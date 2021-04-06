Best Sunglasses: Oakley Half Jacket XL 2.0 Sunglasses at Amazon

They look great, they're designed with UV protection in mind, and they’re lightweight.

Best Cooler: YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Cooler at Amazon

There’s enough space to fit a full day’s worth of drinks and snacks.

Best Book: “Epic Hikes of the World” at Amazon

If dad loves to get out and spend the day putting miles in on the hiking shoes, here’s a gift he’ll reference time and time again.

Best Lantern: Vont LED Camping Lantern at Amazon

Reviewers applaud this LED campaign lantern for its incredibly bright light.

Best Luxury Toiletry Item: TUSHY Travel Bidet at Hello Tushy

Having a little travel bidet like this one from TUSHY means a little bit of luxury even in the worst of conditions,

Best Hiking Boots: Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush' at Huckberry

Vibram midsole and outsoles offer maximum comfort, while a GORE-TEX lining will keep feet warm and dry.

Best Gloves: Monogrammed Leather Gloves at Etsy

Leather gloves are a gift that only gets better with age.

Best Travel Organizer: Thule Crossover 2 RFID Organizer at Nordstrom

Has a ton of interior pockets, plus dedicated space for chargers and other tech cords.

Best Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones at Amazon

This pair comes with built-in Alexa Voice Control.

Best Travel Water Bottle: Hydro Flask at Amazon

This design fits car cup holders and is BPA-free, phthalate-free, and made of stainless steel.

Best Carry-On Bag: Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag at Baboon to the Moon

Available in three sizes (mini, small, and big) and 15 different colors and patterns, there’s a lot of room to customize.

Best Travel Gift: TSA Pre-Check at TSA.gov

A great option for dads who are frequent travelers.

Best Compass: Brunton TRUARC5 Compass at Huckberry

It has everything he’ll need when he’s out in the wilderness.

Best Passport Holder: Personalized Leather Passport Holder at Etsy

Offers a second personalization option in addition to a monogrammed cover.