The 9 Best Kids Ice Skates of 2020

Ice skating is a quintessential family activity. Whether you’re gliding along on your local pond or hitting up New York’s iconic rinks at Rockefeller Center or Bryant Park, your family needs the right gear. Kids don’t need to be aiming for the Olympics to need properly fitting skates. Skates should keep your kids' feet warm so they can spend long periods of time outside without complaint. They should also fit snugly for a stable grip on the ice and to prevent falls or ankle rolls. The right skates will set your kids up for fun and can help kids get exercise outside.
Read on for our top picks of the best kids ice skates available.
Best Overall: Jackson Ultima Softec Classic
These recreational skates will outfit your child well for a day on the ice. The boot is designed for warmth with a fleece-lined upper and tongue, and the padding provides superior comfort for training. The exterior shell provides ample support and durability. Made with a synthetic outsole, these skates are supportive without being heavy and clunky. Even in its children’s versions of the Ultima boot, Jackson doesn’t cut corners. It fits these boots with a high-quality figure skating blade that delivers long-lasting wear. Although still a leisure skate, this boot is recommended for intermediate skaters.
Best Value: K2 Rink Raven Boa
Expanding across five individual sizes, these skates offer a great price-per-season cost. A boa lacing system, which tightens with a turn lever, enhances the precise fit even for growing children. The water-repellant interior cuff is designed for juniors and delivers more cushioning than adult versions; it also helps keep feet dry and warm during lessons or pee wee hockey games. The K2 Rink Raven Boa has another key difference from adult versions: the blade mount sits lower than in adult skates, lowering the skaters’ center of gravity and helping children stay balanced as they learn.
Best for Toddlers: Bauer Lil Champ Skates
Bauer Lil’ Champs are the perfect skate for your tyke’s first time on the ice. A one-piece nylon interior offers strong insulation for a warm, comfortable fit. The exterior hard boot helps keep little ones’ ankles straight as they take their first wobbly glides on the ice toward perfecting their techniques. Perhaps parents’ favorite feature however is the single ratchet buckle closure system. It allows the skates to fit snugly as well as makes the boots easy to take on and off—even with the smallest fingers. Reviewers applauded the skates for recreational outings and use in youth hockey leagues.
Best Adjustable: Lake Placid Monarch Adjustable Skates
Skaters of any age need a properly fitting skate to have the best control over their jumps, spins, and stops. However, with fast-growing kids maintaining a proper fit can be difficult. Enter the Lake Placid Monarch Adjustable Ice Skates. These ice skates accordion four shoe sizes to provide a perfect fit over time. The durable, hybrid-style boot offers a woven lining and padding to keep feet warm and comfortable. A water-proof sole also keeps feet dry even as little skaters kick up ice. A combination closure system adds a power strap with a locking buckle over the traditional laces to keep feet in place. And the boots include a stainless-steel, hockey-style blade.
Best for Beginners: Xino Sports Adjustable Ice Skates
Xino Sports offers a solid introductory model with features—and a price tag—perfect for beginners. A stiff plastic skeleton exterior offers great ankle support for newbies who are finding their footing. These ice skates will also grow with your child; a push-button system expands the size to fit across multiple seasons. However, if your kid opts out of skating after those first lessons, you won’t feel like you’ve broken the bank with this affordable model. They come with an already sharpened stainless-steel blade and a protective cover, and are available in two bright colors designed for boys and girls. There's also a one-year limited warranty so your kid can learn on these skates worry-free.
Best Figure Skates: L.L. Bean Softec Comfort Figure Skates
These L.L. Bean skates are perennial parent favorites. They offer a classic design that combines a slipper-like fleece lining with a supportive outsole. That lining serves a purpose though; it keeps feet warm and cozy even during the coldest outdoor skates. The boots feature durable stainless-steel Mark I figure blades that offer superior edge performance.
Best Hockey Skates: American Athletic Ice Force Hockey Skates
If you're in the market for recreational hockey skates, the pair from American Athletic is a great choice. They’re an introductory-level skate, so you won’t find elite athletes wearing these. However, they deliver solid construction and comfort for leisure games. The multi-layered boot construction keeps ankles secure even during the most raucous competitions. The Cambrelle lining is moisture resistant, though not entirely waterproof, so feet may get cold over time. Boots come with a performance-edge carbon steel blade and include a blade holder.
Best for Boys: Lake Placid Boys Nitro 8.8
Lake Placid's Nitro 8.8 ice skates deliver a comfortable fit for growing boys. Parents can help their kids secure a near-custom fit—and durability across skating seasons—with the adjustable EZ Push button. Cam buckle closures around the boots offer ease when putting on and taking off the skates; the closures also ensure kids' feet stay secure. The comfort liner is removable and washable, so these skates will stay fresh even with repeated wearing. However, some reviewers commented that the liner didn’t offer the warmth they had hoped for. And the boots are fitted with nickel-plated carbon steel blades that promise to help boys glide smoothly during hockey games.
Best for Girls: Lake Placid Summit Girls Ice Skates
These ice skates combine athletic features and a style that will appeal to many girls. A sleek white boot with magenta accents offers the perfect design to pair with leg warmers and sparkly leotards. However, these skates offer as much substance as style. Adjustable push-buttons ensure precise sizing and prolonged wear across seasons. A woven boot lining delivers warmth and comfort, while waterproof soles keep feet dry. The Summit Girls skates also provide stability and performance with a combination lacing system and stainless-steel figure skate blades with toe picks on both blades.