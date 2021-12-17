Outdoors Gear The 6 Best Insulated Jackets for Women of 2021 Stay warm, even in negative temperatures with these cold-weather jackets By Berne Broudy Berne Broudy Williams College Berne Broudy is a Vermont-based writer and photographer. She has been reporting on environmental issues, gear, and travel for two decades. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/17/21 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The right jacket can make any outdoor weather great weather for an adventure. In cold weather, choosing the right balance of warmth, waterproofness, wind repellency, and breathability is the ticket to dressing so that your outing will be memorable for the right reasons—not for being cold, miserable, and challenging. If a jacket is too warm, you can get sweaty inside. And sweat freezes, which is cold and unpleasant. But if a jacket isn’t warm enough, you’ll be chilled and uncomfortable. Highly aerobic pursuits, like skate skiing, ski touring, running, and fat biking will be best served by a jacket with more breathability and less insulation. For high output activities—in all but the most intense weather—a jacket without a waterproof membrane works best. For more sedentary activities, like sitting on a chair lift, a waterproof breathable membrane will better retain body heat. For resort-based skiing and riding, pick a jacket that will block wind and that has enough insulation to keep you warm on the lift, with ways to vent so you don’t overheat when you ski or ride back down. Most jacket insulation is down or synthetic. Down is usually a lighter and more cozy feeling, but if it gets wet from sweat, rain, or melting snow, it loses its loft and loses its warmth. (Although, some down is now treated for water repellency.) Most synthetics are warm when wet, but they may not feel quite as luxurious to put on. Some jackets now combine down and synthetic insulations. And many brands are working on replicating the unique feel of down in a synthetic. Most insulated jackets have a durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment on the outside. With wear, that coating will wear off, but it can be replaced with a wash-in treatment for the type of insulation the jacket has. These are our picks of the best insulated jackets to get you bundled up and outside in 2021-2022. The Rundown Best Overall: Orvis Women’s Pro Insulated Hoodie at Orvis.com Orvis’ Pro Insulated Hoodie is one of the most versatile jackets made for active people. Best Budget: Jack Wolfskin Women's DNA Rhapsody 3-in-1 Jacket at Jackwolfskin.com A shell, a fleece, and a fleece-insulated shell in one. Best Synthetic: The North Face Women's Thermoball Jacket at Nordstrom Wear it as a summit hoody, a belay jacket, or as a layer on super cold days. Best Warmth to Weight: Columbia Women's Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket at Dick's This jacket reflects body heat and blocks cold while remaining breathable. Best for Skiing/Riding: Burton [ak] Flare Down Jacket at Backcountry.com The relaxed-fit Flare is made for movement with a spacious cut that’s flattering but not binding. Best for Everyday: prAna Women's Emerald Valley Jacket at Backcountry.com Slipping into this knee-length down coat was like being wrapped in a hug. Table of contents Expand Our Picks Final Verdict What to Look for in an Insulated Jacket Why Trust Trip Savvy Methodology Best Overall: Orvis Women’s Pro Insulated Hoodie View On Orvis.com What We Like Elastic thumb loops Advanced coating for enhanced wind and weather protection, also available as a vest What We Don't Like Doesn’t use enough low impact materials For me, the best jacket is the one I’ll get the most use out of. Orvis’ Pro Insulated Hoodie is one of the most versatile jackets made for active people. The Pro Insulated Hoodie has body-mapped insulation inside, with 80 grams of feather-light and extremely breathable PrimaLoft Gold Active in the core and arms, and an additional 80 grams of body heat regulating Polartec Alpha in the side panels and sleeves. The combination of the two best-in-class insulations made this jacket magically always feel like it was the right temperature. The insulation is the filling in a sandwich of 20D mechanical stretch ripstop nylon with a proprietary coating that enhances the wind and weather resistance. The jacket, which was made for fisherwomen, but is a great layer for any outdoorswoman, is highly abrasion-resistant. Not only was it no match for a shrubby, snowy bushwhack to get to riffle, but it survived an all-day excursion up several trailless peaks in New York’s Adirondacks. Fleecy handwarmer pockets helped warm up my cold fingers fast. The scuba-style hood, while not helmet-compatible, was good for layering and it never drooped over my eyes. I was able to wear the hood under a climbing helmet on a cold belay day. The zippered chest pocket was glove-friendly, and a super deep hidden internal pocket stored snacks, spare gloves, and more until it was time to use it as a stuff sack for this jacket. Layer it or wear it alone or over a mid-layer. The jacket is form-fitting but not tight. Sizes: XS to XL | Insulation: PrimaLoft Gold Active, Polartec Alpha | Waterproofing: DWR coating | Weight: 5.6 ounces | Impact: 45 percent recycled PrimaLoft Gold Best Budget: Jack Wolfskin Women's DNA Rhapsody 3-in-1 Jacket View On Jackwolfskin.com What We Like Eco-conscious choice Compatible with other 3-in-1 Jack Wolfskin short system jackets What We Don't Consider Doesn’t stretch Fleece isn’t as warm as synthetic fill or down insulations, A shell, a fleece, and a fleece-insulated shell in one, Jack Wolfskin’s DNA Rhapsody is a lot of jacket for the money. The windproof and waterproof breathable outer shell jacket is two layers with a hanging mesh liner that kept it from feeling clammy on my skin when I wore the shell without the fleece liner. The fixed hood on the shell kept wind and water off my head and out of my face when I got caught in a spring squall hiking Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. In winter, I wore the shell with the inner fleece. In spring, summer, and fall, I wore the fleece solo for early morning hikes and dog walks. Together, the fleece and the shell were a highly functional winter storm-ready duo that kept me warm and dry. Handwarmer pockets in both layers held my phone and other essentials when I wore them alone or together. The fleece has an internal stuff pocket big enough to hold a bike water bottle. Pairing and unpairing the layers was straightforward. Three tabs on the shell thread through three loops on the fleece, and the front zippers mate, too. In this jacket, I felt like I was ready for nearly anything Mother Nature served up. Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: Heavyweight 100 percent recycled polyester fleece | Waterproofing: Two-layer waterproof breathable shell jacket | Weight: 1 pound, 15.1 ounces (Small) | Impact: Made with 90 percent Bluesign-certified textiles, 30 percent Bluesign-certified components, and 100 percent recycled fleece Best Synthetic: The North Face Women's Thermoball Full-Zip Jacket View On Nordstrom View On Thenorthface.com View On Bloomingdales What We Like Overstuffed baffles look like down Balls of insulation are super effective at trapping body heat What We Don't Like Cut short Heavier than a goose down jacket For nearly a decade The North Face has been refining its balled synthetic insulation. It mimics down—balls of synthetic insulation move around inside the baffles more like down feathers than blankets of strand insulation, giving the jacket an organic feel. This super warm jacket features square baffles fully stuffed with Thermoball, including in the form-fitting hood. Wear it as a summit hoody, a belay jacket, or as a layer on super cold days. It’s a jacket that has accompanied me on months of adventures without any dip in warmth. This version is made from post-consumer recycled polyester, which made me feel even better about wearing it. Sizes: XS to XL | Insulation: ThermoBall Eco post-consumer recycled polyester | Waterproofing: DWR | Weight: 14.1 ounces | Impact: ThermoBall Eco post-consumer recycled polyester, recycled nylon Best Warmth to Weight: Columbia Women's Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket View On Dick's View On Columbia.com View On Moosejaw.com What We Like Zipper secures hood in place Hand pockets are fleece lined What We Don't Like Chest pocket extends up and is awkward to load The reflective lining blocks the delicious feel of down To build the Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket, Columbia started with the highest quality down, then made it even warmer than nature could by lining the jacket with a shiny gold fabric that reflects body heat and blocks cold while remaining breathable. The regular cut jacket has stretchy binding at the wrists instead of Velcro. That makes it easy to layer under a shell and to wear with gauntlet gloves. The hip cut is adjustable with the waist drawcord. And when you’re not wearing it, the jacket packs into its chest pocket. Sizes: XS to XXL | Insulation: 800-fill goose down | Waterproofing: N/A| Weight: N/A | Impact: RDS certified down Best for Skiing/Riding: Burton [ak] Flare Down Jacket View On Backcountry.com View On Burton.com View On Moosejaw.com What We Like Cuff thumb loops Pass pocket Body-warmed phone pocket What We Don't Like Not as versatile as some other jackets A fully featured down jacket for snowboarding and skiing, not only is the Flare waterproof enough to handle a deluge, but the dropped tail, long angle-cut sleeves, and high neck made it warm enough that I was comfortable riding the lift up and ripping down the resort. The relaxed-fit Flare is made for movement with a spacious cut that’s flattering but not binding. Pockets galore, including a body-warmed media pocket, kept the tunes cranking even in extreme cold. The hood is helmet-compatible, but because the fleece-lined neck came up so high, I rarely used it. When I wore this jacket on warm days, pit zips dumped heat. But most days, the “Living Lining,” which senses body heat, collected more moisture when I was hot and closed down when I was cold, so I always felt just right. Sizes: XS to XL | Insulation: 90/10 RSD down 800 fill | Waterproofing: Gore-Tex two-layer fabric | Weight: 2 pounds, 7 ounces | Impact: RSD down Best for Everyday: prAna Women's Emerald Valley Jacket View On Backcountry.com View On Moosejaw.com View On Prana.com Slipping into this knee-length down coat was like being wrapped in a hug. That made the Emerald Valley Jacket my new favorite jacket for cold-weather travels, trekking from the gym to home, and going out with friends. It’s warm but mid-weight, with slits along the side seams and a two-way zipper to ease walking. A mid-torso cinch drew the jacket to make it more shapely and to keep out the cold. This is the first full-length parka I’ve worn that packs small enough to pack for a trip. It rolled into a suitcase, taking up minimal space. But for travels, I usually just stuffed it in my carry-on so I could use it as a pillow for the drive or flight. The hood zips off if the high neck is warm enough. Silicone-tipped zipper pulls were glove-friendly. Sizes: XS-XL | Insulation: RDS certified 650 fill down | Waterproofing: DWR-treated nylon | Weight: N/A | Impact: Bluesign certified, RDS-certified 650-fill down, PFC-free DWR Final Verdict Orvis’ Pro Insulated Hoodie (view at Orvis) is up for more than standing in a snow-banked river casting for spawning salmon. I wore it hiking, biking, climbing, skiing, and more. It earned top honors for its warmth and versatility for active outdoor pursuits. What to Look for in an Insulated Jacket Fit Buying an insulated jacket that fits well is key because insulation works by creating spaces that trap body heat. If a jacket is too big, your body will have a lot more space to warm up before you feel warm. If it’s too tight, some of the air spaces will be compressed, reducing the jacket’s warmth. Insulation Most jacket insulation is down or synthetic. Down is usually lighter and more cozy feeling, but if it gets wet from sweat, rain, or melting snow, it loses its loft and loses its warmth. Some down is treated for water repellency. Most synthetics, whether polyester fleece or a polyester-based ball or strand insulation, are warm when wet, but they may not feel quite as luxurious to put on. Some jackets now combine down and synthetic insulations to harness the properties of both. And many brands are working on replicating the unique feel of down in a synthetic. Price The warmer a jacket is for its weight, the more expensive it will be. Opt for higher fill power if you’re looking for a compressible jacket for technical missions. For everyday use, lower fill power down and bulkier synthetics can feel good even if they’re heavier. Frequently Asked Questions What's the best way to wash and care for an insulated jacket? Most down and synthetic jackets can be washed on a delicate cycle in a standard washing machine and dried in the dryer. Use an insulation-specific detergent, like Nikwax Down Wash or Tech Wash. You may want to follow the wash cycle with a treatment to reinvigorate whatever waterproofing the jacket has, whether that’s a waterproof breathable membrane or DWR.Most of Nikwax’s technical fabrics washing products have a sister product for reinvigorating weather repellency. We like Nikwax products because they work and they’re eco-friendly. Always follow the manufacturer’s care instructions. How many grams of insulation should I look for? Don’t shop for a jacket based on grams of insulation. Down’s warmth is measured by fill power, while synthetic’s warmth is measured by grams. But other important factors, like whether a jacket has a membrane or a body heat reflective layer, or how the insulation is baffled can all influence warmth.Buy a jacket that matches the activities you’ll use it for. A mountaineering jacket and an around-town jacket may have the same warmth at drastically different weights and price points. Are insulated jackets waterproof? Insulated jackets may or may not be waterproof. For high output activities, often a jacket without a waterproof membrane works best. For more sedentary activities, like sitting on a chair lift, a waterproof breathable membrane will better retain body heat. Most insulated jackets have a water-repelling DWR treatment on the outside. With wear, that coating will wear off, but it can be replaced with a wash-in treatment. Why Trust Trip Savvy Berne Broudy has been reviewing outdoor gear for more than 20 years for more than a dozen endemic and non-endemic publications. Methodology Products were selected through extensive testing during a variety of cold-weather activities including skiing, running, biking, hiking, and climbing in cold weather environments in Vermont, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, New Mexico, and Arizona. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Continue to 5 of 6 below.