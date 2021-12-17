The 6 Best Insulated Jackets for Women of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The right jacket can make any outdoor weather great weather for an adventure. In cold weather, choosing the right balance of warmth, waterproofness, wind repellency, and breathability is the ticket to dressing so that your outing will be memorable for the right reasons—not for being cold, miserable, and challenging.

If a jacket is too warm, you can get sweaty inside. And sweat freezes, which is cold and unpleasant. But if a jacket isn’t warm enough, you’ll be chilled and uncomfortable. Highly aerobic pursuits, like skate skiing, ski touring, running, and fat biking will be best served by a jacket with more breathability and less insulation. For high output activities—in all but the most intense weather—a jacket without a waterproof membrane works best. For more sedentary activities, like sitting on a chair lift, a waterproof breathable membrane will better retain body heat. For resort-based skiing and riding, pick a jacket that will block wind and that has enough insulation to keep you warm on the lift, with ways to vent so you don’t overheat when you ski or ride back down.

Most jacket insulation is down or synthetic. Down is usually a lighter and more cozy feeling, but if it gets wet from sweat, rain, or melting snow, it loses its loft and loses its warmth. (Although, some down is now treated for water repellency.) Most synthetics are warm when wet, but they may not feel quite as luxurious to put on. Some jackets now combine down and synthetic insulations. And many brands are working on replicating the unique feel of down in a synthetic.

Most insulated jackets have a durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment on the outside. With wear, that coating will wear off, but it can be replaced with a wash-in treatment for the type of insulation the jacket has.

These are our picks of the best insulated jackets to get you bundled up and outside in 2021-2022.

