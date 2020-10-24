The 10 Best Items to Pack on a Ski Trip in 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
When you’re heading out for a few days of resort snowboarding or backcountry skiing, the first step in guaranteeing you have a good day on the slopes is making sure you have the right equipment for it. That includes both clothing and gear: just as important as googles and a hat are, you also need base layers, SPF, and neck warmers. Don’t think you have to spend a fortune on gear, either, even if the whole family’s coming.
Read on for our picks of the best items to pack on your next ski trip.
Best Sweater: L.L. Bean Women's Fisherman Sweater
L.L. Bean’s Fair Isle fisherman sweaters have been a bestseller for the brand for years, and there’s something undeniably cozy about them. The Aran Islands patterns and thick cotton knit make them perfect for time spent off the slope, whether you’re strolling around downtown or cooking up a big dinner in your cabin after a long day of skiing or snowboarding. The sweaters are beautifully knit, and the cotton means you get a few more seasons out of it than you would a wool sweater. There's also a men's version available.
Best Hat: Mountain Hardwear Women's Dome Perignon Lite
This punnily named hat gets great marks for its full ear coverage and lightweight, sleek construction that means you barely notice it on. The Polartec Windbloc fabric is also incredibly effective, blocking 100 percent of mountainside gusts. You can wear it alone or on the slopes. It’s also thin enough that you can wear it as a helmet liner, which means one less thing to worry about when you’re packing for your ski trip. Shop the men's version here.
Best Goggles: Bolle Mojo Ski Goggles
Ski and snowboarding goggles can get fancy and expensive, but these budget-friendly ski and snowboarding goggles are our top pick for casual skiers. Not only are they stylish, but they have advanced lens technology for optical clarity and fog-free performance, thanks to some intelligently designed flow-tech venting. The pink lenses are great for daytime or icy conditions since they give more contrast to the terrain (and they block up to 400 nanometers of UVA/UVB rays). There’s also a fleece face layer that’s soft and snug against the face, which makes wearing one all day a lot more enjoyable. The fit on these is medium to large, so while they might not be great for all teens, they’ll fit most adults.
Best Ski Jacket: The North Face Men's Thermoball Eco Triclimate Jacket
The North Face and PrimaLoft—some of the most breathable insulation there is—teamed up to produce this best-selling jacket that’s one of the outerwear line’s flagship products. It has a warmth equivalent to 600 fill goose down, so you get a lot of coziness without the bulk. We also love that it’s made from eco-friendly materials and fabrics. This ski jacket comes in women's sizes, too.
Best Tights: Salomon Men's Primo Warm Tight
Made from 37.5 technology, which helps your body maintain an ideal core temperature for performance, these leggings don’t just take thermal to the next level but dry up to five times faster than similar fabrics, too. Seamless construction stays comfortable after hours on the slopes, and the tights are built with an air vent system to keep this base layer breathable. Check out the women's version here.
Best Gloves: Arc'teryx Fission SV Glove
Made for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports, these Gore-Tex gloves will get you through good and bad conditions on the slopes. Waterproof insulated outer layers keep moisture out, along with cold temperatures and gusts. It’s the company’s warmest glove, which is great for those who ski or live in really cold climates. The gloves also have a handy double layer of premium goat leather for durability and grip where it matters.
Best Snow Pants: Helly Hansen Men's Legendary Insulated Pant
With roots in the mountains of Norway, outdoor brand Helly Hansen is one of the best lines of skiwear out there. These snow pants are great for keeping skiers warm and dry on the slopes, thanks to plenty of PrimaLoft insulation and mechanical venting to help keep skiers as warm or as cool as they need to be. Seams are fully sealed on these skin pants, too, so there’s no chance water or wind will slip through the cracks. They’re great both for resort skiing, the backcountry, or wherever the runs of the day take you. Shop the women's version here.
Best Base Layer: SmartWool Women's Merino 250 Base Layer Top
SmartWool’s known for making incredibly breathable base layers and its 100 percent Merino wool 250 top is a great weight for spending the day skiing or snowboarding. It has a flatlock seam to prevent chafing when you have multiple layers and lots of movement going on, and the wool works to move sweat away from the body and keep odors under control when you’re doing run after run. We also love that it’s easy to take care of—just pop it in the washer on warm and tumble dry it on low, and you’ll be all set for your next day of skiing. Men's sizes are also available.
Best SPF: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen
There’s one thing many people remember to pack for a beach vacation but not a ski trip—and that’s sunscreen. Don’t go skiing without putting on some SPF. La Roche-Posay’s fluid formula is one of the best out there—it’s a little watery, versus creamy, but gives you great coverage without feeling like it’s sitting on your pores. Plus, it’s great if you’re layering it with moisturizer, which you should absolutely also do. It dries matte, is water resistant for 80 minutes, and you just need to reapply it every two hours (make sure to shake it up first though!).
Best Neck Warmer: Turtle Fur Micro Fur Fleece Neck Warmer
At less than $20, this wallet-friendly neck warmer will keep you warm whether you’re skiing in the backcountry or walking to the bar après ski. Plus, thanks to its Italian microfleece, it’ll keep your neck warm without causing you to overheat halfway down a run. This cozy neckwarmer comes in a range of colors to go with almost any ski jacket, too, from an apple green to fuschia, navy, gray, black, and white. The adult sizes fit juniors and teens too, so families can share.