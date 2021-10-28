The 12 Best Restaurants in Birmingham, England

Birmingham's food scene has expanded over the past few years, with global cuisines available throughout the English city. While traditional British fare is available, largely in pubs, Birmingham has become known for its innovative dishes and creative tasting menus, as well as hip casual eateries like Tiger Bites Pig. Whether you're looking for an upscale spot for a special night out or just a good lunch on the go, there's something for every taste. Here are Birmingham's best restaurants, from modern Indian at Opheem to dripping burgers at Meat Shack.

01 of 12 Purnell’s Courtesy of Purnell's View Map Address 55 Cornwall Street , Birmingham B3 2DH , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 212 9799 Web Visit website Chef Glyn Purnell's British eatery Purnell's is one of Birmingham's most famous restaurants, thanks in part to its Michelin star. The restaurant, located in a Victorian building in Birmingham's city center, first opened in 2007 and has since wowed diner with its innovative lunch and dinner menus. Stop in for lunch or opt for the more expansive tasting menu in the evening. It's a bit of a splurge, but Purnell's is perfect for Birmingham visitors celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a treat. Be sure to book your table in advance.

02 of 12 Tiger Bites Pig Courtesy of Tiger Bites Pig View Map Address 34 Stephenson Street , Birmingham B2 4BH , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 643 5192 Web Visit website For something casual and fun, grab a table at Tiger Bites Pig, a restaurant based on the street food of East Asia. The low-key spot, open since 2018, is best known for its bao, and you'll also find a selection of delicious rice bowls. It's vegetarian-friendly and great for travelers on a budget. The restaurant can be found nearby to the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and the Bullring, so it's perfect for a quick lunch on the go while sightseeing. Note that Tiger Bites Pig is closed on Sundays.

03 of 12 Opheem Courtesy of Opheem View Map Address 65 Summer Row , Birmingham B3 1JJ , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 201 3377 Web Visit website Indulge in Birmingham's best Indian dishes at Opheem, the creation of chef Aktar Islam. The vibe is creative and innovative, with the tasty offerings plated like works in an art gallery. The seasonal tasting menu is updated several times throughout the year and gives guests an option of five or 10 courses (vegetarian or pescatarian options are available with advanced notice). The restaurant is open on limited days and hours, so be sure to reserve your table well in advance.

04 of 12 The Meat Shack Courtesy of The Meat Shack View Map Address 17 Thorp Street , Birmingham B5 4AT , UK Get directions Phone +44 7756 913454 Web Visit website Street food is the name of the game at The Meat Shack, which has been serving up burgers in Birmingham since 2012. Located in the Chinese Quarter, the casual eatery is known for its so-called "dripping filthy goodness" (a.k.a. five-ounce burgers). There are a lot of burgers to choose from, including chicken and vegetarian variations, as well as loaded fries and "chicken bombs," which are basically fried chicken bites. This is what you want after a long day of walking around town. Meat Shack does take reservations, but you don't necessarily need one during the week.

Continue to 5 of 12 below.

05 of 12 The Oyster Club Courtesy of The Oyster Club Seafood is at the heart of The Oyster Club's menu. The restaurant, from chef Adam Stokes, has a relaxed vibe, welcoming diners for a full meal or just a few oysters with a glass of wine. It's open for lunch, pre-theater meals, and dinner, and walk-ins are welcome. If oysters aren't your thing, the menu has lots of other great dishes to choose from, including lobster risotto, duck breast, and an indulgent Wagyu burger. Vegetarian dishes are limited (and vegan ones non-existent), so this is a good choice for those who like fish and meat.

06 of 12 Medicine Courtesy of Medicine View Map Address 69a New Street , Birmingham B2 4DU , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 643 1188 Web Visit website Medicine is one part artisan bakery, one part cafe, and one part gallery. It has several locations in Birmingham and one in Wolverhampton, and it should be your number one pick for brunch while in town. The menu changes throughout the day, with breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings. Look for the sausage brioche, served on a homemade bun, as well as some very well-made coffees. Bakery items are also available to take away, if you're in a hurry.

07 of 12 Gaijin Sushi Courtesy of Gaijin Sushi View Map Address 78 Bristol Street , Birmingham B5 7AH , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 448 4250 Web Visit website While it might seem unlikely that you'd find great sushi in Birmingham, Gaijin Sushi defies any preconceived notions about the Midlands city. Gaijin Sushi, which opened in 2018, uses fresh ingredients from around the world to make its sushi rolls, sashimi, and tempura. Opt for a surprise with one of the omakase menus, or just order up one of everything. There is also a solid selection of sake, as well as wine and beer.

08 of 12 Harborne Kitchen Courtesy of Harborne Kitchen View Map Address 175-179 High Street , Harborne , Birmingham B17 9QE , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 439 9150 Web Visit website Travel southwest of Birmingham's city center to Harborne High Street, where discerning eaters will settle in for lunch or dinner at Harborne Kitchen. It's a neighborhood restaurant that requires some travel away from the main drag, but the contemporary dishes are worth the trip. The menu comes in several forms, with options for lunch and dinner. Go for the longer tasting menu to enjoy the full experience, which is all about U.K. ingredients. There is also an optional wine pairing, for those who drink, as well as vegetarian and pescatarian menus. This is one where you'll want to make a reservation.

Continue to 9 of 12 below.

09 of 12 Adam's Restaurant Courtesy of Adam's Restaurant View Map Address New Oxford House, 16 Waterloo Street , Birmingham B2 5UG , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 643 3745 Web Visit website On the more upscale side, Adam's Restaurant welcomes guests for lunch and dinner. The restaurant is a sister outpost to The Oyster Club, with a seasonal menu available as a three-course option or as a tasting menu. Head chef Keiron Stevens focuses on British ingredients and dishes, with a modern approach. There is also an extensive wine list, ideal for a discerning palate. Be sure to book a table in advance of your visit.

10 of 12 The Old Crown Courtesy of The Old Crown View Map Address 188 High Street , Deritend, Birmingham B12 0LD , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 248 1368 Web Visit website The Old Crown is Birmingham's oldest secular building, existing since 1368. This means that visitors will be stepping back in history when they grab dinner or a pint here. It's a community spot, found outside the city center in Digbeth, and it's a truly cool experience to see its old wooden beams and brick walls. The food service is currently run by Bop, which has a Middle Eastern flair. The menu includes kebabs and bowls, as well as a dynamite burger. It's friendly to vegetarians, as well. Indoor and outdoor tables can be booked in advance online, which is recommended on the weekends.

11 of 12 The Wilderness Courtesy of The Wilderness View Map Address 27 Warstone Lane , Birmingham B18 6JQ , UK Get directions Phone +44 121 233 9425 Web Visit website The Wilderness advertises itself as "rock and roll dining," which essentially means it's cool, innovative, and a true splurge. The restaurant is tasting menu-led, with two lunch menus and two dinner menus. The dishes are deceptively simple, as are the delicious cocktails. Head chef Marius Gedminas isn't afraid to take risks, and this is definitely the restaurant for you if you like trying new, interesting takes on traditional foods.