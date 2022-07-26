What We Like Solar charging capabilities

A wide range of sports modes

TopoActive maps What We Don't Like Buttons and interface can take time to figure out

Garmin is a leader in wearable technology and GPS navigation, so perhaps it’s no surprise that our favorite GPS watch is the fenix 6 Pro Solar. This rugged and waterproof watch accesses GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems to track your movements better when participating in sports and outdoor activities. It may take a bit of time to figure out how to navigate the TopoActive maps with the side buttons of the watch, but once you do, it’s a great tool to use when doing things like skiing or hiking in the wilderness. And with round-trip route and turn-by-turn navigation features, you’re less likely to get lost.

The fenix 6 Pro Solar features 48 sports and exercise activities like golf, running, and hiking, as well as extreme sports like skiing, mountain biking, surfing, and more. If you prefer to use the fenix 6 Pro Solar for exercises, you’ll enjoy the animated workout sessions that are downloadable with the watch.

But perhaps the best aspect of the fenix 6 pro solar is the safety features. Upon starting an activity, like hiking or mountain biking in the mountains, you can have your movements tracked in real-time by loved ones. And if the watch senses you’ve had an accident or injury, it will send your location to emergency contacts for immediate assistance.

We love that the fenix 6 Pro Solar is that it has solar charging capabilities. Garmin advertises that with solar charging, you can get 9 to 10.5 days of battery life when in smartwatch mode. In GPS mode, you only get 25 hours indoors and 28 hours with solar charging. We've typically used the fenix 6 Pro Solar in the smartwatch mode and do about one to two daily activities. The watch typically lasts 4 to 5 days on one charge. In low-power mode, which uses a low-power GPS, we could get a few weeks on one charge, which would be suitable for camping or hiking in remote places for a week or two.

The watch tracks your sleep, pulse, breathing, and heart rate 24 hours a day and allows you to record hydration and menstrual cycles. With smartwatch features, you can receive text messages and emails (and make quick, pre-set responses), be notified of calls, manage music, and pay with a contactless payment solution.

Average Battery Life: 5 to 10 days | Display Size: 42 millimeters | Water-Resistance Depth: 100 meters