The 10 Best Hand Sanitizers for Travel of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Vacationers and business travelers alike aim to stay healthy while traveling during COVID-19. No matter where they’re traveling, avoiding viruses and bacteria can be challenging—especially because travelers’ immune systems are unfamiliar with the new microbes and bacteria they’re encountering. The CDC recommends frequent hand washing to reduce exposure to COVID-19; however, in cases where that’s not possible, it advises using alcohol-based hand rubs with more than 60 percent ethanol or 70 percent isopropanol to effectively kill germs. Use enough hand sanitizer to coat your hand and fingers. Gently massage your entire hand, including in between your fingers and underneath your nails, until all the gel is absorbed and your hands are completely dry.

"Use these single-use sanitizing wipes to disinfect items around you as you fly."

Our Top Picks

01 of 10 Best Classic: Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Buy from Amazon The Purell brand has become synonymous with hand sanitizer. It has long been used in restrooms, schools, restaurants, hotels, and hospitals. Indeed, it can be used anytime, anywhere. Purell says its 70 percent ethyl alcohol formula eradicates 99.9 percent of common germs in as little as 15 seconds. This formula meets CDC guidelines for fighting COVID-19. The product also includes moisturizers and Vitamin E, so it leaves hands feeling soft and not sticky with residue. It’s a no-frills hand sanitizer that perfectly fits in your purse or pocket.

03 of 10 Best Wipes: EO Sanitizing Wipes Buy from Amazon In August 2020, EO announced a partnership with Alaska Airlines to provide sanitizing wipes to passengers attesting to the products’ suitability for travel. These single-use wipes, which EO says are 99.9 percent effective against common germs, are both effective and soothing. Infused with natural ingredients such as French lavender, chamomile flower, and white tea essential oils, the wipes are extremely moisturizing. Additionally, since lavender is known for its calming effects, the aromatherapy is likely to bring about a feeling of tranquility—even if you have a case of travel jitters. The wipes employ organic natural alcohol derived from sugar cane and are biodegradable, so they are gentle on the environment as well as on hands. With wipes in hand, you’ll also be able to disinfect items around you as you fly.

04 of 10 Best for Kids: Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer Buy from Amazon Buy from Buybuy BABY Buy from Target As Babyganics says, “Two truths: Your baby wants to touch everything and everyone wants to touch your baby.” Those truths add up to another: you’re going to need a kid-safe hand sanitizer, especially while traveling, and this one delivers all the qualities parents want. Babyganics relies on FDA-approved benzalkonium chloride as an active ingredient and other plant-derived products, such as citric acid, for its alcohol-free formula. It’s created without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances, or dyes. That keeps the formula gentle for babies’ and children’s soft, sensitive skin. This alcohol-free formula is especially important as babies are prone to put their hands in their mouths. Its also dermatologist tested and non-allergenic. Reviewers attest the fast-drying formula isn’t smelly and doesn’t leave hands feeling tacky.

Continue to 5 of 10 below.

05 of 10 Best Organic: Dr. Bronner's Organic Hand Sanitizer Courtesy of Patagonia Provisions Buy from Thrive Market Buy from Patagoniaprovisions.com Dr. Bronner’s has made a name for itself with simple, earth-friendly products and its organic hand sanitizer is no exception. The formula includes only four ingredients: ethyl alcohol, glycerin, lavender oil, and water. All (except the water) are USDA-organic certified. The ethyl alcohol is also fair-trade certified. Mostly recycled packaging extends the product’s sustainability creed. Dr. Bronner’s is equally effective as conventional hand sanitizers, which often incorporate harsh chemicals. The spray comes in a variety of scents including peppermint, however, the lavender version offers a soothing effect with this calming essential oil. It’s gentle enough to spray on any surface or to use as an air deodorizer.

06 of 10 Best Moisturizing: Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy from Nordstrom Buy from Revolve.com Aesop is known for seeking out the best ingredients both from science and from nature. It’s no surprise then that this formula combines the best of both worlds. This alcohol-based formula kills microbes and bacteria on contact. The alcohol is supported by naturally anti-bacterial and disinfecting ingredients such as mandarin orange peel oil and rosemary leaf oil. These added botanicals create a smooth, moisturizing feel. Reviewers attest it's fast drying and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. The 8 Best Aloe Vera Gels of 2020

07 of 10 Best for Sensitive Skin: The Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray Buy from Amazon Buy from Honest.com This alcohol-based formula passes the CDC-recommended benchmarks and incorporates plenty of plant-based ingredients to soothe your skin. Its active ingredients include calendula and chamomile flower extract, two essential oils known for their ability to bring ease and calm. Those with sensitive skin often avoid chemicals like parabens and synthetic fragrances. This formula has neither. Naturally derived glycerin and aloe leave the skin feeling soft and moisturized without residue. The Honest Company established itself as a leader in children’s products. While this product isn’t recommended for infants, this sanitizer is suitable for kids.

08 of 10 Best Eco-Friendly: Puracy Gel Hand Sanitizer Courtesy of Amazon Buy from Amazon Buy from Puracy.com Formulated without harsh chemicals, like sulfates, perfumes, and dyes, the Puracy Gel Hand Sanitizer excels in Earth friendliness. The formula is vegan and cruelty free (it’s not tested on animals), which supports the brand’s ethos. The 70 percent isopropyl alcohol-based formula provides strong germ-killing bona fides. However, plant-based moisturizers, such as orange peel, bergamot, and grapefruit, keep the product from overly drying the hands, even with repeated applications.

Continue to 9 of 10 below.

09 of 10 Best Spa-Like Experience: Bath & Body Works PocketBack Hand Sanitizer Buy from Amazon Buy from Bathandbodyworks.com Bath & Body Works combines strong sanitizing with powerful aromatherapy in this product. Infused with spearmint and eucalyptus, this product offers stress relief through aromatics and botanicals with each application. The 1-ounce size fits easily in pockets, purses, and luggage to take on the go.