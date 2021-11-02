The 10 Best Hotels in Lyon, France

If you're plotting a getaway to Lyon , choosing the right place to stay is a crucial step in the planning process. As one of France's most important cities, the old Gallo-Roman capital boasts a high number of hotels—but how to find the right one for you? Keep reading for our current shortlist of some of the best hotels in Lyon, with choices ideal for every budget and style. Whether you're after a high-end hotel with breathtaking city views or a comfortable, no-frills budget option, you should find something that meets your needs among the picks below.

01 of 10 Villa Florentine Courtesy of Villa Florentine View Map Address 69002 Lyon , France Get directions Nestled in the heart of Old Lyon and in close reach of the Saône riverbank area, the 5-star Villa Florentine has earned consistent praise for its spacious rooms, luxurious amenities, picturesque setting, and excellent service. It's part of the high-end Relais et Chateaux hotel group. Situated in a former convent, the hotel's 29 air-conditioned rooms and suites are decorated with French and Florentine-style elements, and feature king-sized beds with top-quality linens, a bathtub, LED TV, luxury toiletries, and a courtesy tray with tea, espresso pods, and bottled water. The large heated outdoor pool and deck area offers memorable views over the Gothic Saint-Jean Cathedral, rooftops of Old Lyon, and beyond. There's also an onsite spa and gourmet restaurant. Current rates for this hotel range from around $240 to $280 per night; Villa Florentine guarantees the lowest rates when booking on its official website.

02 of 10 Hotel de l'Abbaye Courtesy of Hotel de l'Abbaye View Map Address 20 Rue de l'Abbaye d'Ainay , 69002 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 78 05 60 40 Web Visit website This 4-star boutique hotel in the central Ainay district of Lyon offers an alluring balance between old-world, traditional charm and contemporary design. Situated on a quiet square just steps from the Basilica of St Martin d'Ainay church, the independent hotel is notable for its excellent staff and visitor services, stylish and comfortable rooms, and value for money. The carefully decorated rooms and suites—all with different themes—come with free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, blackout curtains, high-end bedding, coffee and tea maker, desk, and flatscreen TV with international cable channels. Some rooms offer excellent views of the city. Meanwhile, the onsite restaurant, l'Artichaut, serves up modern French cuisine and an extensive wine list. The set-price lunch and dinner menus are generous and reasonable. Rates for this hotel currently range from around $215 to $290 per night.

03 of 10 Hotel des Celestins Courtesy of Hotel des Celestins View Map Address 4 Rue des Archers , 69002 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 72 56 08 98 Web Visit website This independently owned 3-star hotel is located right in the city center, between the enormous Place de Bellecour square and the Place des Jacobins. It's earned high marks for its rustic yet comfortable rooms, friendly service, location, and overall value for money. The hotel's air-conditioned rooms are decorated in a traditional French style, with a warmth that may remind you of B&B-style lodging. Rooms are equipped with free Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee, toiletries, a safe, hairdryer, and flatscreen TV with international cable channels. Some rooms overlook the city or the courtyard; try booking the rooftop suite for panoramic views. Breakfast is buffet-style. The staff speaks several languages, including English. Current rates at this hotel range from around $120 to $135 per night.

04 of 10 Fourvière Hotel Courtesy of Hotel Fourvière View Map Address 23 Rue Roger Radisson , 69005 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 74 70 07 00 Web Visit website This 4-star hotel set in a former convent atop Fourvière hill is a romantic choice, ideal for couples or travelers seeking an unusual yet luxurious setting. Just steps away from the Fourvière basilica and the Gallo-Roman museum and theatres, the hotel boasts two restaurants, a spa, and heated outdoor pool. It is also accessible to visitors with wheelchairs and limited mobility, and has 24-hour reception. The 75 rooms and suites are situated on three floors (try to get a top-floor room for the best views over the city rooftops and basilica). Decorated in a clean, contemporary style with oak floors and brightly colored furnishings, all rooms feature free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, minibar and safe box, and free access to the pool and spa. Current rates range from around $155 to $400 per night.

05 of 10 Hotel Vaubecour Courtesy of Hotel Vaubecour View Map Address 28 Rue Vaubecour 2é étage, 69002 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 78 37 44 91 Web Visit website Highly rated for its cleanliness, comfortable beds, excellent breakfast, friendly staff, and value for money, the 2-star Hotel Vaubecour might be the best choice for budget-conscious travelers. Located between the Place Bellecour and Perrache station in central Lyon, it's just a short walk to the banks of the Saône river and Old Lyon. Situated in a 19th-century building, the hotel's 15 rooms are decorated in a contemporary style, with classic touches such as ceiling moldings and antique mirrors. All rooms come with smart TVs, free Wi-Fi, a courtesy tray with tea and coffee, luggage rack, and hairdryer. Junior suites feature convertible couches and mini fridges. The hotel is equipped with a breakfast room serving continental breakfast options, including fresh bread and pastries sourced from local bakeries. Current rates average between $95 to $150 per night.

06 of 10 Cours des Loges Courtesy of Cours des Loges Hotel View Map Address 6 Rue du Bœuf , 69005 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 72 77 44 46 Web Visit website Noted for its beautiful and historic setting, this 5-star property is nestled in Vieux Lyon, with part of its premises occupying stunning Renaissance-era traboules (arched passageways). Boasting a heated indoor pool, spa, and Michelin-starred restaurant (Les Loges), the Cours des Loges cultivates an old-world style that melds French and Italian influences. The air-conditioned rooms and suites are opulently decorated and feature painted walls and furniture, luxury bedding, a minibar and refrigerator, flatscreen TV with free entertainment, a safe, and room service. Current rates for this property range from around $190 to $315 per night. The lowest rates are guaranteed by booking directly through the official website.

07 of 10 Hotel des Savoies Lyon-Perrache Courtesy of Hotel des Savoies Lyon-Perrache View Map Address 80 Rue de la Charité , 69002 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 78 37 66 94 Web Visit website Another good mid-range option in Lyon is the Hotel des Savoies, located in close reach of the Perrache train station. Offering convenient access to the city center, TGV train station, and airport, the hotel is recommended by travelers for its solid comforts, cleanliness, and value for money. The property's 44 rooms are decorated in a contemporary style and feature double beds, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV with international cable channels, safe, and courtesy tray. Continental breakfast is available in the onsite breakfast room, or in your room. Current rates at this hotel range from around $90 to $105 per night. Best rates are guaranteed when booking directly on the official website.

08 of 10 Mama Shelter Lyon Courtesy of Mama Shelter group View Map Address 13 Rue Domer , 69007 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 78 02 58 00 Web Visit website This 2-star property in the artsy 7th arrondissement of Lyon is part of the Mama Shelter group of hotels, well known for offering affordable accommodations with onsite nightlife, dining, and a hip contemporary vibe. Ideal for younger travelers and night owls, the hotel features a large bar, restaurant, and sprawling terrace that's a popular spot for cocktails, rounds of foosball, and live DJ sets. Luckily, the hotel's 156 rooms are advertised as soundproof (though some travelers report otherwise). Standard rooms come with free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, luxury bedding, organic in-house toiletries, safe, and smart TV with free movies and other entertainment options. Current rates range from around $140 to $190 per night.

09 of 10 Intercontinental Hotel-Dieu Courtesy of Eric Cuvillier/Intercontinental Hotels View Map Address 20 Quai Jules Courmont , 69002 Lyon , France Get directions Phone +33 4 26 99 23 23 Web Visit website Part of the Intercontinental group, this 5-star hotel is just steps away from the bustling Place Bellecour and the banks of the Rhône river, and is another good choice for a high-end, romantic stay in Lyon. Situated in a historic 18th-century building overlooking the river, the hotel offers spacious, airy, and bright accommodations with contemporary design elements. Rooms and suites feature air conditioning, Wi-Fi, minibar and safe, desk, blackout curtains, extra-long beds with high-end linens, and room service. Superior rooms and suites are fitted with full bathtubs, and some offer city and/or river views. The hotel also boasts an onsite restaurant serving gourmet French fare, a full bar, fitness room and sauna, 24-hour reception, and a pleasant patio out back. Current advertised rates range from around $345 to $430 per night.