With Memorial Day signaling the unofficial start of summer, let the beach excursions, SUP adventures, and hiking trips commence. The weekend leading up to the U.S. holiday kicks off the sunny season, but it’s also a great time to score discounts from your favorite brands. Here, we’ve pulled together answers to all the questions you might have about Memorial Day and the accompanying promotions.

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. that honors and mourns those who have died while serving in the military. It is a time for the country to reflect on the patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice. It differs from Veterans Day, which is observed every November 11 and recognizes everyone who has served in the Armed Forces during both wartime and peacetime.

When is Memorial Day 2021?

In 2021, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 31. The holiday always falls on the last Monday in May.

When Do Memorial Day Sales Start in 2021?

The weekend of Memorial Day is a prime time for sales because stores are clearing out inventory from winter in time for summer. Sales typically start on Friday, May 28 and most run through the holiday on Monday, May 31. However, many stores have extended their sales through the entire month of May.

What is Usually on Sale for Memorial Day?

As stores—both physical locations and online—turn over their inventory, numerous items and categories suited for the season get marked down. The list of products includes:

Camping Equipment

Footwear

Swimwear

Apparel

Outdoor Gear

What Brands Typically Offer Sales?

Amazon is known for marking down electronics around this holiday.

Backcountry is offering 25 percent off men’s and women’s apparel and accessories

Best Buy usually marks down appliances and bigger electronics.

L.L.Bean will likely have a 20 percent off sitewide sale on footwear, coats, sweaters, swimwear, and other apparel.

REI’s anniversary sale on camping and outdoor gear is in mid-May, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Walmart knocks down prices on everything from pools to swing sets to clothing.

What Can I Shop For Now on Sale?

A plethora of outdoor brands have already started sales, and many more will have steep discounts throughout the month of May. Check out a few of the deals you can get right now below, and then bookmark this page to stay updated.