Travel News Tech & Gear The 13 Best Sales to Shop for Labor Day 2021 Shop these amazing deals on travel essentials Written by Alexandra Ilyashov Alexandra Ilyashov is an NYC-based (and -bred) freelance writer and editor writing about travel, wellness, design, and more. Alexandra Ilyashov Updated 08/31/21 Fall is all about fresh starts, whether it's heading back to school, trading hot temps for crisp, cool weather, or swapping swimsuits for sweaters. But just before fall arrives, Labor Day weekend comes along to help us close out the end of summer properly—and it comes with big savings. From outdoor gear and luggage to accessories and apparel, there's something for everyone to score at a fraction of the cost. Plus, the upcoming autumnal season will usher in an uptick in travel after many months of staying hyper-local. Been a while since you got your passport stamped or changed time zones? Now is an excellent time to stock up on travel essentials and figure out what you might need to upgrade in preparation for any upcoming trips. Here are the best Labor Day sales to shop before you hit the road this fall. Columbia Buy on Columbia.com Goodbye summer and hello fall. Step into the transition between seasons prepared with Columbia. Right now, take 25 percent off jackets, parkas, joggers, shoes, activewear, and other everyday basics. Merrell Courtesy of Merrell Buy on Merrell.com Whether you're looking for a pair of hiking sandals or trail shoes, Merrell is offering up to 40 percent off select styles for a limited time. Even better, shoppers can take an extra 15 percent off sitewide during checkout with the code HELLOFALL. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $49. Calpak Image Source / Calpak Buy on Calpaktravel.com If you're looking for more stylish luggage options, don’t miss this luggage brand’s current sale. Take up to 55 percent off select items like its popular Kaya backpack. The 10 Best Places to Buy Luggage in 2021 Backcountry Courtesy of Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Save up to 50 percent off outdoor gear and accessories from brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Arc’teryx, and more. Briggs & Riley Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Briggs-riley.com If form and function are equally important to your packing game, don’t miss this posh luggage brand’s end-of-summer sale. Take up to 50 percent off select items, like its popular garment bags and hard-sided suitcases. Herschel Buy on Herschel.com Save up to 50 percent off select Herschel travel accessories, like these convenient Chapter kits (aka Dopp kits), a handy Dry Bag (for keeping water-averse stuff like tech gear dry), or a luggage belt for wrangling that overstuffed post-vacation bag securely shut. Caara Courtesy of Caraa Buy on Caraasport.com Take an extra 20 percent off many of these sleek backpacks and duffles from now through September 6 with code ARCHIVE. Moosejaw Moosejaw Buy on Moosejaw.com Refresh your travel essentials during Moosejaw's fall sale, where you'll find up to 30 percent off all sorts of fall and winter gear from brands like The North Face, Barbour, Mountain Hardware, and more. Plus, shoppers can save 20 percent off one full-priced item with the code APPLECIDER. REI Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Perhaps the motherlode of Labor Day sales for outdoor enthusiasts, REI is holding a slew of sales from now until September 7. Shoppers can take up to 25 percent off camping, hiking, snow gear, and apparel. Plus, 15 percent off on tents, 20 percent off footwear, and 30 percent off on REI-branded jackets, shorts, and pants. Eyeglasses.com Courtesy of Eyeglasses.com Buy on Eyeglasses.com If you wear prescription specs, you'll definitely want to have a backup pair (or two) on hand when traveling just in case your go-to frames break mid-vacation. Use code LABORDAY21 to take 20 percent off all orders through September 6. Aerosoles Buy on Aerosoles.com If miles-long walks sightseeing around cool cities is more your style than camping in the woods, consider a fresh pair of supportive kicks. Save up to 50 percent off the comfy shoe brand’s essential and everyday styles from August 31 through September 7. Best Buy Courtesy of Best Buy Buy on Best Buy Look out for rolling discounts of up to 60 percent off throughout Labor Day weekend on travel-worthy tech accessories like earbuds and headphones, crucial for getting quality shut-eye on flights. Samsonite Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Samsonite.com Overdue for a total baggage overhaul? Click on over to Samsonite’s site a week for 20 percent off the luggage brand’s best-selling collections before the sale ends on September 7. When is Labor Day 2021?Labor Day lands on the first Monday of September annually. This year, Labor Day is September 6, 2021. What is Labor Day?Labor Day’s significance and history go far beyond an occasion for a final beach getaway or epic backyard barbecue. A federal holiday since 1894, Labor Day honors American workers. Its origins trace back to the labor movement that took place in the U.S. during the Industrial Revolution in the late-1800s.What is on Sale for Labor Day? A pretty wide array of products tend to get marked down around Labor Day. Meghan Young, travel and outdoors blogger and co-founder of @PNWoutdoorwomen, suggests subscribing to newsletters from your favorite brands and retailers in advance of the holiday. “Often, brands will share early access to their sales to subscribers or send out teasers of what will go on sale so you can prioritize shopping for the things you really need,” Young says. If your travels often involve the great outdoors, Young advises folks to check out sales for two key types of purchases. Big-ticket winter items like Gore-tex shells and pants, 0-degree sleeping bags, snowshoes, and skis—and replacement items, to name a few. If you're looking for luggage, Daniel Burnham, senior member operations specialist at Scott's Cheap Flights, says you can score deals on luggage around Labor Day by "following well-known travel bloggers and podcasts, on social media and elsewhere.," Since they often will offer discounts of 20 percent or more on travel accessory brands that they personally trust. What Can I Shop for On Sale Right Now? While the holiday isn't quite here, the sales start early. Ahead, you'll find the best Labor Day sales to shop before you hit the road or take flight this fall.