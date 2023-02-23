The 9 Best Men's Travel Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our testers took 19 shoes and boots and put them through their paces at home and while traveling to evaluate comfort, style, durability, and value. Keep reading to learn why our testers loved these top picks to find the best travel shoes for you and how you travel.

Different types of travelers will have different needs, and some folks may need to bring more than one pair, no matter how hard they look for the one perfect travel shoe. For example, business travelers often need a formal option but still bring athletic footwear to stay active away from home. To address as many types of travelers as possible, we’ve presented our top picks in a range of categories below.

Traveling with more than a couple of pairs of shoes is difficult, so planning for a trip demands comfortable, practical footwear and a jack of all trades.

Best Overall Hoka One One Clifton 9 Hoka View On Dick's View On Hoka.com What We Like Marshmallow soft comfort

It easily doubles as a training/running shoe What We Don't Like Narrow fit, but they’re offered in wide versions The Clifton from Hoka One is the running shoe that made the brand the footwear juggernaut it is today, and the plush comfort of the ninth iteration of the shoe makes it our top overall travel shoe pick. The shoe provides breathable all-day comfort and does double-duty as a training and running shoe while on the road. While Hokas gained popularity with runners at first, the legendary comfort has gained the brand devotees from outside the running community, and our tester appreciated the all-day comfort of walking around a city, exercising on a rec path, and even indoors. The shoes haven’t lost any running cred, and the rockered sole makes for cushioned, efficient runs, and the durable outsole helps them last for more miles, whether walking through an airport or running park paths. They’re also great for general training, so you won’t need to switch shoes to hit the hotel gym. Hoka’s are known for a somewhat narrow fit, but luckily the wide sizes are widely available if you have a normal to wide foot or just want a roomier fit. Price at time of publication: $145 Sizes: Men’s 5 to 16 (regular and wide) | Materials: EVA midsole, mesh upper | Sustainability: recycled materials, vegan

Best Overall, Runner-Up Allbirds Mens Tree Dasher 2 4.8 Allbirds View On Nordstrom View On Allbirds.com View On REI Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Quality 5 /5 What We Like Stylish for casual wear

Plant-based materials and carbon-neutral production

Lightweight and highly breathable What We Don't Like Lacks upper structure Allbirds Tree Dasher is a running shoe, but the single-color all-fabric mesh upper disguises that fact enough that it doesn’t scream running shoe and can double as a casual fashion shoe perfect for travel. We also appreciate the company’s sustainability commitment, though you wouldn’t know from wearing it that the materials are all plant-based. Our tester appreciated how breathable the TENCEL mesh upper (made from eucalyptus tree fiber) was and said they “almost feel like socks.” Because of this, they were concerned that they might not be as supportive as a stiffer, more traditional running shoe, but they didn’t find any durability issues during testing. At just above 10 ounces, the Tree Dashers are slightly heavier than the Hoka Clifton and don’t quite have the running pedigree of those shoes, but they also look less like a runner for those that want a less sporty look while traveling. Price at time of publication: $135 Sizes: Men’s 8 to 14 | Materials: TENCEL Lyocell upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole, merino wool heel lining | Sustainability: Climate Neutral-certified, bio-based materials, recycled materials

Best Budget Vans Comfycush Old Skool Sneaker 4.5 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Vans.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Value 5 /5

Quality 5 /5 What We Like Many fun styles/colorways

Durable What We Don't Like Outsole/tread lacking traction While they look just like classic Vans, these are the Comfycush update of the original which adds a springier foam midsole, padded heel collar, and removes some rubber to make the shoes lighter. Our tester had owned several pairs of Vans in the past and said the Comfycush update was noticeable in terms of comfort but also made them feel more durable despite being a budget option. The classic skate shoe style goes with anything (if your style is casual) and is light enough for all-day wear. The limitation of these shoes is that they aren’t great for running, though you could certainly wear them for a light workout. The waffle-pattern sole also doesn’t provide much in the way of off-road traction, but the rubber does offer good grip. Price at time of publication: $75 Sizes: Men’s 5 to 14.5 | Materials: canvas upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole | Sustainability: N/A

Best for Running On Running Cloud 5 4.8 On Running View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On On-running.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Quality 5 /5 What We Like Lightweight

Quick-lacing permits slip-on and -off What We Don't Like Gaps in the midfoot of the outsole can collect debris You’ve likely seen Swiss-engineered On shoes on commuters, in the gym, and at the airport, even if you don’t know the brand name. These are athletic shoes, and the brand calls itself a running brand, but the style and comfort have brought them to the masses for everyday wear and especially travel. The Cloud 5 is the latest evolution of their core running sneaker, and our tester appreciated how lightweight they are even when running errands around town. They also liked how easily they slip on and off, which comes in handy hustling through airport security. (The Cloud 5s come loaded with On’s speed lacing system but are also packaged with traditional laces.) The signature CloudTec soles with their hollow cylinders are the defining characteristic of these runners and provide much of the comfort (along with the Zero Gravity foam midsole). But as anyone who’s worn On Cloud’s knows, these holes and the trench down the midfoot of the sole can pick up debris, such as rocks, while walking or running. Price at time of publication: $140 Sizes: 7 to 14 | Materials: recycled polyester upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole | Sustainability: 44 percent recycled materials

Best Hiking Shoe Altra Lone Peak 7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Altrarunning.com View On REI What We Like Wide at the toebox and throughout helps boost comfort

Can easily double as hiking, trail running, and casual shoes Not all may like the zero-drop Our outdoor gear editor calls these kicks the best travel shoes he's owned. And for good reason. These wide, zero-drop shoes are super comfortable and allow room for foot swelling during long flights or road trips. They also serve as a do-everything shoe as certain colors look good enough for casual office and dining settings, and the trail-running nature of the shoe makes them ideal for hiking and off-road running. (They'll also work for running on pavement.) The zero-drop (there is no difference in height from your heel to your front foot) may not be for everyone, but we dig the minimalist feel and design. But if you're looking for a shoe you can wear from the plane to the trail, we can't think of a better option. Price at time of publication: $150 Sizes: Men’s 7 to 15 (regular and wide) | Materials: Altra Ego midsole and Maxtrac outsole | Sustainability: N/A

Best Boots Blundstone Men’s Classic 550 Chelsea Boots 4.4 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On REI Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Quality 3.5 /5

Value 4 /5 What We Like Classic style

Comfortable out of the box

Easy slip-on and -off What We Don't Like It can’t be re-soled Tasmania, Australia’s Blundstone has been making boots like these for 130 years, so their classic Chelsea boots provide a proven, stylish design and a record of craftsmanship and quality. Unlike some urban boots that require weeks of heavy use to conform to your foot, our tester appreciated the “out of the box” comfort of the Blundstone Chelsea boots. That comfort is thanks to a Shock Protection System (SPS) Max Comfort system paired with a comfort footbed (they come with two different footbed options to select the one best for your foot shape). A TPU midsole paired with extra foam padding in the heel strike zone sets the Chelsea boots apart from many other urban boots that look cool but skimp on comfort. Because of their classic style and comfort, these boots can be the only footwear you need for a trip. They obviously come up short for any athletic pursuits, though the lugged outsoles are capable enough for light hiking. But packing a lightweight pair of trainers might be the only addition to your luggage if you continue to train or run while on the road. Price at time of publication: $220 Sizes: Men’s 4 to 14 | Materials: leather upper, TPU outsole | Sustainability: N/A

Best Hiking Sandals Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Teva.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5

Quality 5 /5 What We Like Active, capable fit for sandals

Durable What We Don't Like Limited to casual/recreational trips Sandals, in general, don't make great travel shoes. They might be comfortable for passing out on an airplane, but they show their shortcomings when walking between terminals or around a city. Teva first solved this problem in the 1980s with its distinctive hook and loop strap system, which secures the rugged sole to the foot and makes them an all-day option well-suited to warm temperatures and time in and around water. The Hurricane is a classic Teva style, and the XLT2 is the latest update, incorporating recycled materials and comfort upgrades in the heel strap and sole. Our tester loved the fit of their hiking shoe-like soles out of the box, which they noted only improved with break-in time. They're great for beach vacations, and our tester gave them a go on a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, where they appreciated their versatile comfort, especially on beach walks in coarse sand where bare feet hurt and flip-flops don't provide enough structure. The tester's biggest challenge was dialing in the strap system, and they recommended leaving the heel strap alone once you've found the ideal setting. While the Hurricanes are great for travel, walking, light hiking, and water sports, they're limited in cooler temperatures, though you can always wear warm socks with them (embrace the dad look) to extend their practical range. They also aren't always appropriate for more formal occasions, dinners, and such, so you likely will need to travel with another piece of footwear unless you're on an exclusively casual trip. Price at time of publication: $75 Sizes: Men's 5 to 17 | Materials: REPREVE polyester webbing, EVA midsole, rubber outsole | Sustainability: recycled polyester webbing, recyclable, vegan

Best for the Environment Allbirds Mens Wool Runner Mizzles 4.6 REI View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Allbirds.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Value 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5 What We Like Waterproof

Sock-like comfort What We Don't Like Upper lacks structure, wrinkles Allbirds footwear is generally sustainability-first, and these wool casual running shoes are no exception, with recycled and bio-based materials throughout. They also offer great casual style and, as our tester exclaimed, "the comfort of a slipper without having the appearance of a slipper." Allbirds calls these a runner, but they're more a casual sneaker in a runner's style. For a running shoe, the soles are basic and smooth, and the soft wool upper lacks structure and support (though our tester noted that they lace up very securely). While you could run in them, and the SweetFoam midsole provides enough cushion, these are probably best for walking, an occasional light run or hike, and low-intensity training. Because of the slipper-like upper, our tester pointed out that the shoe developed some folding and wrinkling, and high-intensity exercise would likely only exacerbate the issue. While Merino wool is excellent for natural breathability and anti-microbial properties, it might not be your first choice for durability and weather protection. Thankfully, Allbirds addresses this with a bio-based waterproofing treatment to the wool to help keep your feet dry. Price at time of publication: $125 Sizes: Men's 8 to 14 | Materials: ZQ-certified wool upper, EVA midsole, rubber outsole | Sustainability: Climate Neutral-certified, bio-based materials, recycled materials, FSC-certified rubber