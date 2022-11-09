The 30 Best Gifts in REI's Gift Center of 2022

The center currently features over 1,000 gifts. But not to worry. We've scoured those gifts, picking our favorites based on our experience with the products, customer reviews, and products currently discounted. Below, find our top gifts currently in REI's Gift Center.

If you're not sure what to get the outdoorsy person or adventurer in your life, REI has you covered with its REI Gift Center . The Gift Center is a trove of gift ideas broken into helpful categories like top gifts, gifts for her, him, or them, gifts for under specific prices, gifts for different activities like climbing or hiking, and gift deals.

BioLite HeadLamp 425 REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $60 We've loved BioLite's upgraded HeadLamp 425 throughout our testing with the product. BioLite calls this classic its "Goldilocks" headlamp because it does everything just right and fits most outdoor activities and adventurers. This upgraded version features a new rear red light, a larger power button, and a USB-C port for recharging. And it still features BioLite's award-winning 3D SlimFit Construction. Bonus: A headlamp is a safe bet for any outdoorsy family member or friend.

Thousand Jr. Bike Helmet - Kids REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $60 Perhaps the outdoorsy person in your life is a mini-shred on the bike (or scooter). In that case, we recommend the kids' version of the Thousand bike helmet. Thousand is a relatively new urban mobility brand founded by a former Toms Shoes employee. (So you know they also have a social justice bent.) I've been testing and loving the adult version of this helmet for bike commutes into town.

REI Co-op Powerhound Insulated Jacket - Women's REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $199 There's so much to like about this insulated jacket from REI Co-op. First, it comes in sizes XS to 3XL. It features Peak 2-layer bluesign-approved nylon for a weatherproof and breathable outer shell. And it boasts 60 grams of synthetic insulation. Simply put, this multi-use jacket functions from the slopes to the city.

The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodie REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $149 What's the first piece of The North Face clothing that comes to mind? Probably some sort of fleece. The Campshire Pullover Hoodie is one of The North Face's best-selling and top-performing fleeces. It features proprietary 300-weight Campshire sherpa fleece and is, frankly, one of the best fleeces you can purchase. Check out the women's version here.

REI Co-op Timber Mountain Snow Jacket - Kids REI Price at time of publication: $119 Looking for an excellent snow, ski, or snowboard jacket for your grommet? Look no further than the REI Co-op Timber Mountain Snow Jacket, which features a seam-sealed polyester shell that's weatherproof and windproof up to 60+ miles per hour. A microfleece lining creates superb comfort. And body-mapped insulation makes sure your kiddo stays warm without overheating.

Smith Convoy MIPS Bike Helmet REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $85 If you're doing any bike riding, we recommend investing in a quality helmet. This MIPS helmet from Smith is just that at a reasonable price. Besides the MIPS technology for safety, this bike is incredibly lightweight and has 20 vents for optimum airflow as your loved one is riding.

Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $99 for one-person, $199 for two-person Rumpl's Original Puffy Recycled Blanket is an ideal gift for the camper, backpacker, or road-tripper in your life. It's a "nice-to-have" camping item more than a "need-to-have," which makes it an ideal gift. But trust us, once you take a Rumpl blanket with you camping or backpacking, it's tough not to take one with you. The synthetic insulated blanket feels like your favorite insulated puffy jacket, except all over your body.

REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket - Women's REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $90 REI pulled this classic fleece from its 1992 catalog and updated it three decades later. While the style certainly looks 1992, this is 2022 technology and features Polartec Micro Series fleece that's quick-drying, breathable, and lightweight yet warm. It also boasts 80 percent post-consumer recycled materials. This is another product we've been testing and loving this shoulder season. The men's version is available here.

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $35 Don't knock the fanny pack until you try the fanny pack. From hiking to mountain biking to paddleboarding to running to Trader Joe's, a fanny pack is a highly utilitarian piece of gear your loved one probably doesn't know they need. Patagonia's Black Hole Mini Hip Pack is one of the best available, featuring loads of recycled and ultra-durable materials, so you know it's good for the planet and will last for years.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $275 Cotopaxi's Fuego Down series is one of the best on the market. It features a lightweight 20-denier ripstop shell with a DWR coating and 800-fill goose-down insulation. Weighing under a pound, it's one of the best warmth-to-weight ratio down jackets we've ever tested. It's a classic for a reason and an excellent gift for a loved one. The women's version is available here.

Stanley Adventure Vacuum Quencher Travel Tumbler REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $40 Pretty much everyone can use a tumbler. We suggest Stanley's Adventure Vacuum Quencher Travel Tumbler. It features BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulation, and a three-position lid with removable straw. It's dishwasher-safe and should fit most cupholders.

REI Co-op Flash 22 Print Pack REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $60 This super popular day pack is an excellent addition for day hikes, summit pushes, commuting, or stuffing under a plane seat. It features fully bluesign-approved materials, so it's better for the planet than most. It weighs less than a pound and has removable waist and sternum straps and a back pad. Like the pack but want solid colors? Check out the solid-color options here.

Teva ReEmber Slip-Ons - Women's REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $80 Like the Rumpl Puffy Blanket above, camp slippers are a "nice-to-have" item that's hard not to have once you've tried them. And Teva's award-winning ReEmbers are one of the best. Featuring Teva's TevaRAPID RESIST protective coating, which will help shed rain and spills, these slip-ons are also comfortable and boast loads of recycled materials. The men's version is available here.

REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $70 REI Co-op's Flexlite Camp Chair was one of the top performers in our camp chair tests earlier this year. Weighing in at less than 2 pounds, this could double as a backpacking chair or one to keep on hand when you need a seat in a pinch. The lightness is thanks to its size and aluminum frame (as opposed to the Lowdown's steel frame). The Flexlite also has some bonus features, like Bluesign-certified ripstop nylon and a DWR coating to help resist moisture and stains.

Thule Aion Carry-On Spinner Wheeled Luggage Bundle REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $380 This carry-on spinner from Thule also includes four separate packing pieces, including a compression cube, a packing cube, a shoe bag, and a travel organizer. The suitcase features 100 percent recycled polyester fabrics and a PFC-free DWR coating. This is a highly-durable, planet-friendly travel kit for your jet-setting loved one.

Sea to Summit Trek & Travel Shampoo with Conditioner REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $6 Here's your stocking stuffer, white elephant, or secret Santa option. Sea to Summit's highly-concentrated Trek & Travel Shampoo with Conditioner comes in a carry-on-friendly 3.3-ounce container and is pH-neutral with a slight green tea fragrance.

CAMP Eyewear Accessory Pouch - Sleeping Bag REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $14 Know someone that loses keys or other small items all the time? Or someone that just needs a safe space to place a phone or sunnies? CAMP Eyewear's Accessory Pouch is a good solution. CAMP includes sleeping bag pouches with its sunglasses, but this pouch is also perfect for keys, a phone, snacks, or whatever else you want to fit into it. We love that it's also constructed with 100 percent post-consumer polyester and is slightly insulated (use it as a koozie!).

Destination-Themed Buff REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $20 A Buff is one of the most useful and functional items for anyone going outside in the sun often. Its proprietary recycled polyester microfiber fabric also has a UPF50 sun protection rating and four-way stretch. Gift the traveler in your life with their favorite destination-themed Buff. Besides San Francisco, Buff also offers prints honoring New York City, Florida, and Lake Tahoe, among others.

Swiss Army Classic Knife REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $22 Swiss Army's Classif Knife is aptly named as it is just that—a classic. This tiny multi-tool weighs less than an ounce and features tweezers, a toothpick, scissors, a blade, and a screwdriver, among other tools. It's an excellent piece of gear to have for anyone spending time camping, backpacking, or hiking.

Burt's Bees Hydration Station REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $15 Burt's Bees Hydration Station features three items for sensitive skin—lip balm, gentle cream cleanser, and body lotion with aloe. It comes in a giftable box and features all-natural ingredients in each product.

Balega Hidden Comfort Socks REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $13.50 (25 percent off) Yeah, we know, socks and underwear are the made fun of gifts. But if you have anyone in your life that spends lots of time outside being active, a pair of socks is always welcomed. And these from Balega are excellent. I've been using this pair for years and probably have more than 1,000 miles on them, and besides some discoloration (maybe don't go with white), these socks are like new.

Tiny Tents Tiny Tent REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $25 Have you ever seen a cat in a tiny tent? It's one of the most adorable things you'll witness. (And that's coming from a dog person.) This tiny polyester tent from Tiny Tents has two doors and four opening windows for your furry friend.

FalconGuides Walks of a Lifetime in America's National Parks REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $35 This hiking guide from FalconGuides features hikes in every one of America's National Parks. It features 352 pages of vast knowledge, from when is the best time to visit each park to hikes of varying lengths, from half-day hikes to overnight backpacking trips.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $40 AeroPress's compact and lightweight Go Travel coffee press is a must-have for anyone backpacking, camping, or just looking for a way to make a solid cup of joe. Weighing under a pound, this press brews one to three cups of coffee in about a minute (or two minutes for cold brew).

YETI Rambler Tumbler REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $40 YETI's Rambler Tumbler is an excellent gift. Featuring a MagSlider lid, this tumbler is virtually spillproof. And since it's YETI, you know it's also virtually indestructible. The BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel is also dishwasher safe.

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Power Lantern REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $50 This award-winning lantern from LuminAID illuminates your campsite while keeping devices charged. It features five lighting settings and can run for up to 50 hours. It's collapsible and weighs about half a pound, making it ideal for backpacking and travel. Plus, it features shatterproof TPU with a PFC-free waterproof coating.

Soto Amicus Stove Cookset Combo REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $45 This backpacking and camp stove from Soto has two pots (a small and a large) and weighs a total of less than a pound, including the burner. It features a stealth igniter and will burn for about 1.5 hours with an 8-ounce canister of fuel.

NEMO Fillo Pillow REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $40 NEMO says its Fillo Pillow weighs about half a pound and packs down to the size of a russet potato, making it excellent for backpacking and traveling. This inflatable pillow features thick luxury foam and includes NEMO's lifetime warranty.

REI Co-op Flannel/Fleece Blanket REI Buy on REI Price at time of publication: $60 REI Co-op's Flannel/Fleece Blanket is the ultimate picnic, camp, or park companion. The cotton flannel and polyester fleece blanket is durable, machine-washable, and weighs just over 2 pounds.