Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Ahead, you’ll find the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for all of those scenarios and more.

There are plenty of ways you can upgrade mom’s travel accessories in small ways. Take a look at her usual set up. Has she been using the same carry-on since you were born? Are your partner’s headphones on their last notes? Is there a new mom in your life who could use a backpack with tons of room for baby essentials? Can’t remember the last time she picked up a good beach read?

Finding a Mother’s Day gift for the woman who is always dashing off to some new destination is no easy task. Whether she most enjoys spending time exploring a new hiking trail or discovering a new far-flung destination, there are many ways to celebrate her passion for travel this holiday.

"All designs from this brand are size inclusive and are made from recycled water bottles."

"Offes 35 hours of use on a single charge and are small enough to toss into a carry-on bag."

"This case may look sleek and minimal, but it packs a ton of storage."

Our Top Picks

01 of 16 Best Sleep Mask: Slip Silk Sleep Mask Courtesy of Nordstroms Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Nordstrom A sleep mask is so much more than a sleep mask while you’re traveling. Sure, it’ll help mom sleep at night, but it’ll also give her some peace during long flights (which is truly priceless). We love this option from Slip—its elastic band makes it comfortable for everyone and it comes in 11 colors.

02 of 16 Best Jewelry Case: Ellis James Designs Travel Jewelry Organizer 4.8 Buy on Amazon Ellis James Designs Travel Jewelry Bag Review If your mom likes to travel with her favorite accessories, this quilted jewelry organizer from Ellis James Designs will come in handy time and time again. This case may look sleek and minimal, but it packs a ton of storage: two zippered pockets; a ring, bracelet, and watch strap; an earring carrier; and a large main compartment for necklaces. Our tester noted that it can hold at least a week's worth of jewelry. "We also stuffed a few smaller beauty and wellness items, like lip gloss, bandages, and cotton swabs into the pockets, and found a surprising amount of useful space." — Suzie Dundas, Product Tester

03 of 16 Best Photo Album: Artifact Uprising Hardcover Travel Photo Book Courtesy of Artifact Uprising Buy on Artifactuprising.com Travel expert Jordi Lippe-McGraw recommends something that both commemorates past adventures and gets loved ones excited about traveling again. “I love making photo albums from our trips,” she shares. “Artifact Uprising makes it easy to take someone’s Instagram photos and turn them into a beautiful album.”

04 of 16 Best Headphones: Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Courtesy of Bang and Olufsen Buy on Bang-olufsen.com Airpods are great and all, but these wireless earbuds are a luxe take on this travel essential. Bang & Olufsen’s designs are packed with Scandinavian style and ergonomic details. These headphones come with a chargeable case, easy touch controls, and offer 35 hours of use on a full charge. Plus, they’re small enough to toss into any carry-on bag.

Continue to 5 of 16 below.

05 of 16 Best Tote Bag: Cuyana Leather Tote Courtesy of Cuyana Buy on Cuyana.com A classic leather tote may just be the most versatile bag someone could possibly own. While simple canvas totes get the job done, upgrade mom’s personal item by gifting her this stunning leather tote from Cuyana. Available in 13 colorways, quality and attention to detail are the priorities in this design: it’s made of Italian leather with a fully lined contrast microsuede interior and interior lateral ties.

06 of 16 Best Hiking Gift: National Park Pass Courtesy of United States Geological Survey Buy on Usgs.gov If your mom is constantly hitting you up to try out a new hiking trail, Drea Castro—the adventurer behind @imroamingtheearth and host of the Roaming the Earth podcast—has a suggestion for you. “I believe one of the best gifts for adventurous travelers is a National Park Pass,” she says. “It opens up the gates to an array of adventures across some of the most beautiful places in the United States.” The 14 Best Gifts for Campers of 2021

07 of 16 Best Loungewear Set: Girlfriend Collective R&R Jogger and Hoodie Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective Buy on Girlfriend.com Girlfriend Collective is known for its ultra-soft athleisure and the R&R jogger and hoodie certainly falls into this category. All designs from this brand are size inclusive (offering up to a size 6x, as well as gender-neutral options) and are made from recycled water bottles. The rich color options (like this moss green) also add a dose of style without putting in any effort.

08 of 16 Best Book: Love and Theft by Stan Parish Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org This book from Stan Parish is like taking a vacation without ever leaving the couch. We highly recommend bringing it along on any trip, but you may not be able to put it down. This book will have mom’s head spinning (in a good way): there’s an intense jewel heist, an unlikely love story, explosive escapes, and a lot of great destinations.

Continue to 9 of 16 below.

09 of 16 Best Travel Wallet: TUMI Province Travel Wallet Courtesy of Tumi Buy on Tumi.com This travel wallet from TUMI will never go out of style with its classic silhouette, clever organization, and premium leather construction. It may be small in stature, but it’s designed with 10 card pockets, a pen loop, four slip pockets, a clear ID window, and enough room for your passport and travel documents.

10 of 16 Best Portable Charger: Hiluckey Outdoor Solar Power Bank Buy on Amazon Now, this may not seem like the most exciting Mother’s Day gift, but a portable solar charger can really save the day. Luna Ward—frequent traveler, sustainable clothing designer, and van life enthusiast—swears by them: “It’s my newest essential for hikes and travel,” she says. “And if anyone in my family traveled, they’d each be getting one for the holidays.” This particular portable power bank from Hiluckey has been applauded by customers for its quick charge time and sleek design; its four solar panels can give your phone a full charge between eight and ten times before needing its own recharge.

11 of 16 Best Diaper Bag: Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack Courtesy of Dagne Dover Buy on Dagnedover.com Buy on Nordstrom Available in six colors, this diaper bag from Dagne Dover is a great gift for new moms. Unlike other diaper backpacks, this bag is designed to fit everything your baby needs, as well as essentials for other family members. There’s enough room for diapers and wipes (of course), pacifiers, a changing pad, toys, and tech like tablets and phones. It can be worn as a backpack or as a tote, making it easy to slip over stroller or luggage handles. Plus, it’s just a really beautiful bag.

12 of 16 Best Travel Wrap: Lucia Travel Duster Courtesy of Etsy Buy on Etsy Travel wraps are a super versatile piece of clothing. They add a layer of warmth on chilly flights, look just as chic in the airport as they do out for dinner, and they’ll work as a travel pillow in a pinch. This cashmere-blend wrap from Etsy seller ModernItalianStyle comes in 17 colors, has a reinforced border to keep it from losing shape, and can be styled with a belt for a more body-skimming fit. The 16 Best Travel Gifts for Her of 2021

Continue to 13 of 16 below.

13 of 16 Best Personal Item: Caraa Nimbus Bag Courtesy of Caraa Buy on Caraasport.com Finding the perfect bag to use as your personal item on flights is tricky business, but this pick from Caraa wears many hats. Not only is it great for flights—the nylon exterior is easy to clean and there are more pockets than you can count—but it also serves as a super stylish gym bag. There are a few very useful design elements, too, like mesh pockets for easier organizing and an interior power bank pocket that allows you to access charging devices from the exterior, that put this bag above the rest.

14 of 16 Best Sunglasses: Warby Parker Hayes Sunglasses Courtesy of Warby Parker Buy on Warbyparker.com The round shape of these frames will work on a variety of face shapes including square, oblong, and oval-shaped faces. They also offer a quick jolt of style that will come in handy as mom steps off the plane to her vacation destination or is out running errands.

15 of 16 Best Face Mask: Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask Courtesy of Sephora Buy on Sephora Sheet masks have become a regular sight on long-haul flights. This mask from Farmacy is ultra-moisturizing and drenched in coconut-water-infused serum, which will help combat the dry air of an airplane cabin.