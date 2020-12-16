The 9 Best Ice Fishing Rods of 2020

Best Overall: Shakespeare Ugly Stik GX2 at Amazon

"Lightweight yet stable in cold temperatures, this rod has all the versatility an angler would want."

Best Budget: Schooley Spring Bobber Pole Package at Amazon

"In addition to boasting an affordable price point, this rod may be one of the easiest to use."

Best for Panfish: Abu Garcia Veritas 3.0 Ice Spinning Rod at Cabelas

"The EVA handle registers the most modest of tremors, making this rod ideal for panfish."

Best for Trout: Fenwick Elite Tech Ice Fishing Spinning Rod at Amazon

"With three different line ratings, it’s easy to create the ideal rod to catch the type of trout you want."

Best for Walleye: Frabill Combo Straightline Bro at Amazon

"A solid graphite blank delivers both strength and flexibility, so you can pull in your catch easily."

Best Lightweight: Clam Straight Drop Combo at Amazon

"The glass rod helps shave off the ounces and a lightweight spring bobber helps register when fish are biting."

Best for Saltwater: Fiblink Saltwater Spinning Rod at Amazon

"Built to handle the most disagreeable saltwater fish species with a line weighting of up to 50 pounds."

Best Rod and Reel Combo: Eagle Claw EC2.5 Carbon at Cabelas

"Perfect your skills with this rod's tangle-free guides and EVA butt grip for precise jigging."

Best Custom: St. Croix Custom Ice Fishing Rod at Amazon

"Available in three different blank platforms, you can build this rod to fit your specific needs."