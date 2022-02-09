The 9 Best Restaurants in Auckland

Auckland is New Zealand's largest and most multicultural city, with New Zealanders of Maori and European descent living alongside more recent immigrants from Asia, the Pacific Islands, Africa, and the Americas. So whatever type of cuisine you're looking for you'll likely be able to find it in Auckland . Whether you're in the mood for contemporary Chinese fast food, French-style pastries, or a sit-down meal at a vineyard on the city's rural fringes, there's an option for you. Check out the following recommendations for top places to eat in the big city, from fine dining to casual eats.

01 of 09 Sid at the French Cafe Courtesy of Sid at the French Cafe View Map Address 210 Symonds Street , Eden Terrace , Auckland 1010 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-377 1911 Web Visit website In-the-know Aucklanders claim that a meal at Sid at the French Cafe might be the best they've ever had. The style can best be described as contemporary New Zealand fare which combines plenty of seafood with Asian-inspired condiments and fresh seasonal vegetables. Dishes are works of art, so take some time to feast with your eyes before you dig in. Four and seven-course tasting menus are good options if you want to sample many dishes rather than committing to just one. Prices are high but if you're looking to splurge in Auckland, this is the place to do it. Just make sure to book a table well in advance because seats fill up quickly.

02 of 09 Mr. Morris Courtesy of Mr. Morris View Map Address Corner of Galway & Commerce St Britomart, Auckland CBD , Auckland 1010 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-869 5522 Web Visit website Located in downtown Auckland's Britomart Transport Centre, Mr. Morris is much more than somewhere to grab a bite before or after catching a train. The intimate restaurant aims to create a modern Pacific and New Zealand experience through its food. The lunch and dinner menus include New Zealand classics like paua (related to abalone), Cloudy Bay clams, snapper, and lamb. Mr. Morris receives perfect scores from some of New Zealand's top food writers and restaurant magazines, so be sure to check it out when you're in the central city.

03 of 09 Bunga Raya Courtesy of Bunga Raya View Map Address 2a/ 3062 Great North Road , New Lynn , Auckland 0600 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-827 8666 Web Visit website Touted as the place to get the most authentic Malaysian food in Auckland, you could almost miss Bunga Raya, which is located inside a shopping mall in the New Lynn neighborhood of western-central Auckland. The service and setting are no frills but the food is exceptional. Diners love the generously sized dishes and great value for money. The fish curry, XO chicken, satay chicken, egg tofu, and oatmeal prawns all get rave reviews. Bunga Raya is very popular and quite small, so reserve a table if you plan to dine here on the weekend.

04 of 09 Baduzzi Courtesy of Baduzzi View Map Address 10/ 26 Jellicoe Street , North Wharf , Auckland 1010 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-309 9339 Web Visit website If you feel like Italian food while checking out the Wynyard Quarter of downtown Auckland's waterfront area, check out Baduzzi. The award-winning restaurant combines traditional Italian favorites with a touch of New York-style Italian inspiration. Baduzzi's meatballs are famous and they run a meatball truck that serves them up at events around the city. If you're not a fan of "regular" meatballs, try the innovative crayfish meatballs instead.

Continue to 5 of 9 below.

05 of 09 Huami Courtesy of Huami View Map Address SkyCity 87 Federal Street , Auckland CBD , Auckland 1010 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-363 6699 Web Visit website Huami Chinese restaurant is heavily patronized by Chinese diners, giving a great indication of the food's quality and authenticity. Located at the foot of the landmark Sky Tower in the central city, Huami serves contemporary Chinese cuisine from across the regions (including Canton, Sichuan, Huaiyang, and Beijing) made with fresh New Zealand produce. It also has the first commercial wood-fired duck-cooking oven in a New Zealand restaurant, so splurge on the whole roasted duck if you're after a treat.

06 of 09 Blue Rose Catering Courtesy of Blue Rose Cafe View Map Address 414 Sandringham Road , Sandringham , Auckland 1025 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-846 1579 Web Visit website Auckland is home to a large population of Pacific Islanders (people originating from Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Fiji, and other small Pacific Island nations). However, it can be tricky to find authentic Pasifika food if you don't know where to look. Enter, Blue Rose Cafe. The pies are highly recommended and include innovative takes including Palusami pie (corned beef, taro leaves, and coconut), Fijian chicken curry pie, hangi pie (pork, potatoes, and sweet potatoes), Lu'au pie (taro leaves, coconut, and cream cheese), and boil up pie (bacon bones and watercress).

07 of 09 Ceviche Bar by Besos Latinos Courtesy of Besos Latinos View Map Address H3/ 132 Halsey Street , Auckland CBD , Auckland 1010 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-218 4846 Web Visit website Another great pick in the downtown Wynyard Quarter, Ceviche Bar at Besos Latinos brings authentic Latin American cuisine to the country. It serves traditional dishes (particularly ceviche) from Argentina, Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela, plus a variety of cocktails. The head chef is Luis Cabrera, a Mexican man who was inspired by his travels around Latin America.

08 of 09 The Hunting Lodge Winery Courtesy of The Hunting Lodge View Map Address 305/ 307 Waikoukou Valley Road , Waimauku 0882 , New Zealand Get directions Phone +64 9-964 0565 Web Visit website If you want to leave the big city without actually traveling far from central Auckland, a day trip out to the wineries of West Auckland is an easy option. To enjoy a full meal with your wine, check out The Hunting Lodge in Waimauku. The menu changes with the seasons and features meat, fish, and vegetarian options. Diners can select from the a la carte menu or choose the "Trust the Chef" option, which includes smaller samples of various items on the menu. A Trust the Chef experience with local wine pairings is also available.



Continue to 9 of 9 below.