7 Best Hikes in Oregon

To help inspire your next trekking journey to Oregon, we've rounded up the state's best hiking trails that cover geographic diversity, a range of difficulty levels, and a variety of highlights along the trails, including mountain peaks, lakes, rock slabs, waterfalls , caves, and lush forests.

While many people tend to head to the Portland area for hikes, don't sleep on the eastern half of the state, which is home to the stunning Wallowa Mountains. The more you're willing to explore the entire state of Oregon, the more you'll be rewarded with stunning landscapes.

The Pacific Northwest is one of the most scenic parts of the country, with geological features ranging from towering mountains to subterranean caves. So it should come as little surprise that Oregon has some of the best hiking trails in America.

This 2.4-mile moderate trail features the showstopping Multnomah Falls, which is easily the most recognizable waterfall in all of Oregon. Multnomah comprises three separate drops that, when added together, create one huge 635-foot waterfall. The hiking trail brings you right in front of the falls, and you can even get up close thanks to the historic Benson Bridge, built in 1914. But we think the best view is from the bottom, which gives you an epic perspective of the full falls—although any view of these falls is sublime. Because Multnomah Falls and the bridge are so iconic, they attract many visitors. So, the earlier you get started on the hike, the better in terms of crowds (and therefore in terms of photos!).

The East Fork Wallowa River trail is a challenging 17-mile trek best suited for experienced hikers, but the views you'll see along the way are worth the effort. Highlights include the 9,702-foot Aneroid Mountain, a waterfall, the pristine Roger and Jewett lakes, and the mighty Bonneville Mountain. You might also spot some resilient mountain goats, delicate Alpine buttercups, and adorable pikas. There's a variety of routes to explore on this trail, so consider your options in depth before heading to the Wallowa Lake trailhead. Also, be sure to fill out a wilderness permit at the parking lot before you begin your journey.

Although it's a rather daunting 26 miles long, McKenzie River Trail is one of the most popular hiking trails in all of Oregon. It begins near Clear Lake in the Cascade Mountains and will treat you to sights of rich forests, waterfalls, hot springs, lava fields, and the enchanting Tamolitch Blue Pool. The pool was formed after a volcanic eruption caused water to travel several miles through a lava tube before surfacing, and the result is stunningly blue, crystal-clear water. If you're looking for a relaxing, natural spa-like experience after a long day of hiking, you can bathe in one of the three hot springs located along this trail. There are also a handful of campgrounds along the trail so that you can take your time and soak in the scenery.

If you're not quite ready to take on epic, multi-day hikes through the wilds of Oregon, consider Crater Lake National Park's Watchman Peak Trail, which is only 0.7 miles long. A short saunter through some mountain hemlock and whitebark pine trees will lead to the peak of Watchman, where there is a fire lookout with breathtaking 360-degree views. The lookout was built in 1932 and is still used today by park rangers. Depending on the time of year, you might be able to see blooming alpine flowers such as heartleaf arnica and spreading phlox.

We promise this hike isn't as miserable as the name makes it out to be. It's a 3.7-mile loop that begins at the Smith Rock State Park welcome center. It passes by the Morning Glory Wall, where you might see some climbers ascending, the Dihedral sheer rock faces, and the Christian Brothers mega rock slab. You'll also be able to see Smith Rock State Park's iconic sight, the Monkey Face, which is a 350-foot rock column that allegedly resembles the face of a monkey. (We're not quite sure if we see it, to be honest, but it's an impressive sight nonetheless.) A bonus for history lovers: you'll be traversing the same path as early American pioneers on this spectacular trail.

Head to Oregon's largest state park, Silver Falls, to experience this 7.8-mile moderate trail that features—you guessed it—10 sparkling waterfalls. Aside from all the breathtaking cascades, you'll also see towering Douglas firs, turkey tails (the fungus, not the Thanksgiving main course), a swamp, and several meadows. Due to its many highlights, this tends to be a crowded trail, so be advised you'll likely have company. While Oregon is typically a dog-friendly state, dogs are not allowed on this trail due to all the waterfalls, so you'll have to leave your furry friends at home.