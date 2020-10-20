The 14 Best Plus-Size Winter Coats of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

From chic trench coats and unexpected puffers to classic wool options and a packable favorite, these plus-size winter coats will be a welcomed layer of style (and warmth, of course) when you step out into the elements.

Plus-size winter coats are much easier to come by than some of the other cold-weather categories. The biggest factor you’ll want to consider are your local temperatures. Winter coats can vary from lightweight cotton to mid-weight wool to heay-duty puffers and parkas. And I’m not talking about the standard knee-length puffer style (though, those are great for their own set of reasons). In recent years, there has been a burst of sustainable brands designing outerwear for plus-size bodies in eye-catching shapes and colors. There’s no need to stick to the usual sporty styles, unless that’s the look you’re going for.

The cooler temperatures are upon us and it’s time to add another layer to your wardrobe. It’s easy for winter coats to last season after season, hiding away the summer months in your closet, but there are so many beautiful styles out there waiting for when you’re in need of an upgrade.

01 of 14 Best Overall: Universal Standard Kanda Puffer Courtesy of Universal Standard Buy from Universalstandard.com This water-resistant winter coat is the classic puffer jacket’s cool older cousin. Available in three colors (storm, black, and camo) and up to size 40, getting into the Kanda puffer is like wrapping yourself into the warmest blanket. This is a relatively lightweight option—the lining is a cruelty-free down alternative—with zippers and buttons to keep you warm and dry. If you’re looking for a jacket that will have people asking “where did you get that beautiful thing,” well, here you go.

02 of 14 Best Budget: ASOS Design Curve Oversized Puffer Jacket Courtesy of ASOS Buy from Asos.com You’ll get the most out of your money if you look for a puffer that’s focused on keeping you warm. This option from ASOS is simple in design, but it has exterior pockets and lots of insulation—two very important factors when searching for the perfect puffer. Available in sizes 12 through 24, you won’t go cold in this one.

03 of 14 Best Trench: Universal Standard Derjon Trench Coat Courtesy of Universal Standard Buy from Universalstandard.com Another hit from size-inclusive brand Universal Standard, the Derjon Trench is a classic shape to add to your outerwear collection. Aside from being water-repellant, the cotton and polyester shell has a good amount of stretch. Available in black and navy and in sizes 00-40, this trench is a refreshing upgrade on a timeless design.

04 of 14 Best Down: Lands' End Plus-Size Maxi Long Down Coat Buy from Amazon Buy from Landsend.com Sometimes you need a bit more coverage than a standard puffer jacket has to offer. This maxi long down coat from Lands' End measures in at their warmest coverage, keeping you toasty in temperatures as low as -25 degrees. The 600 down fill is made to dry quickly, so you stay warm even if the jacket gets a bit wet. There are zippered vents running along each side, which may just seem more aesthetic than anything, but are a true relief for cooling down when the sun is high in the sky and add extra flexibility when you’re on the move. This jacket comes in black and a heather grey, and in sizes ranging from 16 to 26. The 11 Best Down Jackets

05 of 14 Best Puffer: Ellos Long Hooded Puffer Buy from Amazon Buy from Ellos.us Buy from Roamans.com Visualize a winter day spent taking in a fresh snowfall and chances are the coat you’re thinking about looks something like this long hooded puffer from Ellos. It’s a tried-and-true design—bands of marshmallow-y insulation, knee-length silhouette, snap funnel collar—is a winter staple for a reason. This puffer is available in sizes 10-34 and in three colors: emerald, merlot, and black.

06 of 14 Best Parka: Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Short Parka Buy from Amazon Buy from Nordstrom You can’t go wrong with a cozy parka topped with a faux-fur hood. This coat from Sam Edelman comes in four colors (black, loden, light grey, and mustard, if you’re looking to make an impression). The faux-fur hood is removable, which is always a good option to have, and the parka comes with all of the things we love about the classic design: a back vent, knit cuffs, zipper and button closures, and major cozy vibes.

07 of 14 Best Wool: Michael Kors Plus-Size Asymmetrical Belted Coat Courtesy of Macy's Buy from Macy's A sleek belt adds some shape to this wool coat from Michael Kors. The asymmetrical seams and zippers add just enough style without overwhelming the design, perfect for looking put together in the middle of a snow squall or as you commute to an important mid-winter interview. Available in camel, black, and red, this coat comes in sizes 0X to 3X. The 11 Best Women’s Winter Coats of 2020

08 of 14 Best Longline Puffer: Universal Standard Everest Puffer Courtesy of Universal Standard Buy from Universalstandard.com Finding an ultra-long puffer in larger sizes can be tough, especially when you want something that looks put-together and offers enough room to move around comfortably. Good news: Universal Standard has an option that comes in sizes 00 through 40. And it looks really, really good—consider it a winter capsule wardrobe staple. Water resistant and made with a two-way zipper (making it easier to adjust the fit), this puffer is also incredibly warm thanks to fleece-lined pockets and polyester fill. It also comes in three colors: grey, black, and caramel.

09 of 14 Best Eco-Friendly: Eileen Fisher Recycled Nylon and Boiled Wool Coat Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy from Eileenfisher.com Buy from Neimanmarcus.com The robe style of this boiled wool and recycled nylon coat from Eileen Fisher may not be the most functional on the coldest of days, but it's a great option for daily wear—just pop a turtleneck on underneath. The style is undeniable, but the sustainability of the materials also needs to be applauded: both the nylon and polyester are recycled, keeping waste out of landfills. The boiled wool is sourced from Australian ranchers focused on animal welfare, as well as land management. This sweater-jacket lovechild is available in sizes 1X through 3X.

10 of 14 Best for Men: ASOS Design Men's Plus Puffer Jacket Courtesy of ASOS Buy from Asos.com There is much less variety when it comes to plus-size winter coats for men, but this puffer jacket from ASOS is a good riff on the classic design. The drawstring waist is a modern and wonderfully functional touch—use it to add shape or pull the jacket closer to you on especially cold days. This puffer is available in sizes 3X through 6X.

11 of 14 Best Oversized: Marc New York Paige Bouclé Coat Courtesy of Marc New York Buy from Bloomingdales Buy from Andrewmarc.com This oversized coat from Marc New York is made with bouclé aka the coziest yarn ever made (that has not been factually proven, of course, but one touch and you’ll probably agree). The body-skimming shape is perfect for layering a sweater underneath and the notched lapels add a level of sophistication to the whole look. This coat is available in ivory and burgundy and comes in sizes 14-22.

12 of 14 Best Style: ASOS Design Curve Shearling Parka Courtesy of ASOS Buy from Asos.com If you’re looking for something a bit different, this shearling parka from ASOS may catch your eye. A riff off of a classic, slouchy faux-leather coat, the shearling adds a bit of texture and style to the parka. The drop-shoulder design makes it easy to wear over layers and move around once you’re all bundled up. This coat is available in sizes 18-24.

13 of 14 Best Wrap Coat: ELOQUII Puff Sleeve Wrap Coat Courtesy of ELOQUII Buy from Eloquii.com This belted coat from ELOQUII brings some serious drama to the wrists. It’s small details like this that take a jacket from “I feel put together” to “I have the best coat on this entire bus and everyone knows it.” Made from soft felt, this is not the option for you if you’re concerned about staying dry. But if you’re looking for a layering piece or a coat that can drive you into the winter months and be there to pick you back up in early spring, this is a contender. However, some customers said this coat runs large so you may want to size down when ordering.