The 10 Best Items to Pack on a Ski Trip in 2020

Best Sweater: L.L. Bean Women's Fisherman Sweater at L.L. Bean

"L.L. Bean’s Fair Isle fisherman sweaters have been a bestseller for the brand for years."

Best Hat: Mountain Hardwear Women's Dome Perignon Lite at Amazon

"You can wear this hat alone or as a helmet liner."

Best Goggles: Bolle Mojo Ski Goggles at Amazon

"These budget-friendly ski and snowboarding goggles are great for daytime or icy conditions."

Best Ski Jacket: The North Face Men's Thermoball Eco Triclimate Jacket at Amazon

"Has a warmth equivalent to 600 fill goose down, so you get the coziness of a ski jacket without the bulk."

Best Tights: Salomon Men's Primo Warm Tight at Amazon

"Salomon's tights take thermal to the next level and dry up to five times faster than similar fabrics."

Best Gloves: Arc'teryx Fission SV Glove at Amazon

"Made for skiing, these Gore-Tex gloves will get you through good and bad conditions on the slopes."

Best Snow Pants: Helly Hansen Men's Legendary Insulated Pant at Amazon

"These insulated snow pants are great for resort skiing or for the backcountry."

Best Base Layer: SmartWool Women's Merino 250 Base Layer Top at Amazon

"This base layer has a flatlock seam to prevent chafing when you have multiple layers on."

Best SPF: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen at Amazon

"Don’t forget to pack this best-selling sunscreen when you go on your next ski trip."

Best Neck Warmer: Turtle Fur Micro Fur Fleece Neck Warmer at Amazon

"Turtle Fur's neck warmer will keep you warm whether you’re skiing or walking to the bar après ski."