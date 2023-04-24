The Best Mini Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our overall winner was the lightweight yet spacious, attractively convenient Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack. The other mini backpacks we tested and rated highly are listed below.

When choosing yours, things to look for include the right balance between compact size and useful capacity, pockets and pouches to keep your belongings organized, adjustable straps that fit comfortably, and, of course, the right colors and materials to go well with the rest of your wardrobe. To help you narrow down the many options out there, our travel experts tested 21 mini backpack brands in the laboratory and in real life. We scored each for design, capacity, comfort, durability, and value.

Mini backpacks can be the niche fashion accessory you need to complete your outfit. They can also serve a specific purpose at home and on your travels. Heading out on a sightseeing tour and need a way to carry the essentials without being weighed down by a larger backpack? Want to keep your phone, e-reader, and maybe a snack or two handy on the plane without having to unload your carry-on from the overhead bin every time you need something? These are just two scenarios where a mini backpack is a perfect solution.

Best Overall Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack 5 Paravel View On Maisonette.com View On Shopbop.com View On Tourparavel.com Folds into a zippered pouch

Deceptively spacious

Optional monogramming Nothing! Receiving perfect scores across the board from both of our testers, Paravel’s Mini Fold-Up Backpack features water-resistant Negative Nylon (recycling up to ten plastic bottles per bag). The material is extra durable, resulting in zero signs of wear and tear at the end of our test period. It’s also ultra-lightweight, a factor that combined with the backpack’s super soft straps to make it very comfortable to wear—even on bare skin. We loved the capacity and were able to fit everything on our list with space to spare. We also loved that despite its small size, the backpack offers a secret interior pocket (great for keeping valuables such as keys or your wallet within easy reach) and an exterior pocket that’s roomy enough for a large-model cell phone. One of our favorite features was that the backpack folds flat and zips together into a tiny pouch, making it ideal for packing into a larger bag for “just in case.” It’s the ideal travel companion, whether you’re attending an event across town or packing for your next vacation. Finally, there are six bold colors, including Safari Green, Scuba Navy, and Canyon Yellow. And, with optional monogramming available in a choice of more than ten complementary colors, personalizing your purchase couldn’t be easier. Price at time of publication: $55 Dimensions: 10 x 12 x 6 inches | Weight: 0.44 pounds | Materials: Recycled nylon

Best Overall, Runner-Up AOTIAN Mini Nylon Women Backpacks 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Multiple interior and exterior pockets

The rear zippered pocket conceals valuables

Padded straps are easy to adjust What We Don't Like Some may prefer a more luxurious fabric Made of sturdy nylon with a polyester lining, the AOTIAN Mini Backpack is an ideal everyday choice with padded straps that are easy to adjust, even on the go. We found it very comfortable to wear for extended periods. We loved the oversized, smooth-pulling zippers and the backpack’s surprisingly large capacity. We could fit everything on our list with space to spare for at least a few extra shirts or a water bottle—while tablets or iPads of up to 9.7 inches are easily compatible. The multiple zippered and non-zippered interior and exterior pockets were a particular highlight for us, making organization simple and keeping essentials within easy reach. We especially loved the rear zippered pocket, which is excellent for concealing valuables, and the elasticated side pockets for your water bottle or umbrella. After the test period, the backpack showed no signs of wear and tear. It comes in six colors, from Deep Blue to Hot Pink, to suit every style preference. Price at time of publication: $21 Dimensions: 9.4 x 12 x 4 inches | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Materials: Nylon and polyester Tripsavvy / Tamara Staples

Best Budget Madison & Dakota Canvas Mini Backpack 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Minimalist style

Comfortable, easily adjustable fit

Choice of beautiful colors What We Don't Like No interior organization Retailing for approximately a fifth of the price of our overall winner, the Madison & Dakota Mini Backpack offers a simple yet stylish and functional design. It features strong polyester with a padded back panel and padded straps. We found it easy to adjust the fit and comfortable, although the backpack rode a little too high for our liking. Other features include top carry handles and easy-grip dual zippers. The backpack is small yet mighty, with plenty of storage space. We fit everything on our list with ease. The only drawback is the main compartment is unstructured, which makes it difficult to keep things organized. A roomy front pocket was the backpack’s saving grace in this respect. Finally, we really liked the bag’s aesthetic, especially given its rock-bottom price. There are nine rustic shades, including Peach, Sangria, Almond, and Kale, all with zippers and a diamond-shaped lash tab in contrasting leather. Price at time of publication: $12 Dimensions: 4 x 10 x 13.5 inches | Weight: 0.66 pounds | Materials: Polyester

Best for Hikes The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's What We Like Durable, water-resistant material

Superb interior and exterior organization

Padded back panel and straps What We Don't Like Perhaps a little too structured for casual use The ideal companion for days out on the trail, the Borealis Mini Backpack from The North Face fits well and is comfortable even when fully loaded, thanks to easily adjustable padded straps and a padded back panel lined with breathable, sweat-wicking mesh. It features recycled ripstop nylon and polyester, with a non-PFC durable water-repellent finish that helps to protect your belongings if you get caught in the rain. The backpack survived our test period without visible wear and tear. We loved the organization options, which include a zippered interior mesh pocket, a spacious front zippered pocket, external water bottle holders, and a quick-draw smartphone pocket. You can also use the adjustable front bungee system to attach larger items—an extra layer, perhaps, or a hydration system. With a place for everything, we never had to waste time rummaging around for what we needed. The backpack has attractive two-tone colorways, including Lunar Slate/Lime Cream and Black Heather/Burnt Coral. Price at time of publication: $59 Dimensions: 8.65 x 4.15 x 13.5 inches | Weight: 0.75 pounds | Materials: Recycled ripstop nylon and polyester with DWR finish Tripsavvy / Tamara Staples

Best for Travel Dakine Mini Backpack 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com What We Like Padded, easily adjustable straps

Dedicated tablet sleeve

Impressive capacity No water bottle holder The Dakine 365 Mini 12L Backpack is an excellent low-volume, unisex choice made from bluesign-approved recycled polyester and nylon. It features a water-repellent finish and is durable enough to look brand new at the end of our test period. We liked that the lightly padded shoulder straps can be made both super long and very short for added comfort—so much so that we barely noticed the backpack even after wearing it for extended periods. We also appreciated the thoughtful organization options. These include a dedicated tablet sleeve in the main compartment (which features a padded bottom panel for added protection), a zippered front compartment for smaller essentials, and a small, concealed zippered pocket on the back of the backpack. The overall capacity was impressive—we could fit multiple shirts, a water bottle, a phone, a wallet, keys, sanitizer, and more. Finally, colorways range from solid to two-tone and patterned, with reflective accents for nighttime safety. Price at time of publication: $17 Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 7 inches | Weight: 0.61 pounds | Materials: Recycled nylon and polyester Tripsavvy / Tamara Staples

Best for Commutes Topo Designs Rover Pack Mini Backpack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com What We Like Simultaneously compact and spacious

Comfy, lightweight fit

Stylish design and color choices What We Don't Like No small interior pocket Available in professional Black or Cocoa and several more eye-catching colorways (think Bone White/Coral or Sage), the Rover Pack Mini from Topo Designs is our favorite pick for commuters. We love that it has water-resistant, recycled nylons ideal for bad weather days, with a cinch-top closure that helps to keep everything inside dry. It’s super adjustable in terms of its compression straps, buckle closures, and shoulder straps, with sturdy buckles and zippers that are both high quality and easy to operate. We found the padded straps and adjustable fit made it comfortable to wear for hours on end. It’s also a very versatile choice: small enough for when you just want to carry the essentials, but also with plenty of space for longer days. The backpack’s compactness made it easy to wear on the subway or bus without impacting other commuters. Regarding organization, it boasts a zippered front pocket and a top flap pocket for smaller items, side slip pockets, and an integrated tablet sleeve in the main compartment. Price at time of publication: $69 Dimensions: 13.5 x 8.5 x 3.75 inches | Weight: Not published | Materials: Recycled nylon

Best Classic Bellroy Classic Backpack Compact 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bellroy.com View On Moosejaw.com What We Like Thoughtful organization

Padded laptop and tablet sleeves

Comfortable, contoured shoulder straps What We Don't Like Considerable price tag The Bellroy Classic Backpack Compact is certainly not a budget choice, but its higher price tag is justified by its durable recycled nylon construction (which survived our testing unscathed) and its versatility. After all, it is one of only a very few mini backpacks that can fit a laptop. We loved its thoughtful, purpose-built organization features, including padded laptop and tablet sleeves, an internal zippered mesh pocket, and a front zippered pocket with a built-in key clip. There’s even a soft-lined pocket for sunglasses on top. Overall, it offered plenty of room for everything on our list. At the same time, it was wonderfully compact and comfortable to carry even when fully loaded, thanks to the contoured, rolled-edge shoulder straps. The padded back panel provides additional lumbar support. You can choose from six stylish colors, including Bronze, Navy, and Ranger Green. Two options (Saltbrush and Limestone) are leather-free, while the others have sustainable leather accents. Price at time of publication: $139 Dimensions: 15.7 x 10.2 x 7 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Materials: Recycled nylon, optional leather accents

Best Anti-Theft Cheruty Women's Backpack Purse 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Cute, vegan leather aesthetic

Very spacious

The rear opening affords peace of mind What We Don't Like A little larger than the average mini backpack If you’re looking for an option that comes with peace of mind included, the CHERUTY Anti-Theft Mini Backpack is a great pick. Made of water-resistant vegan leather in a rainbow of color choices (from Burgundy to Tan or Blue), its unique main compartment opens at the back to protect it from potential thieves by your body when worn. It’s a very effective tactic, although we did find that it made it slightly less convenient to get things out in a hurry. With adjustable, removable straps, the bag can also be worn as a tote or shoulder purse. We found it super comfortable, even without padded straps. It fit nicely on our tester’s back and was so light that it was barely noticeable. It’s also incredibly spacious, with space for a 9.7-inch tablet and everything on our list with room left over. Organization features include two interior slip pockets, a zippered interior pocket, two exterior side pockets, and a front zippered pocket. Overall, the backpack’s functionality, safety, and chic style made it well worth the very reasonable cost. Price at time of publication: $37 Dimensions: 12.6 x 5.9 x 12.6 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Materials: PU vegan leather Tripsavvy / Tamara Staples