The 9 Best Kids Ice Skates of 2020

Best Overall: Jackson Ultima Softec Classic at Amazon

"These recreational skates will outfit your child well for a day on the ice."

Best Value: K2 Rink Raven Boa at Amazon

"These affordable ice skates feature a precise fit, even for growing children."

Best for Toddlers: Bauer Lil Champ Skates at Amazon

"A single ratchet buckle closure system makes the skates easy to take on and off—even with the smallest fingers."

Best Adjustable: Lake Placid Monarch Adjustable Skates at Amazon

"It accordions four shoe sizes to provide a perfect fit over time."

Best for Beginners: Xino Sports Adjustable Ice Skates at Amazon

"A solid introductory model with features— and a price tag—that's perfect for beginners."

Best Figure Skates: L.L. Bean Softec Comfort Figure Skates at L.L. Bean

"Features durable stainless-steel Mark I figure blades that offer superior edge performance."

Best Hockey Skates: American Athletic Ice Force Hockey Skates at Amazon

"The multi-layered boot construction keeps ankles secure even during the most raucous hockey games."

Best for Boys: Lake Placid Boys Nitro 8.8 at Amazon

"Boys will glide smoothly during hockey games with the nickel-plated carbon steel blades."

Best for Girls: Lake Placid Summit Girls Ice Skates at Amazon

"These boots combine athletic features and a style that will appeal to many girls."