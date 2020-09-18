When considering a getaway, escaping the hustle and bustle is an ideal scenario for those in New York City. An easy (and scenic) two-hour drive north lies the Catskill Mountains, a haven for those who want to enjoy some time and space in nature, hike some popular Catskill trails , and roast marshmallows on a fire. What better way to truly immerse in the outdoors than to go camping? For those who want the woodland experience but would prefer a comfy bed with amenities to retreat to, glamping might be a better option. Whatever you fancy—from yurts and cozy log cabins to traditional campsites for pitching a tent—below are the best places to camp and glamp in the Catskills.

01 of 12 Treetopia Campground
Address 1446 Leeds Athens Rd , Catskill , NY 12414 , USA
Phone +1 518-943-4513
Treetopia Campground runs the full gamut of camping offerings, from pitch-your-own tent sites and an RV Park to glamping canvas tents and luxury cottages. They even offer an Airstream experience in their Airstream Hotel, making it a suitable camping solution for every experience level and preference. Located in the town of Catskill, the Treetopia Campground is close to a plethora of activity, from hiking and tubing to nearby farms and the Catskill Brew Trail. They also firmly believe in ecologically sensible camping and practice leaving no trace where possible.

02 of 12 The Glen Wilde
Address 44 Church Rd , Mountain Dale , NY 12763 , USA
Phone +1 917-676-6228
The Glen Wilde is a 1940s bungalow colony in the Catskills, reimagined for modern living and modern "camping" with eight seasonal bungalows available for weekly and monthly rentals. One or two-bedroom cottages are situated in an original park-like setting and centered around community and entertaining. At the heart of the property is "Laurel Lane," a tree-covered alley with long communal tables and BBQs that encourage outdoor dining and socializing. Each bungalow does come with a full kitchen and bathroom, so consider this more glamping than camping.

03 of 12 Full Moon Resort
Address 12 Valley View Rd , Big Indian , NY 12410-5422 , USA
Phone +1 845-254-5117
Full Moon Resort is a unique and rustic yet sophisticated, year-round destination resort in the Catskills near Woodstock. While there are four-star guest rooms and cottages (with panoramic views and private decks) available on-site, there are also glamping tents (outfitted with heat and air-conditioning and featuring queen-size beds) throughout the 100 acres for those looking to have a close-to-nature camping experience.

04 of 12 Gatherwild Ranch
Address 331 Roundtop Rd , Germantown , NY 12526 , USA
Phone +1 203-807-1462
Spread out on 15 acres of rolling hills and former apple orchards in the Hudson Valley, Gatherwild Ranch provides unique accommodations that are simple yet luxurious. Sleep in a private bell tent with a cedar deck, queen bed, and firepit. However, amenities are more "rustic camping" than glamping, with solar lights that glow inside in the evenings (there is no electricity!), composting toilets, and a solar shower. There is a shared outdoor kitchen and grills for use, and an organic veggie and medicinal herb garden. Experience free-range chickens, gaze at the stars and enjoy a holistic facial or full body massage on the grounds.

05 of 12 North-South Lake Campground
Address 874 N Lake Rd , Haines Falls , NY 12436 , USA
Phone +1 518-589-5058
North-South Lake Campground is the biggest and no doubt the most popular campground in the Catskills, offering access to nearby historical sites, popular hiking trails, and extraordinary mountainous and lake beauty. The provinces around the lakes provide visitors with exceptional views—it's said that on a clear day, you can see five states from the bluff. Fishing, swimming, and boating are allowed on the lake, and kayak, canoe, rowboat, and paddleboat rentals are available. There is even a solar-powered cell phone charging station.

06 of 12 Roxbury Yurt
Situated within the borders of the quaint town of Roxbury, this yurt is a perfect couple's retreat with eclectic and boho decor. The open floor plan of the eight-sided Roxbury Yurt provides a full kitchen, dining area, two lounge areas, a full bathroom, and a bedroom area, plus TV and Wi-Fi. So while this experience is more glamping than camping, guests are privately immersed in nature and can relax on the back deck, use the backyard fire pit, or stargaze at night.

07 of 12 Getaway House Catskills
For a tiny cabin experience, Getaway House has tiny cabins (up to 200 square feet) that are expertly designed to include everything you could need: a kitchen, heat, a hot shower, and a fantastic view of nature. Non-perishable provisions are provided for cooking and an outdoor fire pit for roasting marshmallows. The most unique factor? Getaway was created to provide its guests with a break from technology, with no Wi-Fi on-site (and never will be) and spotty cell reception. Guests are encouraged to embrace it and give themselves a chance to unplug, recharge, and reconnect in nature.

08 of 12 Gather Greene Cabins
Address 176 Levett Rd , Coxsackie , NY 12051-2215 , USA
Phone +1 262-448-3683
Gather Greene is another tiny lodging experience, providing all the comforts of a tiny hotel room in the woods. With a grand picture window, guests feel like they are out in nature, but with air conditioning, heating, and warm showers, it's a more modern camping adventure. Each cabin comes with an outside deck for soaking up views of the surrounding woods. The property has massive green fields and rolling hills (previously the site of a dairy farm), and on a clear day, you can even see two different mountain ranges: the Catskills and the Berkshires.

09 of 12 Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds
Address 149 Blue Mountain Rd , Saugerties , NY 12477-3549 , USA
Phone +1 845-246-8334
The Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds is a relaxing camping experience in the Catskills, with 160 wooded acres including the Plattekill Creek, koi ponds, and a bass pond. The spacious site offers a tucked-away vibe but with modern camping amenities, including electric and water hookup, bathrooms and shower facilities, a playground, swimming hole, and even cozy cabins for rent if pitching a tent is not what the family prefers.

10 of 12 Fern Valley Eco-Cabin
Looking for a secluded, off-grid camping experience? Look no further than the Fern Valley Eco-Cabin, a minimal timber structure with no running water, no electricity, and no Wifi. Inspired by traditional lean-tos and modern Swedish design, this one-room cabin features a wall of windows that makes you feel like you are sleeping in the trees. Located on private land (with access to a pond), guests can relax, completely unplug, and listen to the nearby stream.

11 of 12 Devil's Tombstone Campground
Address NY-214 , Hunter , NY 12442 , USA
Phone +1 845-688-7160
One of the oldest campgrounds in the Catskills, Devil's Tombstone Campground is a small haven for a true camping experience and an ideal base for serious hiking enthusiasts, with access to hiking trails that lead to some of the highest peaks in the area. The wooded grounds include a shallow lake named Notch Lake, which, although you can't fish or boat on, does make for a fantastic viewpoint. The campground features loads of activities for all ages plus close proximity to Hunter Mountain activities.