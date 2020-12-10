The 14 Best Gifts for Campers of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Camping is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the beauty of the outdoors, no matter where you’ve planned your getaway. In 2020, camping became even more popular as travelers seek ways to maintain social distancing. That means more people are scouting ways to make their camping trips successful. Whether your friends or family are eager novices or seasoned outdoor pros, we've rounded up our top gifts to help you find something they'll love.
Here are our picks for the best gifts for campers.
Our Top Picks
LARQ Water Bottle
When campers are in the backcountry, water sources may be questionable. The LARQ Water Bottle harnesses UV power to purify drinking water in 60 seconds. A battery-charged UV-C LED light in the cap eliminates harmful and odor-causing germs. Scanning the cap over the bottle’s exterior surface also eradicates 99.9 percent of bio-contaminants that accumulate there. And with double-walled insulation, this bottle keeps liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.
Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask's backpack cooler is light enough to carry while hiking and sturdy enough for basecamp. Outdoorsy folks will appreciate this soft-sided cooler’s lightweight materials and size. It carts up to 24 cans or whatever snacks campers are craving during their adventures, while smart insulation lies just where it’s needed to keep contents cold for up to 48 hours. Aqua-sealed zippers and welded seams ensure the cooler won’t leak even while being carried.
EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Air Mattress
Falling asleep under the stars doesn’t always mean a great night’s sleep, but it’s easy to catch zzz’s with this high-quality air mattress that replicates the feel of a traditional mattress. The waterproof, reinforced membrane is durable enough to stand up to campsite conditions and an included high-speed air pump inflates the mattress in as few as 90 seconds. With leakproof technology, the EnerPlex won’t deflate until you want it to, so you won’t find yourself waking up in the middle of the night on a flat mattress.
Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair
Drinkware behemoth brand Yeti has ventured into other products for adventuring, including its new camp chair. Yeti has created a best-in-class experience with durable materials and supreme comfort. Plus, UV-rated materials mean this chair won’t break down over time.
With a solid-crossover frame, the chair remains lightweight while supporting up to 500 pounds of weight. It also comes with a two-strap carrying bag that can be worn as a backpack, so it’s easy to cart along during camping trips, beach days, and other excursions.
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
The effectiveness and portability of this water filter has made it a must-carry tool among hikers and campers. Its membrane filters out 99.9 percent of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics. Plus, it reduces the presence of silt, sand, and cloudiness that many filters leave behind. All of this makes for a pure and pleasant experience sourcing water in the backcountry.
The filter weighs only 2 ounces, so it’s an ultralight addition to packs for backpacking trips. Even experienced hikers and campers will find this filter to be a nice upgrade from bulky purifiers or iodine tablets they may already be using.
Snow Peak Takibi Grill
This packable, foldable grill is a perfect campsite companion. Made in Japan, the grill uses an intelligent modular design and premium materials to create a portable grill that can easily be taken into the backcountry. It can be used as a fire when campers are telling ghost stories and grilling smores, or a grill when they’re cooking dinner.
The New Camp Cookbook by Linda Ly
This book takes backcountry cooking from lackluster to delicious with easy-to-follow recipes and handy tips. The tome covers three meals a day, plus snacks and desserts. Novice camp cooks will find essential advice here on everything from meal planning, building a fire, grilling in foil packs, and how to maintain heat in a Dutch oven. Camping trips will be even more memorable with the delectable meals this book enables.
Coop Home Goods Adjustable Camping Pillow
Built with memory foam, this packable pillow offers the comforts of home while you're sleeping outdoors. Users can mold the foam into a customized fit, whether they’re side, back, or stomach sleepers. The foam is also Greenguard Gold certified, so it doesn’t have many of the harsh chemicals that plague other pillows. It comes with a water-resistant stuff sack that helps the pillow pack down to half its size.
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger
Even non-campers will love camping with deluxe campsite amenities like this. The Wekapo Inflatable Lounger brings all the comforts of home to the outdoors. It inflates when it's whisked through the air, so loungers don’t even need to remember to bring along a pump. The sofa also includes a carrying bag and stakes, so it packs easily and keeps firmly in place on a campsite.
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel
Useful for everything from on-the-fly showers to drying dishes, Wise Owl Outfitters camp towels are campsite necessities. These super soft and absorbent microfiber towels are multi-functional and come in handy for everything from hiking to yoga. Using the snap loop, campers can hang these towels to dry quickly for the next use.
Abco Tech Pop Up Privacy Tent
At crowded campsites, sometimes it’s hard to get a bit of privacy. The Abco Tech pop-up tent provides privacy whenever and wherever it’s needed for camp showers or changing clothes. The single-person tent unfolds in a moment and folds back up conveniently into the carrying case. Though lightweight, these tents are best suited for car camping rather than backcountry disbursed camping (where they’re probably not needed anyway).
Goal Zero Crush Light Chroma Lantern
Don't judge this small collapsible lantern on its affordable price tag and streamlined look. The Crush Light Chroma offers a lot more features such as three different brightness settings, six different shade options, and solar and USB charging capabilities. It also comes with a removable hanging hook and a waterproof outer shell, so you don't have to worry about leaving it out overnight.
Surviveware Survival First Aid Kit
Outdoor adventures come with risks, whether it’s simply the threat of a blister from a long hike or a more serious injury. This kit has campers covered for any injury. Color-coded, labeled compartments help them stay calm and organized while treating bruises. A removable Velcro system allows this kit to be carried on a pack or hung to a tree at basecamp so campers always know where they can find it.
Onewind XL Camping Hammock
For many, the outdoors is all about relaxation, and this sturdy hammock delivers it to any campsite. A wide bed and durable ripstop nylon fabric make this hammock suitable for multiple people. All-day lounge-fests are possible thanks to features like an overhead organizer, bug net, and lantern hanger. It’s also easy to set up the hammock anywhere using the included tree straps and adjustable tie rope for just the right amount of drape.