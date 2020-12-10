The 14 Best Gifts for Campers of 2020

LARQ Water Bottle at Amazon

"Harnesses UV power to purify your drinking water in 60 seconds."

Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack at Amazon

"This backpack cooler is light enough to carry while hiking and sturdy enough for basecamp."

EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Air Mattress at Amazon

"The waterproof, reinforced membrane is durable enough to stand up to campsite conditions."

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair at Amazon

"This camping chair supports up to 500 pounds of weight and is made from UV-rated materials."

Lifestraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon

"Experienced hikers and campers will find this filter to be an upgrade from bulky purifiers or iodine tablets."

Snow Peak Takibi Grill at Amazon

"Can be used as a fire when campers are telling ghost stories or a grill when they’re cooking dinner."

The New Camp Cookbook by Linda Ly at Amazon

"Camping trips will be even more memorable with the delectable meals this book enables."

Coop Home Goods Adjustable Camping Pillow at Amazon

"Built with memory foam, this packable pillow offers the comforts of home while you're sleeping outside."

Wekapo Inflatable Lounger at Amazon

"Even non-campers will love camping with deluxe campsite amenities like this."

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel at Amazon

"These absorbent microfiber towels are multi-functional and come in handy for everything from hiking to yoga."