The Best New Hotel Openings of 2022

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. After spending an unprecedented amount of time at home, we’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, discover hidden architectural gems, or hit the road in luxury. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one city is restoring its most sacred monuments, a look at how historic hotels are prioritizing accessibility, an examination of how architecture could be changing the way we travel in cities, and a rundown of the most architecturally significant buildings in every state.

While most of us plan our travels around things to do in a new city or laundry lists of restaurants to try, one of the most important parts of any trip is where you lay your head each night. While a good hotel can make or break a vacation (bedbugs, anyone?), a truly luxe hotel or resort can be a destination in its own right. As you plan your 2022 travels, look to this list of next year's top hotel openings—noteworthy for their architecture, design, history, or eye toward sustainability—and you're sure to have a truly sumptuous stay.

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, Hudson Valley, New York

Long a hot spot for city dwellers looking for peace and greenery, New York's Hudson Valley will get a dose of luxury next year with the addition of Wildflower Farms, a resort managed by the upscale Auberge Resorts Collection. The new 140-acre resort stays true to Hudson Valley form, boasting orchards, heirloom vegetable gardens, animals, and, natch, fields of wildflowers. Set to open in fall 2022, the property will welcome guests to 65 freestanding bungalows, cottages, and suites, all outfitted with natural materials—think rustic wood, nubby wool, cozy window seats, and fireplaces. On the grounds, activities range from blood-pumping to sybaritic, with dedicated hiking trails and a 9,000-square-foot spa. Opening fall 2022, aubergeresorts.com

Courtesy of Montage

Montage Big Sky, Big Sky, Montana

If you're hoping for a bit of luxury after a long day spent exploring one of America's best national parks, pack your bags for Big Sky. Montage, know for its ultra-luxury resorts, will open Montage Big Sky in Montana's 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks enclave in December 2021. The 150-room resort is reminiscent of the great mountain lodges of the Rockies, inviting guests to enjoy six different dining venues, including Cortina, a restaurant where Northern Italian cuisine relies on Montana's seasonal bounty, and The Living Room, a relaxed lounge with a bourbon high-tea service and a roaming raclette cart during après-ski. Opening Dec. 15, 2021, montagehotels.com

Courtesy of Rosewood

Rosewood Doha, Doha, Qatar

With all eyes on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it's little surprise that the tiny country is getting some chic hotel openings in the coming year. Perhaps the most striking is the Rosewood Doha, housed in two coral reef-inspired towers set along the sea. With 185 guestrooms and suites, Rosewood Doha will also be home to three specialty restaurants, a bistro and coffee shop, and two lounges. Rosewood Doha will also be home to Sense, the brand's trademark spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel is Rosewood's third foray into the Middle East, following Abu Dhabi and Jeddah. Opening 2022, rosewoodhotels.com

Courtesy of MET Hotel

MET Hotel, La Paz, Bolivia

On our bucket list for 2022? Bolivia. The land-locked South American country is home to the stunning, Instagram-worthy Salar de Uyuni, but now there's one more reason to visit. In January 2022, the capital city La Paz (nicknamed "the city that touches the clouds") will become home to the MET Hotel, a new boutique hotel in the Calacoto neighborhood. Overlooking the Andes, the hotel is a partnership between New York-based design firm Los Designers and Bolivian architect Ivan Valdez, who has worked with the late Zaha Hadid. With 76 rooms, the stunning hotel is also central to all good things in La Paz, including walking distance to Mi Teleférico, an aerial cable car that offers epic views of the city. Opening January 2022, hotel-met.com

Courtesy of DADA Goldberg

Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, Boston, Massachusetts

When the Raffles Boston Back Bay opens in late 2022, it will be more than just another luxury hotel. The 35-story, $400 million project will be LEED Gold certified and draw on the neighborhood's inimitable rich history. The hotel interior, designed by Stonehill Taylor, draws on inspiration from the neighborhood's trademark brownstones and the Emerald Necklace, Boston's 1,100-acre chain of parkland. Guests will check-in at a three-story "sky lobby" on the 17th floor before heading to one of 147 opulent guestrooms. Opening late 2022, raffles.com

Courtesy of Six Senses

Six Senses Loire Valley, Saint-Lauren-Nouan, France

If you're seeking refuge in the form of delectable wines, peaceful gardens, and bucolic landscapes, renowned wellness resort brand Six Senses wants you to head to the Loire Valley, just a 90-minute drive from Paris. Next spring, Six Senses will open its newest resort in the village of Saint-Laurent-Nouan, minutes from France's iconic Château de Chambord. With 88 suites and villas, the new resort is set within the 1,400-acre Les Bordes Estates, offering visitors a chance to explore equestrian and tennis centers, an organic farm, an art gallery, and a natural swimming lake, among other pursuits. Of course, it wouldn't be a Six Senses property without a spa—the signature spa will feature an on-site medicinal garden, from which locally-inspired treatments will be sourced. Opening May 2022, sixsenses.com

Courtesy of Aqua-Aston Hospitality

Botánika Osa Peninsula, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Eco-resorts are all the rage, but few encompass the stunning design and architectural elements that the upcoming Botánika Osa Peninsula will. Lush landscaping leads the way to 106 rainforest residences (ranging from studios all the way up to three-bedroom villas), outfitted with bamboo furnishings, tranquil cerulean hues, and floor-to-ceiling windows for unobstructed views of what National Geographic calls "the most biologically intense place on Earth." The LEED-certified resort promotes responsible experiences for its visitors, allowing them to participate in voluntourism efforts like sea turtle conservation. On-property amenities include orchid and hummingbird gardens, nature trails, and a natural, lagoon-style pool. Opening spring 2022, botanikaresort.com

Courtesy of Alila Hotels

Alila Dalit Bay, Sabah Island, Malaysia

If white, sandy beaches are your thing, the unspoiled riches of Malaysia's Sabah Island are sure to impress. And now, its newest beachfront resort, Alila Dalit Bay, gives visitors a choice between 152 rooms and suites or one of 74 villas, all set along 17 acres of sand. Set within a secluded, 12-acre estate and constructed from local timber, the buildings are inspired by Borneo's iconic longhouses. Inside, ecologically smart design features meet chic woven rattan, painted screens, and tribal artifacts. The resort is also just a short drive from Kota Kinabalu and Mount Kinabalu. Opening 2022, alilahotels.com

Courtesy of Grace Bay Resorts

Rock House, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

With celebrities like Bruce Willis and Keith Richards calling on Turks and Caicos as a favorite destination, it's no wonder that the tiny archipelago is a hotspot for luxury hotels. When it opens next year, Rock House, a departure from the ubiquitous all-inclusives that dot the region, will bring cliffside Mediterranean style to Providenciales. The five-star property is designed by Shawn Henderson, drawing on Italian influences, whilst protecting the beauty of the natural landscapes. Many studio suites will boast private pools, but guests can also lounge at the Beach Club at rock House, meant to resemble one of Europe's great beach clubs. Additional amenities include a 130-foot jetty that will stretch into the Atlantic Ocean and the largest infinity pool in Turks and Caicos. Opening early 2022, rockhouseresort.com

Tanveer Badal

Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage, California

The brainchild of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and physician Dr. David Agus, Sensei resorts have one goal in mind: helping guests live longer, healthier lives. Following the success of Sensei Lāna’i in Hawaii, Sensei Porcupine Creek will open early next year on a 230-acre private estate. Set against the Santa Rosa Mountains, Sensei Porcupine Creek will consist of hotel rooms located in the former estate house, as well as secluded villas throughout the property. The wellness-centered retreat includes a diagnostic center, yoga and fitness pavilions, a pool, and Sensei by Nobu, a collaboration between Agus and world-renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Opening early 2022, sensei.com