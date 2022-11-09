The 8 Best Heated Vests of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Below are our top picks for the best heated vests currently available.

We put 17 of the top heated vests to the test in our New York lab, rating each product on how it performed in categories like ease of use, heating, design, comfort, and overall value. We took temperature readings, timed how long it took for each vest to heat, and wore them around doing jumping jacks and push-ups.

A vest is one of the most underrated pieces of warming outdoor apparel. It provides boosted warmth and an increased range of motion compared to bulkier jackets and coats, making it ideal for higher-output sports like running, cycling, or ski touring. But a vest is also an excellent choice for staying warm while running errands, walking the dog, or dining outside in colder weather.

ARRIS’s Heated Vest is our top overall winner of best heated vests. It has five temperature settings and eight heating zones. The TIDEWE Heated Vest was a close runner-up for its speed in heating up.

Heating Zones: Left and right front pockets and back (left and right) | Temperature Ratings: 113 (low), 131 (medium), and 149 (high) degrees F | Battery Life: 8 (low), 6 (medium), and 4 (high) hours | Materials: Not listed

Our testers found one flaw in this vest: not having a heating area at the neck. The vest has three heating settings, going up to 149 degrees F, and a claimed battery life of up to 8 hours on the lowest setting. “It's comfy, lightweight, and easy to wear,” a tester concluded. “I think this would be great for a consumer who spends a great deal of time commuting to work, winter activities, light work, or sports.”

This lightweight, comfortable, and low-profile vest from Srivb heated quickly, impressing our testers. They also loved how this vest could be worn inside the office and easily fit underneath a sweatshirt, fleece, or coat. It was comfortable to wear both while sitting and exercising. “I would wear this in a cold office, winter events, sports, gardening, working outdoors, or golfing,” a tester said.

Heating Zones: Left and right front pockets, neck, and back (upper) | Temperature Ratings: 100 (low), 110 (medium), and 130 (high) degrees F | Battery Life: 10 (low), 6 (medium), and 3 to 5 (high) hours | Materials: 800 fill power RDS-certified down (90 percent) and feather (10 percent)

But our testers appreciated the detachable hood and zipper pockets, which were also easy to use. While the battery back was a bit too heavy and bulky for our testers to see this as an ideal vest for running, fast hiking, or cycling, they did say the vest was super comfortable and one that would be fine wearing for long periods, making it ideal for sporting events and yard work. “I really like the look and design,” a tester concluded. “It's a sharp-looking vest and doesn't exactly look like it's a technical heated vest. You could just wear this out and about without using the heating function also.”

ORORO is probably one of the better known heated apparel brands and our testers enjoyed the brand’s puffy women’s heated vest. “The vest heated up quickly and then continued to stay heated in an even way,” a tester reported, saying they especially liked the heated pockets. “My biggest complaint is that I prefer the heating panels to be lower on the vest,” a tester also said. “Most of the heating feels like it's coming from the neck area or right at the top of my shoulders.”

Heating Zones: Left and right front pockets, neck, and back (upper and lower) | Temperature Ratings: 100 (low), 120 (medium), and 130 (high) degrees F | Battery Life: 7 to 8 (low), 6 to 7 (medium), and 4 to 5 (high) hours | Materials: Not listed

Vencede’s Lightweight Heated Vest is compact, light, and comfy. It also has travel-focused features like a carry-on compliant battery and power bank to charge devices. Besides that, it was one of our top-performing vests, heating quickly and moving with our testers during the active portions of the test. Our tester thought the neck portion was almost too warm. The wind- and water-resistant vest has three different heating settings and five separate heating areas and claims to reach temperatures of up to 130 degrees F with a maximum run time of about 8 hours if placed on the lowest heating setting.

Our testers didn’t like the power button’s placement inside the jacket or the size of the battery pack. But the versatility of the jacket made up for those nitpicks. “The vest is lightweight and comfortable, and it does not have a bulky feeling,” a tester reported. “One can wear this under a larger-sized fleece or winter coat.”

This versatile heated vest from CONQUECO is lightweight, comfy, and could work as a mid or outer layer. Our testers found this jacket very easy to use right out of the packaging and enjoyed how quickly it heated around the neck and back. While the vest doesn’t have as many heating areas, we love that it's waterproof and windproof.

Because of the puffer style of the jacket and removable hood, our testers saw this vest as more of an outer layer than a mid-layer. “I like the idea that the vest can replace a jacket, and it's puffy and feels like a pillow,” a tester reported, noting they could see this jacket as ideal for anyone spending long amounts of time outside at sporting events or doing yard work.

Foxeli’s Heated Vest was a favorite among our testers. The setup and heating were super simple and quick. While our testers say the heating works best around the neck and upper back, they thought it was warm enough elsewhere. “I love the design of this vest,” a tester said. “The battery pack also has an extra charging port so you can charge your phone at the same time. The zippers are easy to use, and the battery is placed in a convenient location that isn't annoying—you don't even know it's there.”

Heating Zones: Left and right-hand pockets, neck, and back (upper and lower) | Temperature Ratings: 113 (low), 122 (medium), 131 (high) degrees F| Battery Life: 4 to 5 (high), 6 to 7 (medium), 11 to 12 (low) hours | Materials: Not listed

But for its cost, this is a great jacket. “I like that it fits a bit snug and would make for a great layer under a bigger winter jacket,” our tester reported. “It was easy to move around in the vest while doing jumping jacks too. For $57, I think the value is mostly fair for how well-made the vest feels. It feels sturdy and durable and heats up super warm.”

There were a few drawbacks to this vest. A battery pack didn’t come with the vest. We were able to use a battery pack from one of the other vests we were testing, but it was an inconvenience. The placement of the battery pack pocket was also next to the ribs, and the vest ran a bit small, so we suggest sizing up, especially if you plan on wearing layers underneath it.

Dr. Prepare’s Heated Vest is an excellent deal as you get a similar performance to other more expensive vests for a smaller cost. Our testers enjoyed how quickly the vest heated and the lower back heat sections. The vest boasts six separate heating areas and three temperature settings.

Like the ARRIS, our testers enjoyed the lightweight and comfortable vest, making it ideal as a mid or outer layer. “It was not bulky or tight. You can even use it when running for sure,” a tester reported. “You can also use it as a stuffer underneath a heavier jacket.” We also love smart features like including a power bank to charge other devices while you’re on the move.

TIDEWE’s Heated Vest was a close runner-up to the ARRIS Heated Vest. While it doesn’t boast as many heat settings or spots on the vest, our testers loved its ease of use, battery location, and quick heating capability. They also loved the versatility of the vest. “The design was very neutral, that I can see myself wearing it anywhere,” a tester said. “You can use it as an everyday vest to go to work, get groceries, go shopping, or even if you're going out with friends.”

Heating Zones: Left and right chest, left and right-hand pockets, neck, back, and waist | Temperature Ratings: 104 (pre-heat), 122 (low), 140 (medium), 158 (high), 176 (very high) degrees F | Battery Life: Up to 15 hours | Materials: Polar fleece

ARRIS claims this vest will last up to 15 hours on the lowest setting and can reach temperatures up to 176 degrees F. Our testers thought the vest would work well as a top layer above base and mid-layers or as a mid-layer with a shell or other jacket over it. “It's adjustable and lightweight but holds in the heat, comfortable, and well thought out,” a tester concluded. “It fits well both under and over other clothing.”

Of all the vests we tested, the ARRIS Heated Vest has the most versatility, boasting five temperature settings—ranging from pre-heat to very high—and eight separate heating areas. Those options might be overwhelming at first, but our testers soon settled in, got the hang of the loads of options, and enjoyed the gentle heat and warmth of the vest. “I feel warm without feeling overheated,” one tester said, noting the vest felt like a comfortable and warm fleece without any heating settings being turned on. “I love that it can be adjusted to my size exactly, and that it bends with me more than a puffer vest. Also, I like that the battery doesn't dig into my side.”

Other Options We Tested

ORORO Lightweight Men’s Heated Vest: This is an excellent vest that our testers really enjoyed. The one problem they had was the placement of the battery, which was uncomfortable. But other than that, we recommend this vest.

Venture Heat Women’s Bluetooth Heated Vest: If you’re looking for a high-tech option with a Bluetooth-enabled heating system, we recommend this vest from Venture Heat. Our testers thought its cost wasn’t worth the extra tech, but others might think differently.

AKASO Women’s Nomad Battery Powered Heated Vest: Our testers liked how lightweight and comfy this vest is. But they were less impressed by its heating, which stayed concentrated in the front pocket area.

Gobi Heat Dune Men’s Heated Vest: Gobi Heat’s Dune Vest heated well—almost too well, as our testers said it got too hot on the highest setting. But the vest left some things to be desired in its fit, design, and functionality.

Hoson Heated Vest: This would be another solid budget pick for those looking to spend less on a vest. Our testers didn’t like that there was no separate pocket for the battery and the material wasn’t the comfiest.

Venustas Heated Down Vest: Venustas vest took a while to heat, and when it did, it wasn’t spread very evenly throughout the vest. That, combined with some design flaws and fit issues, made our testers not want to recommend this vest.

Fernida Heated Quilted Vest: Our testers thought the heating of this vest was uneven and were concerned that the wires in the vest felt hotter than the rest of the heated areas. Plus, it doesn’t come with batteries.

ORORO Men’s Fleece Heated Vest: This is another solid vest from ORORO, and overall, our testers would recommend it. They had issues with the heat staying mainly in the chest area. But besides that, they were fans.

PROSmart Heated Fleece Vest: PROSmart’s Heated Vest did well in many of our tests. But the internal power and temperature setting button held it out of our best overall list above.

Product Selection

We selected products based on internet research and the expertise of our editors and testing team. We looked at heated vests featured on other prominent sites and earning high customer reviews on sites like Amazon. Some of our editors and testing team have experience with heated apparel brands like ORORO and Gobi Heat and also recommended products to test.

Once we created an initial list, we narrowed it to the 17 above based on style, functionality, practicality, and price points. We created a list hitting a broad spectrum of prices and intended uses.

How We Tested

We rated each vest on a five-point scale in the following categories: ease of use, heating, design, comfort, and value. We then averaged the score of each category to give each vest a final overall rating. Testers took the vests out of their packaging, put them on, and immediately turned on the heat. We took temperature readings at 0 minutes, 15 minutes, and 2 hours while also timing how long each jacket took to begin heating.

Testers also did jumping jacks, pushups, and walked around our testing lab in the vests to get a sense of the comfort and how they’d work during higher-output activities.

What To Look for In Heated Vests

Material and Insulation



Like any outdoor apparel, the material is important. The first question to ask yourself when looking at materials is how you will use the clothing. Will you use it for extra warmth while running, cycling, climbing, or hiking? Or are you looking for an extra layer to wear at sporting events, running errands, walking the dog, or yard work? If high-output activities are your main outdoor activities, look for synthetic materials and insulations like polyester or nylon. If lower-output activities are your main reason for getting a heated vest, synthetics or natural fibers like cotton will work.

As for insulation, that’s less likely to be important with heated vests unless you’re looking for a vest to wear heated and not heated. Meaning if you’re in the market for a vest and want the heated option when necessary, it might be more important to get an insulated one. Likewise, the question above comes into play. Will you be wearing the vest running or cycling? A lower-profile non-insulated vest might be best.

Battery Life



Battery life depends on many different factors like how high you're running the temperature, how cold it is outside, and how exposed the battery is within your jacket. Look at the manufacturer’s battery life ratings knowing they will not always be accurate. Oftentimes, a longer battery life will mean paying more, so consider if it should be a priority for you or not.

Heating



You’ll also want to consider both the heating time and how high the temperatures get. Again, this may not align with the manufacturer’s claims, but generally, it will be near accurate to what is published online. And, like battery life, you’re likely to spend more on heated vests with more powerful and robust heating.

Frequently Asked Questions Do heated vests really work? Yes, and warming the core is an excellent way of staying warm and keeping your extremities warm during frigid temperatures. That said, they don’t all work equally. We highlighted the heated vests that worked best for us and left those that didn’t work as well off the list.

Are heated vests worth the cost? This depends on you. But, generally, we were surprised at how well vests for under $100 performed. So we’d say overall, yes, if you’re looking for an extra layer to stay warm during cold months, a heated vest is worth the cost.

How do you care for and clean a heated vest? Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Some will be machine washable, and others will not. But there should be directions on the actual vest. If there is not, consult the manufacturer’s website. But don’t just assume you can machine wash and tumble dry the vest.

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy’s Outdoor Gear Editor. He truly believes a vest is one of the most underrated and overlooked layering pieces during cold months. He lived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado multiple winters, where it can snow up to 400 inches and stay below freezing for months at a time. During that time, Nathan ran outside every day with a Stoic insulated puffy vest and credits that vest as one of his most crucial gear items for cold running.

