Hotels in Asuncion used to be primarily for business travelers or backpackers, but in the last few years, the accommodation scene has diversified greatly. Now guests have their pick of elegant boutique hotels, freshly renovated historic mansions turned four-star resorts, and luxury hotelsat surprisingly affordable rates. Read on for our expert list of the best Asuncion hotels. Best Asuncion, Paraguay Hotels of 2021 Best Overall: La Factoria Hotel Best Budget: El Nomada Hostel Best for Families: Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo Best Boutique: La Mision Hotel Boutique Best Historical Property: Gran Hotel del Paraguay Best for Sightseeing: Crowne Plaza Asuncion The Best Hotels in Asuncion, Paraguay View All The Best Hotels in Asuncion, Paraguay La Factoria Hotel El Nomada Hostel Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo La Mision Hotel Boutique Gran Hotel del Paraguay Crowne Plaza Asuncion Final Verdict Compare Hotels Methodology Statement Best Overall : La Factoria Hotel Courtesy of La Factoria Hotel See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It This concept hotel offers impeccable service and multiple all-inclusive packages, giving guests thoughtful experiences characterized by style, comfort, and unique touches. Pros Located in the swanky Villa Mora close to fine dining, brewpubs, and the casino Outdoor pool and spacious leafy courtyard Cons Not within walking distance to major historical sites Thin walls, hallway sounds can be easily heard As Asuncion’s first concept hotel, La Factoria Hotel was built to resemble a 20th-century factory, with exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings, and an industrial exterior of metal and glass. Each of the 15 rooms and two suites offer comfortable beds, large showers, flat-screen TVs, and air-conditioning, while several have clawfoot bathtubs and private terraces. Guests can access Wi-Fi throughout the property, and bike and car rentals can be arranged with the concierge. When not relaxing in their rooms, guests can eat at the on-site contemporary Paraguayan restaurant Ofelia, read in the lounge or library, exercise in the fitness center, or swim in the outdoor pool. For a truly special experience, La Factoria offers various packages such as bridal parties, romantic dinners with three or four course meals, and extended stay options with daily breakfast in bed. Notable Amenities Turn down service with chocolates delivered to the roomBath products made from yerba mate extractSpacious rooms, especially the suites (1,453 square feet) Best Budget : El Nomada Hostel Courtesy of El Nomada Hostel See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Centrally-located El Nomada Hostel delivers what other Asuncion budget options can’t: hot water, bilingual staff, and a humming bird-filled garden. Pros Within walking distance to many major attractions Pool and terrace bar Cons Dorm rooms have low lighting and small shared bathrooms Cash only Travelers looking to save money while retaining basic comforts will find it at El Nomada. The most frugal can choose a dorm bed option, while those willing to pay a few dollars more can have a private room and bathroom (with better lighting) all to themselves. Though basic, rooms are comfortable and air-conditioned. The property is quiet, ensuring a good night’s sleep, a must for those wanting to walk to nearby sites like the National Pantheon of Heroes or La Casa de la Independencia. In the garden, laze in the hammock by the pool and admire the graffiti murals on thesurrounding walls. Drinks can be ordered from the bar and the garden is also where a free pancake breakfast is served every morning. Notable Amenities Daily laundry serviceGame room with ping pong Best for Families : Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo Courtesy of Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Kids can exert their energy at the onsite sports facilities and beach while parents can restore theirs through spa treatments and trip planning support from staff. Pros Spacious rooms with flat-screen cable TVs and some with beach access Many on-site sports, spa, and restaurant offerings Cons Rooms are somewhat dated Far from the historic center Families can opt for an all-inclusive experience at Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo, and rent a car from the property to explore Asuncion proper. Located 6 miles from the city center, the resort is an oasis with an outdoor pool, country club activities, and spa services. The six restaurants and three bars offer Paraguayan and international plates, as well as kid’s meals. When not planning a game of tennis or kayaking with the kids, parents can relax in the spacious, air-conditioned rooms and relish the views of the Paraguay River running along the resort’s private beach. Bilingual staff, a tour desk, and 24-hour concierge service help to smooth out any hiccups that might occur. Notable Amenities 650 foot-long private beachKid’s club activities Best Boutique : La Mision Hotel Boutique Courtesy of La Mision Hotel Boutique See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Chic La Mision Hotel Boutique combines Paraguayan art with plush amenities beneath one of the hippest rooftops in Asuncion. Pros Plush pillow top mattress and down comforters Rooftop with pool, terrace, and garden Cons Average breakfast Air conditioning can be loud La Mision Boutique hotel fuses elements of traditional Guarani culture with modern amenities and stylish interiors. Indigenous artwork adorns the walls of the 37 rooms, and the on-site restaurant Paraqvaria serves Paraguayan staples like mbeyu and chipa guazu. In addition to a lounge, fitness center, and spa, the rooftop offers panoramic views of the city from the pool and orchid-filled garden. The multi-lingual 24-hour concierge service provides help with transportation and entertainment bookings. There is also express check-in and check-out. Notable Amenities In-room massage serviceWeekly live jazz in the garden Best Historical Property : Gran Hotel del Paraguay Courtesy of Gran Hotel del Paraguay See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It The Gran Hotel del Paraguay offers stays in a Spanish colonial-style mansion surrounded by impeccably kept gardens. Pros Quiet property with a calm ambiance Pet-friendly Cons No spa Far enough from the city center to make walking inconvenient The oldest hotel in South America, the Gran Hotel del Paraguay has been a family-run affair for four generations and was the home of Paraguay’s last Spanish governor, Bernardo Luis de Velasco y Huidobro. Formerly the place to go for Paraguayan elite social circles and a premier theater venue, the grandeur still remains in the dining room's floral frescoes and verdant gardens of the hotel. Modern comforts, like air-conditioned rooms and free Wi-Fi mix with remnants of the past: antique furniture and vaulted ceilings. When not dining at the onsite restaurant, guests can relax in the outdoor pool, play a game of tennis, or walk the garden paths shaded by palm and tropical fruit trees. Notable Amenities Most rooms open to inner courtyards gardensWhirlpool baths in the suitesHarpist plays in the dining room on Sundays Best for Sightseeing : Crowne Plaza Asuncion Courtesy of the Crowne Plaza Asuncion See Rates on Tripadvisor.com Why We Chose It Located in the San Roque neighborhood in Asuncion’s city center, the Crowne PlazaAsuncion provides guests with a comfortable stay within walking distance of manyof the city’s major attractions. Pros Exceedingly helpful, bilingual staff Well-equipped fitness center with wet and dry sauna Cons Breakfast is not included in the price of a room Water pressure in the bathrooms can be low Great for first-time visitors to Asuncion, the Crowne Plaza Asuncion is an IHG Hotel offering convenience and class. The Plaza’s two glass towers stand in central Asuncion, only a 15-minute walk from the Pantheon of Heroes and La Casa de la Independencia, and just over 20 minutes to the Lopez Presidential Palace and the Centro Cultural Manzana. When not sightseeing, guests can relax in the air-conditioned rooms with whirlpool baths or swim in the rooftop pool with sweeping views of Asuncion Bay. Smart TVs, a turndown service, soundproofed rooms, and free WIFI enhance guests’ comfort and quiet. Notable Amenities Pilates roomOn-site restaurant and bar Final Verdict Historical palaces, bay side promenades, artsy cultural centers, and many museums add color and life to Paraguay’s capital. Where you stay can greatly influence your trip in Asuncion and some tradeoffs might need to be made, like family-friendly services over proximity to attractions. If you want style, comfort, and hip environs, book a room at La Factoria Hotel or La Mision Hotel Boutique. If you want a cheaper property than the average, but with a full spectrum of amenities, La Nomada Hostel is the place for you. Families will love the many activities and attentive staff at Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo, and those keen on a prime sightseeing base and luxury accommodation will find it at the Crowne Plaza Asuncion. Compare the Best Asuncion Hotels Property Resort Fee Rates Rooms Wi-Fi La Factoria Hotel Best Overall No $$ 21 Free El Nomada Hostel Best Budget No $ 11 Free Resort Yacht Y Golf Club Paraguayo Best for Families No $$ 116 Free La Mision Hotel Boutique Best Boutique No $ 37 Free Gran Hotel del Paraguay Best Historical Property No $ 55 Free Crowne Plaza Asuncion Best for Sightseeing No $$ 74 Free Methodology Statement In Asuncion, the heat and language barrier can be two of the greatest challenges to having a pleasant stay. With these considerations in mind, we only chose hotels with bilingual or multilingual staff, an onsite pool, and rooms with air-conditioners. We evaluated reviews, awards, and amenities for nearly two dozen properties in the greater Asuncion area to determine the best hotels for each category. 