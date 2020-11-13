15 Gifts to Shop from Black-Owned Businesses Now and Beyond

Twelve AM So Good Fluffy Slippers at Amazon

"Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list, these slippers really live up to their name."

New World Sourdough Cookbook by Bryan Ford at Amazon

"This cookbook helps the baker in your life master the art of a beautiful golden loaf."

Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse at Sunday II Sunday

"Perfect for in-between washes when camping, this dry shampoo alternative is great for protective styles."

Plant + Vessel Faceted Bisque Planter at Plant + Vessel

"This terracotta pot is perfectly on trend for anyone with a green thumb in your life."

Fenty Beauty Hydrating Complexion Essentials at Fenty Beauty

"Whether combating winter air or dry skin after a flight, this kit helps you look a little more refreshed."

Golde Make Your Matcha Kit at Golde

"Practical and stylish, this matcha kit has everything one needs to make the international brew at home."

Bolé Road Textiles Shoa Rug at Bolé Road Textiles

"Add a pop of color to a loved one's living room or entryway with this handwoven Ethiopian rug."

Estelle Colored Glass Cake Stand at Anthropologie

"Created by artisans in Poland, this cake stand lends some international cred to the gift-giving."

PinkMahogHany Vehicle Scent Diffuser at Etsy

"Ideal for road trips, this air freshener uses your favorite oil to make your car smell fantastic."

Tote & Carry Black Apollo II Backpack at Tote & Carry

"Made from vegan leather, this backpack brings a little glamour to a preflight afternoon at the airport."