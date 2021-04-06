Trip Planning Tech & Gear The 14 Best Father's Day Gifts of 2021 From a hike-inspiring book to the perfect carry-on bag Written by Erika Owen Instagram Facebook Twitter Linkedin Erika Owen is a self-proclaimed Professional Iceland Enthusiast, covering everything from boutique hotels to ATV tours. She's also a product reviewer who's tested out everything from airplane pillows to travel adapters for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Erika Owen Updated 06/04/21 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Sunglasses: Oakley Half Jacket XL 2.0 Sunglasses at Amazon They look great, they're designed with UV protection in mind, and they’re lightweight. Best Cooler: YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Cooler at Amazon There’s enough space to fit a full day’s worth of drinks and snacks. Best Book: “Epic Hikes of the World” at Amazon If dad loves to get out and spend the day putting miles in on the hiking shoes, here’s a gift he’ll reference time and time again. Best Lantern: Vont LED Camping Lantern at Amazon Reviewers applaud this LED campaign lantern for its incredibly bright light. Best Luxury Toiletry Item: TUSHY Travel Bidet at Hello Tushy Having a little travel bidet like this one from TUSHY means a little bit of luxury even in the worst of conditions, Best Hiking Boots: Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush' at Huckberry Vibram midsole and outsoles offer maximum comfort, while a GORE-TEX lining will keep feet warm and dry. Best Gloves: Monogrammed Leather Gloves at Etsy Leather gloves are a gift that only gets better with age. Best Travel Organizer: Thule Crossover 2 RFID Organizer at Nordstrom Has a ton of interior pockets, plus dedicated space for chargers and other tech cords. Best Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones at Amazon This pair comes with built-in Alexa Voice Control. Best Travel Water Bottle: Hydro Flask at Amazon This design fits car cup holders and is BPA-free, phthalate-free, and made of stainless steel. Best Carry-On Bag: Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag at Baboon to the Moon Available in three sizes (mini, small, and big) and 15 different colors and patterns, there’s a lot of room to customize. Best Travel Gift: TSA Pre-Check at TSA.gov A great option for dads who are frequent travelers. Best Compass: Brunton TRUARC5 Compass at Huckberry It has everything he’ll need when he’s out in the wilderness. Best Passport Holder: Personalized Leather Passport Holder at Etsy Offers a second personalization option in addition to a monogrammed cover. Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift has become harder than ever—there are so many options out there, it’s impossible not to get overwhelmed with the task. But if your dad is constantly sharing memories from trips long past, dreaming about bucket list destinations, or obsessively tracking flight prices, we have some suggestions for you. We connected with a few frequent travelers on the gifts they would give their own loved ones—from books and monogrammed goodies to TSA Pre-Check and one particularly specific toiletry item—and mixed in a few of our own favorites. Plus, many of these lead double lives (like a cooler that works just as well on the hiking trails as it does on the beach). You’ve got to love the added gift of functionality and efficiency. Ready to get something for the dad in your life? Ahead, you’ll find the best Father’s Day gifts for the guy who just can’t stop talking about travel. Our Top Picks 01 of 14 Best Sunglasses: Oakley Half Jacket XL 2.0 Sunglasses Buy on Amazon These Oakley sunglasses are perfect for a number of reasons: they look great, they're designed with UV protection in mind, and they’re lightweight. Plus, the glasses are built with strong materials—if he pops them in his back pocket and accidentally sits down, they’ll survive. 02 of 14 Best Cooler: YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Cooler Buy on Amazon YETI is a beloved brand for its quality materials, ergonomic designs, and durable products—and the Hooper Backflip cooler is no exception. This cooler is also a backpack, which is a design detail that makes all of the difference. There’s enough space to fit a full day’s worth of drinks and snacks, making it a great gift for dads who love hiking or beach days. 03 of 14 Best Book: “Epic Hikes of the World” Buy on Amazon If dad loves to get out and spend the day putting miles in on the hiking shoes, here’s a gift he’ll reference time and time again. “I love the book ‘Epic Hikes of the World’ by Lonely Planet because epic hikes are a great way to explore the world by moving with the land,” says Drea Castro, the adventurer behind @imroamingtheearth and host of the "Roaming the Earth" podcast. “For me, hiking is the best way to truly appreciate what this Earth has to offer.” 04 of 14 Best Lantern: Vont LED Camping Lantern Buy on Amazon Reviewers applaud this LED campaign lantern for its incredibly bright light, which will certainly come in handy while putting together a campfire dinner. Plus, the batteries are included. Continue to 5 of 14 below. 05 of 14 Best Luxury Toiletry Item: TUSHY Travel Bidet Courtesy of Tushy Buy on Hellotushy.com Consider this a gift that the receiver never knew they actually wanted. “Bathroom conditions can really vary from place to place and having a little travel bidet like this one from TUSHY means a little bit of luxury even in the worst of conditions,” says travel enthusiast Stacey Pamela Chia. "It’s discreet and so easy to use, just fill it up with water and spray." 06 of 14 Best Hiking Boots: Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush' Buy on Huckberry Upgraded hiking boots—like this beautiful collaboration between Danner and Huckberry—are the perfect gift to give someone who wouldn’t necessarily splurge on themselves. Danner is known for its high-quality boots that only get more comfortable with age, so you know dad will be in good hands, er, feet. Available in sizes 8 to 13, the boots are waterproof and made with a full-grain leather. Vibram midsole and outsoles offer maximum comfort, while a GORE-TEX lining will keep feet warm and dry. 07 of 14 Best Gloves: Monogrammed Leather Gloves Courtesy of Etsy Buy on Etsy Leather gloves are a gift that only gets better with age—just like dad! Christopher Ryan Asencio, outdoor enthusiast and car dad to @amarillothefj, shared his pick for this year: “I recall it being a rather brisk winter in NYC. So I thought, ‘What better than to get the guy who has everything some snazzy leather gloves with a little personal feel…’ Hence me opting for some monogrammed leather gloves.” We’re also a fan of these leather work gloves, which look incredibly cozy. 08 of 14 Best Travel Organizer: Thule Crossover 2 RFID Organizer Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Organization can truly make or break a travel day—there is nothing worse than being stuck at the front of the TSA checkpoint and scrambling for your passport and ID. This organizer from Thule is a minimalist wallet that packs a ton of interior pockets, plus dedicated space for chargers and other tech cords. It also has RFID shielding that will protect dad from identity theft. Continue to 9 of 14 below. 09 of 14 Best Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones Buy on Amazon We’re all busy—dads included—and there’s something sacred about the disconnect that comes with a long flight. It’s a great excuse to fully check out for a few hours, and these noise-canceling headphones from Bose will only make the journey more peaceful. This pair comes with built-in Alexa Voice Control, which sounds like something a dad would be very into. 10 of 14 Best Travel Water Bottle: Hydro Flask Buy on Amazon This Hydro Flash comes in three sizes—18, 21, and 24 ounces—and is available in 17 different colors, so there’s plenty of opportunity to customize to dad’s liking. This design fits car cup holders (an important, and often overlooked, detail) and is BPA-free, phthalate-free, and made of stainless steel. That last point is important: Because stainless steel doesn’t grip onto odors like other materials, it's not the end of the world if dad strays from water and leaves coffee in the bottle overnight. 11 of 14 Best Carry-On Bag: Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Courtesy of Baboon to the Moon Buy on Baboontothemoon.com There are so many carry-on bags out there, but this sturdy, waterproof duffel from quirky brand Baboon to the Moon is a lighthearted take on a classic design. Available in three sizes (mini, small, and big) and 15 different colors and patterns, there’s a lot of room to customize. And these bags are workhorses: The small carry-on fits up to five days of clothing and toiletries. All sizes come with a removable and adjustable strap for over-the-shoulder carrying. 12 of 14 Best Travel Gift: TSA Pre-Check Buy on Tsa.gov TSA Pre-Check is a great option for dads who are frequent travelers. “In the practical sense, TSA Pre-Check makes domestic travel so much easier because you can keep on jackets and shoes and keep your liquids in your luggage,” says Communications Manager Brandi Dye. “But in a more philosophical sense, it’s the gift of time. It’s a way to buy a traveler an extra hour of vacation time before they head to the airport or even the peace of mind of getting to their gate without rushing.” Continue to 13 of 14 below. 13 of 14 Best Compass: Brunton TRUARC5 Compass Courtesy of Huckberry Buy on Huckberry Some of us have witnessed that pivotal moment when dad chooses to go analog over using the phone in his pocket to route a hike. It happens in the car (physical maps over GPS) and it happens on vacations (asking a person for directions over Google Maps)—it’s a quintessential dad choice that gets less annoying with age (maybe). The best thing you can do is equip him with a tool that’ll guide him in the right direction, like this compass from Brunton. It has everything he’ll need when he’s out in the wilderness: a lightweight and durable design, high visibility clings for viewing in low light, a built-in magnifier to make it easier to read, and more. 14 of 14 Best Passport Holder: Personalized Leather Passport Holder Courtesy of Etsy Buy on Etsy We chose this passport holder above all of the others because it offers a second personalization option in addition to a monogrammed cover: You can leave a note on the inside pocket of the holder. There’s nothing better than reaching for your passport and seeing a few words from a loved one front-and-center. Why Trust TripSavvy We spoke with frequent travelers and scoured hundreds of reviews to find the perfect gifts any adventurous dad would love. The author, Erika Owen, is also the daughter of a guy who loves to travel so you can be assured she took on this research with pure intentions (...of gifting her father something from this very list). 