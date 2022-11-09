The 6 Best Heated Socks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Here are the six pairs of heated socks we liked best.

Need a warmth boost to your feet on the most frigid days? We hear you. For most, heated socks are an added luxury to the cold-weather wardrobe. But just in case extra-cozy feet are what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. We researched 15 of the best heated socks and put those to the test in our New York testing lab. We tested for ease of use, heating, design, comfort, and value.

Sun Will’s Electrically Heated Socks impressed our testers the most by heating up in about two minutes. The TEMPLUS Electric Heated Socks are our budget pick, as they worked well enough and retail about $30 cheaper than the Sun Will socks.

Lastly, our teasers liked how well the socks fit underneath boots and other shoes. “I think this sock would be great for most people who live in cold environments or frequently travel in cold environments,” a tester concluded. “The socks are not bulky and could be worn under most regular clothes, as well as under snow pants or active winter wear. I would particularly recommend these for folks with Raynaud's since they definitely help maintain a consistent temperature in the toes.”

Our testers didn’t feel much initial heat, and the heat they did feel seemed focused on the toes, but they reported the socks performing particularly well when placed in boots and submerged in ice. “While my ankles did feel cool, my toes stayed warm, which is particularly impressive to me since I have Raynaud's syndrome,” our testers said. “The heating focuses on the toes, bottom, and top.”

From the immediate set up out of the box to the ice bucket submerging test, our testers really enjoyed these synthetic socks from Snow Deer, which have three heating settings. “The socks are super easy to use and only have four bullet points in the instructions, which is more than sufficient,” our tester reported. “A button on the socks operates the on/off and temperature settings. One long press turns the socks on, a short press takes the sock from high to medium, and one more short press takes the sock from medium to low.”

While these socks are on the pricier end, our testers still thought they’d be worth the cost, especially if the user plans on taking them on more active winter activities. “These socks would be great for skiing, snowboarding, hiking in the snow, and extreme winter sports, since the battery back is really secure,” our tester concluded. “I imagine they're moisture-wicking to some degree and the cushion at the soles provides extra support and comfort.”

These polyester and elastane heated socks from SAVIOR HEAT are comfy and have an excellent design. Featuring three heat settings and up to 9 hours of battery life, our testers were impressed with how quickly the socks heated. “These socks have a good design to keep battery packs protected and secure in their pockets; the button is easily accessible but not cumbersome,” our tester reported. “The batteries themselves are lightweight, slim—I barely notice they're there. Nice cushioning at the balls of the feet and toes, the socks are thick and keep up really well, and have a good amount of compression on my calves.”

Sizes: L | Temperature Settings: 97 to 103 (low), 106 to 114 (medium), 137 to 143 (high), 155 to 161 (extreme cold) degrees F | Run Times: 15 to 18 hours (low), 7 to 8 hours (medium), 4 to 5 hours (high), 3 to 3.5 hours (extreme cold) | Materials: 100 percent cotton

Our testers thought these would be good socks for lower-output activities but were concerned about how their bulk would fit into ski boots. Overall, though, like the budget options above, these socks are a good value, especially for someone only planning on using them a few times each year.

“I didn't feel too much heat on the medium setting, but when I went up to the second to the highest setting, I felt the heat right away all around my foot,” a tester reported. “They're extremely cozy. I had them on the medium setting for the ice bath, and got a little chilly, but since there are two higher settings, I'm not too worried about that. Overall I love that these have a variety of temperature settings that you can toggle between based on how active you're being at any given moment.”

These value socks from Weefun feature four power settings and claim to have a battery life of up to 18 hours on the lowest setting. They also claim to reach 161 degrees F on the highest heating setting. Our testers got them to 120 degrees after running them for three hours.

Sizes: L | Temperature Settings: 99 to 111 (low), 111 to 129 (medium), 129 to 147 (high), 147 to 158 (extreme cold) degrees F | Run Times: 14 to 17 hours (low), 6 to 7 hours (medium), 3.5 to 4 hours (high), 2.5 to 3 hours | Materials: Polyester, nylon

As noted above, our testers weren’t overly impressed with how quickly these socks warmed. But, for the cost, these are excellent socks and ideal for those not wanting to spend as much or others who only plan on using the socks a few times a season.

Our testers enjoyed these easy-to-use and comfortable budget socks from TEMPLUS. These socks have four heating settings and claim to reach up to 158 degrees F. (We had them at 118 degrees three hours into testing.) Our testers found them very easy to use and enjoyed the design. “These socks have a great and very low price point,” our tester said. “The design and everything are great; they are just not super warm but warm enough for the price point.”

The socks took a bit longer than others to heat on medium mode—it took 15 minutes for the testers to feel the heat fully. But, on high, the socks heated up rapidly. “These socks are a nice thickness that isn't too thick or too thin. I think they provided good cushion and coziness,” one tester said. “I would definitely wear these socks skiing this winter as they don't feel like they would bunch up or cause chafing.”

Built with a similar construction as the Sun Will socks, the Day Wolf Heated Socks also impressed our testers with their design features and comfort. In particular, our testers loved the discrete batteries and battery pocket, which is a small snap pocket on the side of the sock. “I love the design of the socks. The compact and thin battery sits in a buttoned pocket off to the side, and it's barely noticeable,” a tester reported. “It feels secure in the pocket, and I like that it doesn't bulge out like other socks we tested. I thought the height of the socks was really nice, hitting just the top of my knee.”

That said, if you’re looking for a cozy pair of socks to wear around the house or lodge, to soccer games or festivals, or on light hikes, these are an excellent all-around pair.

While we see these as the best overall socks, if you’re looking for heated socks for higher-output activities, check out one of the picks below. The 80 percent cotton construction doesn’t bode well for moisture-wicking, and our testers—and customer comments on Amazon—reported the socks being tough to pull all the way up, especially around larger calves.

Sun Will’s Electrically Heated Socks were our testers’ top overall pick for a variety of reasons. First, our testers loved how intuitive, and easy the socks were to charge and get heating—it took about two minutes for our testers to start really feeling the warmth. The battery pocket and actual batteries are discrete and slim. “I really like that I don't have to take out the battery pack out of the pocket to turn it on or off or to adjust the heat levels,” our tester reported. “This makes it so easy and convenient.”

Other Options We Tested

Autocastle Battery Powered Heated Socks: Our testers couldn’t get these socks to heat much. They had high hopes for these socks, particularly for activewear, because of the breathable materials. But no dice, as they basically performed like regular socks.

Dr. Warm Remote Control Heated Socks: These socks tested well, and our testers recommend them for someone willing to spend up to $100. We ultimately did not put them on the best overall list because of that cost (they didn’t perform better than any others on the list but had a much higher price point).

Trazon Heated Socks For Men and Women: We couldn’t get the battery for the right sock to work. The left sock worked very well, so if you do get these, they’d be good socks as long as both batteries work, which was not the case for us.

TripSavvy / Jhett Thompson

Gobi Heat Tread Heated Socks: Our testers couldn’t justify the cost of these socks for their performance. At $179, they doubled the price of many on our list while not heating up as quickly or staying warm throughout testing.

Rabbitroom Heated Socks Women Electric Battery Socks: These socks are lightweight and have sleek, comfy fabric. But our testers could not get the heating going very well. They’re a good value but not the warmest of those we’ve tested.

ActionHeat Heated Socks: The ActionHeat socks require six AA batteries. We cannot recommend these in a world where rechargeable lithium batteries exist.

TripSavvy / Jhett Thompson

Spring Shop Heated Socks: Of all the socks we tested, these were one of two pairs that did not get above 100 degrees F during our testing. They got close but not all the way there, which is keeping them off our best overall list.

ORORO Heated Socks for Men and Women: Despite having hundreds of good customer reviews on Amazon, these socks weren’t doing it for our testers. They had trouble heating, and when they did heat, they quickly cooled when placed in boots and submerged in ice.

Black Squid Rechargeable Heated Socks for Men and Women: These socks were soft and comfy but not overly warm, which kept them off our overall list.

TripSavvy / Jhett Thompson

Product Selection

We selected products primarily based on internet research. We looked at top-rated socks on e-commerce sites like Amazon and other prominent publications. We also relied on the expertise of our editors and testing teams to draw from brands we’ve used or tested in the past. Once we created an initial list of socks, that list was narrowed down to the 15 listed above. We finalized socks to test based on creating a list with various functions and price points.

How We Tested

We tested all socks in our New York testing lab with travel editors and our testing team. We first removed socks from the packaging and ensured we had everything needed to charge the batteries and turn on the socks. Socks were placed on testers’ feet and turned on with a timer set. We timed how long the socks took to heat, taking temperature readings at 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 3 hours after we initially turned on the socks.

Testers put rain boots on over the socks and walked around the testing lab to test the socks’ comfort. Testers then placed the boots and socks in a tub of ice and fully submerged the boots for 10 minutes. Another temperature rating and comfort test took place after submerging the boots in water. We rated the socks on a five-point scale for ease of use, design, comfort, warmth, and overall value. Those scores were averaged to create a list of the best heated socks.

TripSavvy / Jhett Thompson

What To Look for in Heated Socks

Heating Time and Temperature



We recommend first looking at the heating time and temperature (and know that these are not always accurate). Still, they’ll be close enough. Are you planning on using the socks in frigid temperatures? Go with socks that have a quick heating time and heat to warmer temperatures. Those socks tend to be more expensive, so if you can get by with socks that have slower heating times or don’t get to a high temperature rating, you might consider going with those.

Battery Life



Another thing to consider is how long you plan on wearing the socks between charges. If you’re getting socks to go out and shovel the snow, walk the dog, or go to the store, battery life won’t be as much of an issue. But battery life should be prioritized if you plan to use these socks skiing, working outside, cycling, ice fishing, or doing anything that will last for six or more hours. Like temperature and heating time, what the brand claims might not be the most accurate. But it should be close enough for you to make a decision.

Materials



Like any pair of socks or outerwear, materials should be considered. Synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, elastane, and spandex will be better at wicking moisture and stretchier. Go for socks with those materials if you plan on being active with your heated socks. Cotton socks will work fine if you’re going for a cozy feel and don’t plan on being super active.

Frequently Asked Questions Are heated socks worth it? Nowadays, some heated socks are not much more than high-end ski socks. So while they’re definitely more expensive than the socks you’d wear for everyday use, not all are much pricier than socks. But if their worth it depends on you. Do you often get cold feet and toes during the winter or outdoor activities? Do you spend a lot of time outside during the winter? A pair or two is probably worth it if you spend a lot of time outside in the cold and have poor circulation or get gold easily.

Will heated socks help circulation? We’re not doctors or scientists, so we’re not going to make a definitive answer one way or the other. That said, poor circulation can lead to colder extremities while in cold weather. And heated socks and gloves can help those extremities get a warmth boost.

Should you wear socks under heated socks? The short answer is no. Heated socks are created like normal socks and will serve as a replacement to other socks.

How do I care for and clean my heated socks? Always read the instructions included with your socks. If you can’t find them, consult the brand’s website. That said, many socks are machine washable—just make sure you remove the battery first.

TripSavvy / Jhett Thompson

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy’s Outdoor Gear Editor. He comes from a family where Raynaud’s syndrome is prevalent and knows the importance of heated socks and gloves for outside comfort in frigid temperatures. After testing these socks in our testing lab, socks were sent to long-term testers, and this document will continue to be updated with their testing insights.

