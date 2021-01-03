The Best Luggage Deals for March 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

While our travel slowed down and might still be on pause, our search for a good sale shouldn't be. And just think how much more exciting your first trip post-pandemic will be with some new luggage. From carry-ons to massive hard-sided suitcases, here are some of the top luggage deals to find right now.

Since luggage is so often expensive, finding deals and knowing the best places to buy is imperative. And right now, you can find up to 50 percent off some of the best names in travel—think Tumi, Samsonite, and Calpak. Plus, this is the time of year is when stores want to move last year's inventory before new stock hits in early spring.

“I love you more than my luggage,” is one of the more memorable quotes from the tear-jerker film Steel Magnolias. The line really captures how much people value their luggage. What is with our adoration of these big bags that accompany us on trips? Is it because we tend to use them when we are headed on a much-needed vacation ? Or, maybe because the search for the perfect piece makes it feel like you finally found your holy grail? Large, carry-on, soft, hard, wheels—finding the right combination of features that suits your needs (and price point) is not an easy quest.

01 of 14 Away Set of Three Courtesy of Away 5 Buy on Awaytravel.com Away The Large Review Normally $795, Now $695 ﻿There is a reason why people are obsessed with these bags. Besides the cool look and lightweight feel (the largest being only seven pounds), Away lets you customize pretty much everything—pick your ideal carry-on (aluminum, expandable, or daily), whether you want a Standard (no battery pack) or battery included, and your colors, of course. The set options are designed to save you some cash, so think ahead and buy these as a trio (a set of two is also available if you can't fathom using three suitcases at once). It’s an investment you won’t regret.

02 of 14 Samsonite Omni PC Spinner Courtesy of Amazon 4.5 Buy on Amazon Buy on Samsonite.com Samsonite Omni PC Spinner Review Normally $180, Now $129 at Amazon Maximize your packing potential with this roomy piece of luggage. At 28-inches, this is a checked bag for sure. The textured case is scratch-proof, which hopefully eliminates any concerns for a surprise at baggage claim. TSA locks on the side guarantee only you and an agent have access to your belongings. Inside, you have one half with zipper protection, and the other with a buckle for easy storage. If you end up buying some gifts on vacation, no worries, this extends easily allowing you to fit even more comfortably. The teal color still feels neutral, but makes it a tad easier to spot among the sea of black luggage.

03 of 14 Hartmann Metropolitan 2.0 Extended Journey Expandable Spinner Courtesy of Bloomingdales Buy on Bloomingdales Buy on Hartmann.com Normally $1,000, Now $250 at Hartmann and Bloomingdales While black luggage seems to be the popular choice, the fact that the safari color of this large luggage is 75 percent off the original price, plus an additional 25 percent off, might make you go golden. Check this large luggage and have no problem spotting the yellow shade when you land. Organize all your belongings neatly with an interior tri-fold garment suiter and pockets. Plus, it's a comfortable pulling experience with an ergonomically designed handle. If black is more your style, you can pick that up for 30 percent off at Hartmann.com with code HART30. There's limited stock at Hartmann, so if you love this bag, we recommend you add to cart ASAP.

04 of 14 Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Normally $420, Now $133 at Amazon If you prefer a hard case, since they are more durable, water-resistant, and won’t absorb that annoying airplane smell, this is an excellent option. The 25-inch bag screams sturdy, yet it isn’t heavy and won’t add additional weight to your trip. Enjoy watching this pretty pink case—at a significant markdown—travel down the carousel once you deboard. There are limited colors available at Walmart—blue or silver—but both are on sale in the 25-inch expandable spinner at a lower price than Amazon ($108 for blue and $115, for silver). The 7 Best Delsey Luggage Items

05 of 14 Eagle Creek No Matter What Rolling Duffel - Large Travel Bag Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on EBay Normally $169, Now $96 in Black at Amazon and eBay For those longer excursions, like a multiple-week vacation to Australia, or perhaps a trip where you need a lot of gear like a hiking adventure or ski weekend, a wheeled duffel is your answer. Easy and smooth wheels allow you to stuff all you need into the durable soft bag, without having to worry about actually lifting it. It comes with a separate pouch, ideal for shoe storage, or gear you might want to keep separate from the rest of your belongings (hello, dirty laundry pocket). The brand's lifetime warranty is a reason it has such an amazing reputation—people love the packing cubes!

07 of 14 Rockland Melbourne 20-Inch Hardside Expandable Luggage Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart Buy on Home Depot Normally $120, Now $51 at Walmart Looking for luggage for your kids? This hard case is more than half off and comes in fun shades with 15 color choices to choose from. Four wheels offer easy maneuverability with multi-directional 360-degree rotation. Made with polycarbonate, which is light yet durable, so it will handle the rough and tumble of your kid's wheeling, running, and sliding this through the airport onto the plane. There are 15 colors available, all with varying price deductions. The lowest we found is $51 in magenta and white, but it looks like all other colors are between $50 and $65 at both Walmart and Home Depot. The 9 Best Kids’ Luggage of 2021

08 of 14 Mercury Tactical Gear Mini Monster Deployment Bag You can shop this Courtesy of Walmart 4.2 Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Mercury Tactical Gear Mini Monster Deployment Bag Review Normally $145, Now $65 on Walmart If oversized duffels are more your style, check out this three-wheeler. Now costing less than $100, this is a massive bag with pockets, so your things don't get lost in a cavernous pit. The large pockets and a divider in the interior keep your clothes and shoes organized. While it doesn’t have an extended handle, it does have reinforced straps for you to pull along your journey. A detachable toiletry case on the side makes this an ideal duffel bag to check, or carry with you for any journey via car, train, or bus. You can shop this on both Amazon or Walmart. Amazon has more color options, but slightly smaller discounts pending the color you pick. Walmart has two colors available—blue and red—both are just $65.

09 of 14 Jen Atkin x Calpak Carry-On Luggage Courtesy of Cal Pak Buy on Calpaktravel.com Normally $285, Now $228 A celebrity hairstylist would know a thing or two about how to pack efficiently and also how to show up in style. This collaboration from fan-favorite luggage company CalPak and Jen Atkin, is now 20 percent off and features aluminum-framed zipperless trunks. One-click locks clampdown at the top and bottom of the luggage, to keep the clamshell closed in flight. Interior pockets and compression panels help fit all you’ll need for a quick getaway. Red, gold, and pink shades make this is a distinct trunk, plus, it also comes in black, too.

10 of 14 Costway Globalway 3 Piece Luggage Travel Set Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart Normally $200, Now $120 This rose gold trio is now available at $80 off its original price. Three matching suitcases offer you a variety of sizes (20-inches, 24-inches and 28-inches) depending on the type and length of your trip. Ample room on the inside means excellent storage. A three-digit lock on the outside will keep your items safe and secure from airport checkpoint theft. Sleek and glossy, these are equally pleasing alone or as a trio. It's a great option for families!

11 of 14 American Tourister 28" Superset Spinner Suitcase Courtesy of American Tourister Buy on Americantourister.com Normally $260, Now $60 The olive color of this soft case suitcase is discounted making this an excellent under $100 choice. Durable and with plenty of room, this flexible option stores easily in the plane's overhead compartment. The interior is spacious, plus you have the option to extends another inch and a half if needed. The spinning wheels make rolling this rosy bag an effortless experience.

12 of 14 Tumi Voyageur Tres Leger International Carry-On Courtesy of Bloomingdales Buy on Bloomingdales Normally $595, Now $475 Tumi's bags are rarely on sale, which is why we're so excited about this flexible nylon, black carry-on. Unzip the exterior pocket and find four more pockets; a padded 14-inch one for laptops, one for media, one for cards, and even a space to put a pen. Two-way access to the interior either by the front flap or dual wrap-around zipper allows multiple entry points. Inside, there is a zipped sectional divider and compression straps for optimal packing. Adjustable telescope arm and grab strap make handling this piece a breeze. From business trips to vacations to small getaways, this is surely a bag that will quickly accompany you on every plane ride. ﻿

13 of 14 Herschel Supply Co Small Trade 23-Inch Rolling Suitcase Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $200, Now $120 There are serious aspects of luggage, like durability and spaciousness, and then there are things to not take so seriously, like color. In bright red, not only will you never lose your suitcase, but your travel companions won’t lose track of you either while you are pulling the trolly handle along. Tough construction with a TSA-approved lock and mesh pocket organizer, solidifies this as an excellent bag to take with you on a plane.