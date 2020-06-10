The 9 Best Plus-Size Snow Pants of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Snow pants are no exception. Given they’re often necessary for activities that require a lot of movement and flexibility, you want a pair that offers a bit of freedom to bend, stretch, and hop around in, while also offering long-term comfort. First, consider what you need the snow pants for and what your priorities are. Some of the options we pulled together are great for layering when you find yourself in a destination where the temperature varies hour-to-hour and other snow pants offer a bit more style than the typical workhorse designs. Ahead, you’ll find a mix of snow pants hitting all different kinds of needs, but they all have one thing in common: they’ll keep that snow away, protect you from winter wind chills, and come in sizes above 16.

A handful of years ago, I found myself searching REI for a pair of plus-size snow pants. I was leaving for an Arctic vacation in less than 24 hours and I successfully put off the task I had been dreading the most: finding weatherproof pants that would keep me warm and comfortable in sub-zero temperatures. For anyone who wears a straight size (generally anything below a women’s size 14), this shopping trip wouldn’t seem daunting on paper. But, like with most clothing, activewear is still largely made for smaller body types.

Our Top Picks

01 of 09 Best Overall: Columbia Women's Plus-Size Bugaboo Pants Courtesy of Amazon Buy from Amazon Buy from Columbia.com Buy from Dick's There are a lot of flashy colors and prints out there, but the Bugaboo snow pants from Columbia are timeless in a way that will send generations to come searching for a similar style. The boot-cut is subtle, the button-up waist makes it easy to seamlessly transition these work pants into the chalet for post-ski drinks, and the adjustable waist will keep you comfortable all day long. Basically, these are the workhorse snow pants for someone who wants to feel put together, both on the slopes and passing through the lodge in the search for hot chocolate. They're available in eight different colors for a variety of styling options.

02 of 09 Best Bib-Style: Arctix Essential Insulated Bib Overalls Buy from Amazon Bib-style snow pants are great for winter sport enthusiasts who don’t want to be bothered hiking up their pants every so often or deal with uncomfortable waistlines. This bib-style option from Arctix gets the job done without screaming “I’m wearing snow pants!” Available in sizes up to 4X, these outdoor pants are relatively sleek when it comes to sportswear. Adjustable suspenders, boot zippers, and elastic gussets all add extra comfort, making it easy to wear these for an extended amount of time. They also feature 85 grams of insulation so you can wear them down to -20 degrees, have boot gaiters to lock in heat at your feet, and come in men's sizes. The 9 Best Cold-Weather Boots of 2020

03 of 09 Best Adjustable: PULSE Men's Technical Bib Snow Pants Buy from Amazon Pulse has a great bib-style option for men—the suspender snow pants will surround your body in a completely waterproof shell, and an adjustable waist will give you some power over how they fit. This is a great pair for layering, as well, as the fabric of the pants isn’t super thick and won’t prohibit any bending movements if you add another pair of pants underneath.

04 of 09 Best for Layering: REI Powderbound Insulated Snow Pants Courtesy of REI Buy from Rei.com The Powderbound snow pants from REI are a great pick if you’re planning on shedding a few layers throughout the day. They come in sizes up to 3X and are certainly roomy—in my experience, they comfortably fit a pair of merino wool leggings and sweatpants underneath. While they are certainly snow-proof, I can say I didn’t feel a lick of wind as I wore these at night in the sub-zero temperatures of the Swedish Lapland. They also weigh less than two pounds and pack down like a dream, a very important feature when you’re filling a suitcase with cold-weather essentials. And they come in men's sizes, too.

05 of 09 Best for Women: Lands End Women's Plus-Size Squall Snow Pants Buy from Amazon Buy from Landsend.com These snow pants are seriously waterproof, thanks to the sealed seams and a thin layer of lightweight insulation, which will keep you warm for hours. The durability of a pair of pants is always going to be in question, especially if you plan on wearing them often—specifically when it comes to the inner thighs. These snow pants have cordura patches on the inside of each leg, which will extend the life of the pants. Available in sizes 1X through 3X and in four different colors (including a gorgeous jade green), these snow pants will follow you through seasons of winter fun. The 11 Best Women's Ski Pants of 2020

06 of 09 Best for Men: Columbia Men's Bugaboo IV Snow Pants Buy from Amazon Buy from Columbia.com Buy from Dick's The Bugaboo IV snow pants from Columbia come with an advanced technology called Omni-Heat—a series of silver dots that help retain the heat your body generates through reflection. The pants also offer zippered pockets, internal leg gaiters to keep your boots snow-free, and an adjustable waist. The best part: they come in sizes 1X through 6X, which is one of the larger size ranges offered by activewear companies, specifically for snow pants.

07 of 09 Best Value: Columbia Women's Wildside Plus-Size Snow Pants Buy from Amazon Buy from Columbia.com A quality pair of snow pants don’t come cheap, so make sure to consider how often you’re going to be using them. If you plan on regularly hitting the slopes or picking up some sort of cold-weather activity, the Wildside snow pants from Columbia are a great affordable option. They’re simple in design—available in a white or soft grey color—with a slight boot cut, which gives your ankles just enough freedom for movement once your boots are on. The internal leg gaiters keep the snow out of your boots (and socks!) while the reflective lining will keep you safe once the sun starts to dip.

08 of 09 Best Splurge: Obermeyer Women's Petra Pant Buy from Amazon Buy from Skis.com Buy from Obermeyer.com If fun patterns are what you’re after, the Petra Pant from Obermeyer will catch your eye. Available in four different colorways—including a bold floral print—these splurge-worthy snow pants are for the adventurous. The fit is more mid-rise, so look elsewhere if you’re looking for a true high-rise waistline. Expect all of the features of a solid pair of snow pants (zippered ankles, fleece lining, and an adjustable waist) with one particular feature you never knew you wanted: jean-inspired pocket placements. The one catch: while technically plus-size, these pants hit the smaller end of the spectrum and are only offered up to a size 18.

