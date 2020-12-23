The 10 Best Hunting Boots of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Every boot should be waterproof and treated with liners that also allow your foot to breathe. Some are optimized for cold weather, while others can protect you from snake bites or have steel-reinforced shanks and toe boxes for maximum protection. Better still, most come in both normal and wide models to accommodate a variety of different sized feet.

Finding the right hunting boot can make the difference between an epic outing in the wild and a miserable suffer-fest. Most models come with tall uppers, anywhere from 6 to 16 inches, and are typically made of durable leather or a mix of leather and weather-resistant textiles to provide ankle support and protection from the elements.

Our Top Picks

01 of 10 Best Overall: Danner Pronghorn Buy from Amazon Buy from Dick's Buy from Cabelas.com Portland, Oregon-based Danner has been crafting high-end footwear since 1932, and of the many boots they’ve made in the ensuing decades, the Pronghorn has reigned as one of the most-loved and relied upon. After nearly 20 years and several iterations, they recently introduced the fifth generation of the Pronghorn, and all the R&D that went into it shows. Built on the brand’s Terra Force Next platform, which combines internal and external shanks, the boot provides all-day comfort with reliable arch support and torsional control. A Vibram Pronghorn outsole grips in a variety of terrain without adding bulk and the Vibram SPE midsole allows for the same cushioning as EVA, but proves to be more durable and long-lasting. The bomber protection afforded by the full-grain leather uppers (which endure six stress tests before being put to use) is further reinforced with a waterproof Gore-Tex liner that locks out the wetness without overheating. Even the Mossy Oak camo pattern helps you blend into the terrain.

02 of 10 Best Budget: Cabela’s Rush Creek Courtesy of Cabela's Buy from Cabelas.com Buy from Basspro.com When looking to save money without sacrificing quality, consider shopping with retailers who build out their own products—like Cabela’s Rush Creek boot. Because they’re not obligated to share profits with a third-party manufacturer, Cabella’s passes on the savings to you. In addition to a wallet-friendly price, the Rush Creek also epitomizes all the essentials needed in a hunting boot. It uses the brand’s proprietary 4Most Dry-Plus waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry without overheating, along with a mix of both leather and nylon in the uppers to provide protection and a more breathable fit. EVA sits at the midsole to absorb impact and provide bounce-back with each step and single-density rubber outsoles find traction on almost any terrain. The 8-inch uppers also come in two camo options, a more mellow O2 Octane and the contrasty TrueTimber Strata.

03 of 10 Best Insulated: Muck Boot Arctic Ice Tall Boot Buy from Amazon Buy from Cabelas.com Buy from Muckbootcompany.com Rather than adding layers of bulky insulation into the Arctic Ice Tall hunting boot which could impact your dexterity, Muck uses a soft fleece lining for superior warmth and comfort. This inner insulation is partnered with the 5-millimeter thick CR Flex Foam outer that retains heat, letting your own body heat insulate your feet and lower legs. That same material also delivers 100 percent waterproof protection, along with stretches of Spandera and an extended rubber shaft to lock out the cold. The Arctic Ice Tall also nails one other aspect in winter hunting boots—its Arctic Grip Outsole pods with multi-directional lugs provide unparalleled grip on wet ice, and a Vibram Icektrek layer provides traction on dry ice. And though the slip-on boots ride high thanks to a rear pull loop, they’re very easy to pull on and off.

04 of 10 Best for Hiking: Danner Explorer 650 Buy from Amazon Buy from Backcountry.com Buy from Zappos The Explorer 650 from Danner has been designed around the concept of putting a full-grain leather hunting boot on a diet. Designed as an easy-to-wear multi-day hiking boot, the Explorer 650 has strategically placed sections of leather in its upper for durability and protection, with panes of nylon elsewhere to cut down on weight, deliver more dexterity, and provide more airflow as things start to heat up. The brand analyzed the wear patterns and traction points on test versions, which allowed them to drop the ounces even more by removing unneeded rubber under the arch. Working with Vibram, they also developed a new outsole that employs a Megagrip compound and a self-adapting lug pattern to grip in both wet and dry conditions. Despite its streamlined architecture, the boot still provides 100 percent waterproof protection to help you stay dry while hiking. The 9 Best Cold-Weather Boots of 2020

05 of 10 Best for Wide Feet: Irish Setter Winghshooter Courtesy of Sportsmen's Guide Buy from Sportsmansguide.com With a traditional overall aesthetic and all-leather uppers the Wingshooter hunting boot looks roomy and comfortable, and given they come in half and full sizes for both traditional and wide feet, you’re guaranteed to get the fit you want. Goodyear Leather Welt construction locks out the elements, a moisture-management lining assures that things don’t overheat, and a removable polyurethane footbed delivers hours-long comfort. Tricky terrain won’t be an issue, either, as the cushioned outsoles have been crafted to navigate rocks and wet surfaces and shed debris. The prairie white rubber also makes for a striking style upgrade compared to other hunting boots.

06 of 10 Best Waterproof: Bogs Workman Soft Toe Courtesy of Bogs Buy from Zappos Buy from Bogsfootwear.com Buy from Tractorsupply.com If you really want to lock out moisture, go with Bogs’ Workman Soft Toe, which utilizes a breakthrough seamless construction technology. The 7.5-millimeter Ne-Tech boot truly has no weak points for water to penetrate. This construction also drops the weight by 30 percent and increases the boot’s overall durability. Inside, the brand’s own Rebound midsole provides years of reliable cushion and solid energy transfer. Bio-technology fights odors, the heel lock fit gives you support and solid ankle support, and the grip—another essential in wet conditions—is confident thanks to the BioGrip outsole. Those with wider feet will also appreciate the insole system; if things feel too snug, just remove the bottom pad for more room. The boots are rated to provide comfort in temperatures as cold as -72 degrees, with a proprietary sweat-wicking liner to keep things dry if you start to sweat.

07 of 10 Best for Men: LaCrosse Clear Shot Buy from Amazon With a mixture of abrasion- and scuff-resistant nubuck leather and lightweight textile integrated into the upper section of the Clear Shot from LaCrosse, this hunting boot hits the sweet spot of durable protection and nominal weight to keep you fleet-footed for hours on end. A Dry-Core lining creates a 100 percent waterproof barrier that lets your feet breathe and 800 grams of Thinsulate Ultra adds some high-end insulation that’ll keep you warm without weighing you down. Nylon shanks provide stability and a polyurethane footbed delivers out-of-the-box comfort. The Crosshair tread also keeps things balanced; they’re aggressive enough to gain traction on wet, slippery terrain without over-engineering the outsole. The Clear Shot also stands out against other boots thanks to its “Realtree Edge” camo pattern, which uses pockets of shadow and highlights in warm grays and browns typical to outdoor terrain throughout the year. It stays open at a distance to help the boots blend into the background, rather than creating a pattern that would run together.

08 of 10 Best for Women: Irish Setter Ravine Buy from Amazon Buy from Irishsetterboots.com By integrating a dial-controlled Boa lacing system, the Ravine from Irish Setter removes any chance of enduring pressure points or an awkward fit that can plague some traditionally laced hunting boots. Women will also appreciate that the last was crafted around the nuances of a woman’s foot shape, and will definitely love the inclusion of PrimaLoft insulation, a low-bulk material that maintains loft and traps body heat. Irish Setter uses hand-crafted Trout Brook leather in the uppers that is produced by a tannery in Red Wing, Minnesota. UltraDry provides complete waterproof protection and special materials have been integrated throughout the boot to kill bacteria that would otherwise cause odors to linger. Inside, Energ—a high-rebound material—has been strategically integrated across the dual-density midsole to provide remarkable energy transfer. And when it comes to conquering rocky, uneven, and wet terrain, the Ravine runs smooth thanks to a torsion-control chassis and multi-tiered lugs that line the outsole. The boots come in full and half sizes, as well as models for wider feet, so it’s easy to get the perfect fit. The 10 Best Ice Fishing Boots of 2020

09 of 10 Best Snake Boots: RedHead RCT Snake Boots Courtesy of Cabela's Buy from Cabelas.com Buy from Basspro.com If snakes live in your hunting terrain, go for the RCT boot from RedHead. These boots come with RCT Comfort Technology integrated into the leather and 900-denier textile uppers that are puncture-resistant. A Bone-Dry waterproof lining adds further assurance, while the side zipper makes it easy to take them off and on. Inside, there are odor-absorbing cushioning footbeds, which can be removed for quick cleaning. Foam-padded collars and tongues reinforce the overall comfort, while a rear TBU stabilizer provides dexterity with a dual-density EVA midsole and RCT rubber lugs on the outsoles.