The Best Hotels in Asuncion, Paraguay

By Christine Gilbert
Christine Gilbert is a freelance writer, editor, and entrepreneur. She has traveled and lived in Asia and South America for over seven years.
Published on 10/15/21

Hotels in Asuncion used to be primarily for business travelers or backpackers, but in the last few years, the accommodation scene has diversified greatly. Now guests have their pick of elegant boutique hotels, freshly renovated historic mansions turned four-star resorts, and luxury hotels
at surprisingly affordable rates. Read on for our expert list of the best Asuncion hotels.

Best Asuncion, Paraguay Hotels of 2021

Best Overall : La Factoria Hotel

Room in La Factoria Hotel

Courtesy of La Factoria Hotel
Why We Chose It

This concept hotel offers impeccable service and multiple all-inclusive packages, giving guests thoughtful experiences characterized by style, comfort, and unique touches.

Pros

  • Located in the swanky Villa Mora close to fine dining, brewpubs, and the casino

  • Outdoor pool and spacious leafy courtyard

Cons

  • Not within walking distance to major historical sites

  • Thin walls, hallway sounds can be easily heard


As Asuncion’s first concept hotel, La Factoria Hotel was built to resemble a 20th-century factory, with exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings, and an industrial exterior of metal and glass. Each of the 15 rooms and two suites offer comfortable beds, large showers, flat-screen TVs, and air-conditioning, while several have clawfoot bathtubs and private terraces. Guests can access Wi-Fi throughout the property, and bike and car rentals can be arranged with the concierge.

When not relaxing in their rooms, guests can eat at the on-site contemporary Paraguayan restaurant Ofelia, read in the lounge or library, exercise in the fitness center, or swim in the outdoor pool. For a truly special experience, La Factoria offers various packages such as bridal parties, romantic dinners with three or four course meals, and extended stay options with daily breakfast in bed.

Notable Amenities
  • Turn down service with chocolates delivered to the room
  • Bath products made from yerba mate extract
  • Spacious rooms, especially the suites (1,453 square feet)

Best Budget : El Nomada Hostel

Room at El Nomada Hostel

Courtesy of El Nomada Hostel
Why We Chose It

Centrally-located El Nomada Hostel delivers what other Asuncion budget options can’t: hot water, bilingual staff, and a humming bird-filled garden.

Pros

  • Within walking distance to many major attractions

  • Pool and terrace bar

Cons

  • Dorm rooms have low lighting and small shared bathrooms

  • Cash only

Travelers looking to save money while retaining basic comforts will find it at El Nomada. The most frugal can choose a dorm bed option, while those willing to pay a few dollars more can have a private room and bathroom (with better lighting) all to themselves. Though basic, rooms are comfortable and air-conditioned. The property is quiet, ensuring a good night’s sleep, a must for those wanting to walk to nearby sites like the National Pantheon of Heroes or La Casa de la Independencia.

In the garden, laze in the hammock by the pool and admire the graffiti murals on the
surrounding walls. Drinks can be ordered from the bar and the garden is also where a free pancake breakfast is served every morning.

Notable Amenities
  • Daily laundry service
  • Game room with ping pong

Best for Families : Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo

Aerial view of Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo

Courtesy of Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo
Why We Chose It

Kids can exert their energy at the onsite sports facilities and beach while parents can restore theirs through spa treatments and trip planning support from staff.

Pros

  • Spacious rooms with flat-screen cable TVs and some with beach access

  • Many on-site sports, spa, and restaurant offerings

Cons

  • Rooms are somewhat dated

  • Far from the historic center

Families can opt for an all-inclusive experience at Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo, and rent a car from the property to explore Asuncion proper. Located 6 miles from the city center, the resort is an oasis with an outdoor pool, country club activities, and spa services. The six restaurants and three bars offer Paraguayan and international plates, as well as kid’s meals.

When not planning a game of tennis or kayaking with the kids, parents can relax in the spacious, air-conditioned rooms and relish the views of the Paraguay River running along the resort’s private beach. Bilingual staff, a tour desk, and 24-hour concierge service help to smooth out any hiccups that might occur.

Notable Amenities
  • 650 foot-long private beach
  • Kid’s club activities

Best Boutique : La Mision Hotel Boutique

Room at La Mision Hotel Boutique

Courtesy of La Mision Hotel Boutique
Why We Chose It

Chic La Mision Hotel Boutique combines Paraguayan art with plush amenities beneath one of the hippest rooftops in Asuncion.

Pros

  • Plush pillow top mattress and down comforters


  • Rooftop with pool, terrace, and garden

Cons

  • Average breakfast

  • Air conditioning can be loud

La Mision Boutique hotel fuses elements of traditional Guarani culture with modern amenities and stylish interiors. Indigenous artwork adorns the walls of the 37 rooms, and the on-site restaurant Paraqvaria serves Paraguayan staples like mbeyu and chipa guazu. In addition to a lounge, fitness center, and spa, the rooftop offers panoramic views of the city from the pool and orchid-filled garden. The multi-lingual 24-hour concierge service provides help with transportation and entertainment bookings. There is also express check-in and check-out.

Notable Amenities
  • In-room massage service
  • Weekly live jazz in the garden

Best Historical Property : Gran Hotel del Paraguay

Patio at Gran Hotel del Paraguay

Courtesy of Gran Hotel del Paraguay
Why We Chose It

The Gran Hotel del Paraguay offers stays in a Spanish colonial-style mansion surrounded by impeccably kept gardens.

Pros

  • Quiet property with a calm ambiance

  • Pet-friendly

Cons

  • No spa

  • Far enough from the city center to make walking inconvenient

The oldest hotel in South America, the Gran Hotel del Paraguay has been a family-run affair for four generations and was the home of Paraguay’s last Spanish governor, Bernardo Luis de Velasco y Huidobro. Formerly the place to go for Paraguayan elite social circles and a premier theater venue, the grandeur still remains in the dining room's floral frescoes and verdant gardens of the hotel. Modern comforts, like air-conditioned rooms and free Wi-Fi mix with remnants of the past: antique furniture and vaulted ceilings. When not dining at the onsite restaurant, guests can relax in the outdoor pool, play a game of tennis, or walk the garden paths shaded by palm and tropical fruit trees.

Notable Amenities
  • Most rooms open to inner courtyards gardens
  • Whirlpool baths in the suites
  • Harpist plays in the dining room on Sundays

Best for Sightseeing : Crowne Plaza Asuncion

Room at the Crowne Plaza Asuncion

Courtesy of the Crowne Plaza Asuncion
Why We Chose It

Located in the San Roque neighborhood in Asuncion’s city center, the Crowne Plaza
Asuncion provides guests with a comfortable stay within walking distance of many
of the city’s major attractions.

Pros

  • Exceedingly helpful, bilingual staff

  • Well-equipped fitness center with wet and dry sauna

Cons

  • Breakfast is not included in the price of a room

  • Water pressure in the bathrooms can be low

Great for first-time visitors to Asuncion, the Crowne Plaza Asuncion is an IHG Hotel offering convenience and class. The Plaza’s two glass towers stand in central Asuncion, only a 15-minute walk from the Pantheon of Heroes and La Casa de la Independencia, and just over 20 minutes to the Lopez Presidential Palace and the Centro Cultural Manzana.

When not sightseeing, guests can relax in the air-conditioned rooms with whirlpool baths or swim in the rooftop pool with sweeping views of Asuncion Bay. Smart TVs, a turndown service, soundproofed rooms, and free WIFI enhance guests’ comfort and quiet.

Notable Amenities
  • Pilates room
  • On-site restaurant and bar

 

Final Verdict

Historical palaces, bay side promenades, artsy cultural centers, and many museums add color and life to Paraguay’s capital. Where you stay can greatly influence your trip in Asuncion and some tradeoffs might need to be made, like family-friendly services over proximity to attractions. If you want style, comfort, and hip environs, book a room at La Factoria Hotel or La Mision Hotel Boutique. If you want a cheaper property than the average, but with a full spectrum of amenities, La Nomada Hostel is the place for you. Families will love the many activities and attentive staff at Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo, and those keen on a prime sightseeing base and luxury accommodation will find it at the Crowne Plaza Asuncion.

Compare the Best Asuncion Hotels

 Property Resort Fee Rates Rooms Wi-Fi
 La Factoria Hotel
Best Overall		  No  $$  21  Free
 El Nomada Hostel
Best Budget		  No  11  Free
Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo
Best for Families		  No  $$  116  Free
 La Mision Hotel Boutique
Best Boutique		  No  $  37  Free
 Gran Hotel del Paraguay
Best Historical Property		  No  55  Free
Crowne Plaza Asuncion
Best for Sightseeing		  No  $$  74  Free

Methodology Statement

In Asuncion, the heat and language barrier can be two of the greatest challenges to having a pleasant stay. With these considerations in mind, we only chose hotels with bilingual or multilingual staff, an onsite pool, and rooms with air-conditioners. We evaluated reviews, awards, and amenities for nearly two dozen properties in the greater Asuncion area to determine the best hotels for each category. Once the above criteria was met, we considered quality of service, whether there were notable onsite restaurants and spas, unique experiences offered, closeness to major attractions, and the richness of a property’s history before making our decision.

