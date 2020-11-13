15 Gifts to Shop from Black-Owned Businesses Now and Beyond

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
The Rundown
Twelve AM So Good Fluffy Slippers at Amazon
"Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, these slippers really live up to their name."
New World Sourdough Cookbook by Bryan Ford at Amazon
"This cookbook helps the baker in your life master the art of a beautiful golden loaf."
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse at Sunday II Sunday
"Perfect for in-between washes when camping, this dry shampoo alternative is great for protective styles."
Plant + Vessel Faceted Bisque Planter at Plant + Vessel
"This terracotta pot is perfectly on trend for anyone with a green thumb in your life."
Fenty Beauty Hydrating Complexion Essentials at Fenty Beauty
"Whether combating winter air or dry skin after a flight, this kit helps you look a little more refreshed."
Golde Make Your Matcha Kit at Golde
"Practical and stylish, this matcha kit has everything one needs to make the international brew at home."
Bolé Road Textiles Shoa Rug at Bolé Road Textiles
"Add a pop of color to a loved one's living room or entryway with this handwoven Ethiopian rug."
Estelle Colored Glass Cake Stand at Anthropologie
"Created by artisans in Poland, this cake stand lends some international cred to the gift-giving."
PinkMahogHany Vehicle Scent Diffuser at Etsy
"Ideal for road trips, this air freshener uses your favorite oil to make your car smell fantastic."
Tote & Carry Black Apollo II Backpack at Tote & Carry
"Made from vegan leather, this backpack brings a little glamour to a preflight afternoon at the airport."
It’s hard to believe the holidays are almost here, and if you’re just starting out with your gift shopping, it’s a good idea to think about where your money’s going—and who’s benefiting the most from your purchase. Rather than ultimately leaving your money with corporations and labels who are still waiting to get on the representation and equity train, consider directing your dollars during this gift-giving time of year to Black-owned businesses and brands. (You can read TripSavvy's diversity pledge here.)
To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts that are perfect for recipients to use at home or on the road when travel opens back up.
Read on for some of our favorite gifts from great Black-owned businesses and companies, below.
Our Top Picks
Twelve AM So Good Fluffy Slippers
These slippers really live up to their name, whether they stay put at home or come with you on future travels. Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list—a source of inspiration for us all—these faux-fur slippers come in chocolate brown, dark grey, pink, and tan. One hint: If you are half a size down, go to the nearest low whole size. Plus, you can wear them both indoors and outdoors, so they’ll survive the morning trips to the mailbox.
New World Sourdough Cookbook by Bryan Ford
Bryan Ford is pretty much the go-to guy when it comes to sourdough, but his blog (and Instagram) really exploded when everyone went baking-crazy during the pandemic. His incredible cookbook helps the baker in your life (or the wanna-be baker in your life) master the art of a beautiful golden loaf while pulling in inspirations and recipes based on his Central American roots. If you want to have a little escape while you bake, it’s a fantastic book for that as well as more practical efforts.
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Perfect for in-between washes when camping, this alternative to dry shampoo is great for protective styles. The blend of apple cider vinegar and micellar water gently revives hair and scalp while keeping natural hair oils in place.
Plant + Vessel Faceted Bisque Planter
Plants bring a lot of character to indoor spaces, which we could all use more of as we spend more time at home. Perfectly on trend for anyone with a green thumb in your life, this terracotta pot makes a great home for succulents—a cute hostess or Christmas gift—and looks great in any room of the house.
Fenty Beauty Hydrating Complexion Essentials
This bundle gives you $103 worth of products for a fraction of the price, and whether you’re combating winter air or dry skin after a long-haul flight, this kit helps you look a little more refreshed. Fenty offers 50 shades to choose from in its foundation, as well as Fenty’s hydrating primer and foundation brush in this little recovery kit.
Golde Make Your Matcha Kit
Practical and stylish, this five-star-rated matcha kit has everything you need to make some matcha at home—or to take with you on the go for your next trip to Japan. The kit comes with Golde’s Pure Matcha and a bamboo whisk, so you can perfect your latte game as winter settles in.
Bolé Road Textiles Shoa Rug
Born in Ethiopia and based in New York via Montreal, designer Hana Getachew draws on the textiles and traditions of her homeland for inspiration when creating her gorgeous textiles. Pieces like the Shoa Rug in citrus tones of pink and orange add pops of color in any living room, bedroom, office, or entryway.
Estelle Colored Glass Cake Stand
Bring your favorite baking enthusiast back to the last kaffee und kuchen you enjoyed together in Berlin—or the last patisserie before you flew out of Paris. This hand-blown colored glass cake stand in a delicate peach was created by artisans in Poland, lending some international cred to the gift-giving. It comes in other pastel colors too, such as lavender, mint green, yellow, and rose.
PinkMahogHany Vehicle Scent Diffuser
This excellent gift makes cars smell fantastic in a matter of seconds—just drop your favorite oil or oil blend onto the included pad, then clip it easily onto your car vents to get the fragrance wafting through the interior. The wood finish gives it a definite upgrade compared to the usual plastic or pine-tree shaped air-freshener, too—making it ideal for road trips as well as for driving around town.
Tote & Carry Black Apollo II Backpack
Made from eco-friendly faux-alligator vegan leather, this backpack brings a little glamour to your everyday errands and holds everything you need for a pre-flight afternoon at the airport. It’s practical too, with a well-padded laptop compartment sized for 15-inch models, a nylon-lined interior, and an under-flap storage pocket that makes for a great place to tuck your close-to-hand items like keys.
If the black is a little low-key for your style, there’s also a cool patent gold version that makes a little more of a statement—and comes in a sleek travel set with a backpack and weekender.
Mind the Cork Isla Aegean Planter
This sustainably sourced cork jar, featuring a colorway that reminds us of our favorite Greek beaches, makes for a cheery pen holder for your friend who’s new to working from home—or a great planter to pair with a new houseplant. It's made from sustainably sourced materials and is recyclable.
My Fabulous Food Black Lava and Alaea Sea Salt Gift Set
This sea salt duo from My Fabulous Food is great for foodies who love learning about and cooking foods from around the world in their homes. This one has two interesting salts they probably won’t already have. One’s infused with alaea red clay from Kauai and is great paired with fish, grilled vegetables, meat, and chocolate; the other draws color from activated charcoal from coconut shells and is perfect with salads, eggs, fish, or avocado toast.
Made Leather Co. Aviator Weekender Bag
Available in natural, cognac, and noir shades (the cognac is pictured here), this calfskin leather weekender bag is great for overnights and long weekends. When it’s safe to travel by air again, it’ll fit airline dimension requirements for carry-ons, too. For a perfect pairing, consider gifting a coordinating dopp kit as well.
Karibe Cutting Board
Made from black walnut wood, this gorgeous cutting board is great for either prepping a meal inspired by your favorite getaway or for serveware (Spanish cheese board, anyone?). It has a hook for handy storage when kitchen space is tight, too. Just don’t throw it in the dishwasher–this is hand wash only.
Pat McGrath Labs Mini Lip Gloss Trio
For those of us who can’t ever decide on just one, these mini lip glosses provide a range of highly pigmented shades to go with each and every vacation outfit—and back at home, they still look darn good for our Zoom calls with the office.