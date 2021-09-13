The Best Dive Bar in Every State

To really learn about and experience a destination, belly up at an unpretentious bar—full of poets and artists, down-and-outers and college students, bums and dreamers—and order a pint of beer for a slice of authentic homegrown culture. Whether you want to hear the local talent at an open-mic night, bump elbows with diverse patrons from a wide range of age groups, or have a night out for casual down-home fun, here are the best dive bars in every state.

01 of 50 Alabama: The Flying Harpoon Courtesy of The Flying Harpoon View Map Address 23479 Perdido Beach Blvd , Orange Beach , AL 36561-3006 , USA Get directions Phone +1 251-981-8100 Web Visit website Self-described as a “po'boy pub on the bayou,” The Flying Harpoon is a favorite among Alabama’s Gulf Shores residents. While in town, treat yourself to live music and karaoke, homemade Cajun dishes, and the perfect place to watch the sunset with a signature Bloody Mary in hand. The indoor space is funky, a bit cluttered, and open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. You’ll find that it’s easy to whittle away the hours at this spot.

02 of 50 Alaska: Van’s Dive Bar Van’s Dive Bar View Map Address 1027 E 5th Ave , Anchorage , AK 99501-2738 , USA Get directions Phone +1 907-929-5464 The state’s largest city by population is Anchorage, and it’s here that you’ll find Van’s Dive Bar. Folks come for the live music, performed on a small corner stage, a round of darts or pool, and a bottle of cold beer. Be sure to notice the outdoor changeable letter sign with messages like: “Whiskey Won’t Solve Your Problem But Worth A Shot” or “Bikers Welcome” or “We Have Beer As Cold As Your Ex’s Heart.”

03 of 50 Arizona: The Bikini Lounge The Bikini Lounge View Map Address 1502 NW Grand Ave , Phoenix , AZ 85007 , USA Get directions Phone +1 602-252-0472 Web Visit website If you like—no, love—a good tiki lounge, then The Bikini Lounge in Phoenix is for you. This old bar opened in 1947, and much of the interior looks like it has been frozen in time. Don your best Hawaiian shirt, carry plenty of cash, and bring your sense of kitschy adventure for a night out that includes all the Mai Tai drinks you can handle.

04 of 50 Arkansas: Bentonville Dive Bentonville Dive View Map Address 115 NW 2nd St , Bentonville , AR 72712 , USA Get directions Phone +1 479-364-0176 Web Visit website Located two minutes away from the famous Walmart Museum, near the Historic District, Bentonville Dive is the place to go for great beers on tap without a pompous vibe. Enjoy cold libations and great people watching on the outdoor patio. You'll be within walking distance to much of what the town of Bentonville has to offer.

05 of 50 California: Mozzi’s Saloon Mozzi’s Saloon View Map Address 2262 Main St , Cambria , CA 93428-3018 , USA Get directions Phone +1 805-927-4767 Web Visit website California’s central coast is lined with 16 distinct beach towns in San Luis Obispo County. It’s here that you’ll enjoy a relaxing retreat with miles of sandy beaches and fun bars along the way for day drinking or nightlife. Cambria, one of the small beach towns with just over 6,000 residents, is home to Mozzi’s Saloon, a dark Western-style bar with taxidermy art, a pool table, strung lights, and live music Saturdays. This cowboy bar, with roots reaching back to1866, is a unique fixture in the community.

06 of 50 Colorado: Wheel Bar Wheel Bar View Map Address 132 E Elkhorn Ave , Estes Park , CO 80517 , USA Get directions Phone +1 970-586-9381 Web Visit website Estes Park in northern Colorado is the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park and home to The Stanley Hotel, the historic location where Stephen King was inspired to write "The Shining." The Wheel Bar, located right in the downtown district, was originally opened by the Nagl family in 1945. Still owned and operated by the Nagl family, this is a local treat that is worth experiencing.

07 of 50 Connecticut: Dive Bar and Restaurant Dive Bar and Restaurant View Map Address 24 Ocean Ave , West Haven , CT 06516 , USA Get directions Phone +1 203-933-3483 Web Visit website Located in West Haven, on Long Island sound, Dive Bar and Restaurant is a no-frills establishment where you can bring everyone in the family during the day or have a fun adult-centric night out. With a Connecticut twist, bar food is on the menu (lobster rolls are popular here), best enjoyed with a cocktail or chilled beer at a picnic table on the patio or while listening to live music.

08 of 50 Delaware: Murph’s Irish Pub Murph’s Irish Pub View Map Address 401 Philadelphia Pike , Wilmington , DE 19809-2152 , USA Get directions Phone +1 302-384-7773 Web Visit website Guinness lovers will find plenty to drink at this Irish pub in Wilmington, Delaware. Typical to many dive bars, there is no website, just a Murph’s Irish Pub Facebook page, but plenty of reviews vouch for good times and a true dive bar scene. Sandwiches, fried food, and buckets of beer keep folks coming back again and again.

09 of 50 Florida: The Hideaway Bar The Hideaway Bar View Map Address 516 Virginia Dr , Orlando , FL 32803-1856 , USA Get directions Phone +1 407-898-5892 Web Visit website There’s more to Orlando than the Walt Disney World Resort. You’ll know you’ve found The Hideaway Bar when you spot the multi-hued mural and groups of people playing cornhole outside. Sandwiches, subs, dogs, and burgers are on the menu, as well as pints and pitchers of domestic or import beers. Dolphin football fans frequent this bar, and there is sports paraphernalia everywhere.

10 of 50 Georgia: Northside Tavern Northside Tavern View Map Address 1058 Howell Mill Rd NW , Atlanta , GA 30318 , USA Get directions Phone +1 404-874-8745 Web Visit website Dark and eclectic, Atlanta’s Northside Tavern was originally a grocery store and gas station in the 40s until it evolved into a neighborhood bar. The outside façade looks a bit seedy, with bars on the windows and a deteriorating exterior, but once inside, you’ll enjoy live music with talented performers, inexpensive beer, and a rowdy atmosphere. Featured in several movies and television shows like "Fast and Furious 8," "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," and "Barbershop 3: The Next Cut," this jazz and blues club should most definitely be on your must-visit list.

11 of 50 Hawaii: Kahale’s Maui’s Local Dive Bar Kahale’s Maui’s Local Dive Bar View Map Address 36 Keala Pl , Kihei , HI 96753 , USA Get directions Phone +1 808-215-9939 Web Visit website Touted as the island of Maui’s oldest dive bar, Kahale’s Maui’s Local Dive Bar in Kihei features live music and is open every day of the year, rain or shine. Most beers are available in bottles and cans, but there are a couple of tapped beers. This is a biker-friendly bar located on the southwestern end of Maui, near Kalama Park and the waterfront. If you want to see what the locals are like, come here.

12 of 50 Idaho: Cactus Bar

Cactus Bar View Map Address 517 W Main St , Boise , ID 83702 , USA Get directions Phone +1 208-639-1218 Web Visit website Pop in the oldest bar in downtown Boise, established in 1936. The Cactus Bar is a super casual hole-in-the-wall, offering patrons a low-key experience at a bar lined with photos of Boise from the past 200 years. Order an adult slushy drink or one of the daily specials, and learn about the town’s history. Then, mosey on outside to finish your beverage on the patio.

13 of 50 Illinois: Simon’s Tavern Jamie Kelter Davis, Simon's Tavern View Map Address 5210 N Clark St , Chicago , IL 60640-2102 , USA Get directions Phone +1 773-878-0894 Order mulled wine and find a deep seat on the mini couch next to a faux fireplace and Viking objects at this long-standing neighborhood gem in Chicago’s Andersonville community. Simon’s Tavern has plenty of beers on tap to choose from and should you want to make friends, sit at the bar where likely someone will say hello.

14 of 50 Indiana: Dugout Bar Dugout Bar View Map Address 621 Virginia Ave , Indianapolis , IN 46203-1747 , USA Get directions Phone +1 317-916-1514 Web Visit website Popular since the 50s, Dugout Bar, located in downtown Indianapolis, pays homage to baseball. This classic dive bar, with Midwestern charm, features a full menu—fried snacks, salads, sandwiches, and pizza—live music and an outdoor patio. Indulge in pre- or post-game libations at Dugout Bar if you’re planning on seeing a concert or sporting event at Lucas Oil Stadium, just a mile away.

15 of 50 Iowa: Carl’s Place Carl’s Place View Map Address 1620 Woodland Ave , Des Moines , IA 50309-3216 , USA Get directions Phone +1 515-243-9727 Web Visit website You can spend all day enjoying the sites and attractions in Iowa’s capital city. When you’re ready to take a breather, or if you want to plan for a casual night out at a local Des Moines bar, then stop in Carl’s Place, located in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. This hole-in-the-wall, where you never know who will show up, has cheap beer, games of pool and darts, and live music.

16 of 50 Kansas: The Hi-Dive Lounge The High-Dive Lounge View Map Address 1411 W 39th St , Kansas City , MO 64111-4427 , USA Get directions Phone +1 816-931-5800 Web Visit website Neighborhood bars are fun because that’s where the locals, the regulars, go for a pint of beer or an after-work mixed drink. Hi-Dive Lounge, located on 39th Street in Kansas City, lists their staff on their website so that patrons can get to know the folks behind the bar. Hearty food is on offer, from meatloaf to wings to kabobs to burgers and Sunday brunch is under ten dollars. Order a beer and enjoy it on the sunny back patio.

17 of 50 Kentucky: The Dive The Dive View Map Address 201 A Broadway St , Cave City , KY 42127 , USA Get directions Phone +1 270-773-0087 Web Visit website The Dive, a lively joint in Cave City led by women, is as welcoming to bikers as hipsters. With a full lineup of nightly events and entertainment, you’ll always have fun at this bar. Whether you’re singing karaoke, testing out your trivia skills, listing to live music, or laughing at live comedy, there’s something for everyone here. This is the place to drink, be merry, and make friends.

18 of 50 Louisiana: Pete’s Out in the Cold Pete’s Out in the Cold View Map Address 701 Sixth St , New Orleans , LA 70115-1027 , USA Get directions Phone +1 504-895-8993 Established in 1931, Pete’s Out in the Cold is a small neighborhood Uptown bar with a casual outdoor patio. You’re likely to see a few cats roaming around, and the bartender definitely loves his job. Join in a round of Bingo at this local hangout and play old tunes on the jukebox.

19 of 50 Maine: Spring Point Tavern Spring Point Tavern View Map Address 175 Benjamin W Pickett St , South Portland , ME 04106-1626 , USA Get directions Phone +1 207-799-2245 Spring Point Tavern has everything a good dive bar should: live music, karaoke, trivia night, dancing, an outdoor patio, and beer. Jell-O shots, low-priced well drinks, and a location near the Southern Maine Community College cater to a mixed crowd of students and neighborhood loyal locals.

20 of 50 Maryland: Butts and Betty’s Tavern

Butts and Betty’s Tavern View Map Address 2200 Gough St , Baltimore , MD 21231-2635 , USA Get directions Phone +1 410-276-9186 Web Visit website A bright yellow sign welcomes you to this corner pub in Baltimore’s Upper Fells Point. And, with a name like Butts and Betty’s Tavern, you can expect to have a matchless time. Whipped cream Jell-O shots, beer from the bottle, and locals lining the long bar await you at this dive bar. There’s only one pool table, but you’re not missing much if you don’t get to play a round. People come here to belly up at the bar, chat with the bartender, and say hello to neighbors.

21 of 50 Massachusetts: Biddy Early’s Biddy Early’s View Map Address 141 Pearl St , Boston , MA 02110-2497 , USA Get directions Phone +1 617-654-9944 Web Visit website Boston has dozens of great dive bars, which makes it difficult to choose just one. To start, choose the neighborhood you’d like to hang out in and go from there. If you’re downtown, pop into Biddy Early’s, an Irish pub where you’ll find an interesting mixture of sports fans, Irish and Scottish whisky aficionados, and young Bostonians eager for a night out.

22 of 50 Michigan: Abick’s Bar

Abick’s Bar View Map Address 3500 Gilbert St , Detroit , MI 48210-2976 , USA Get directions Phone +1 313-894-9329 Web Visit website With roots dating back to the early 1900s, Abick’s Bar is Detroit’s oldest and arguably most unique, family-owned and operated bar. This local hangout is a staple in the community and has provided a space for neighbors to meet and socialize. Tin ceilings, walls studded with antiques and old relics, and a shiny wooden bar create a welcoming environment where everyone feels comfortable. Hopefully, you’ll get the chance to meet the owner’s large English mastiff named Shadow.

23 of 50 Minnesota: Neumanns Bar Neumann’s Bar View Map Address 2531 7th Ave E , North St Paul , MN 55109 , USA Get directions Phone +1 651-770-6020 Web Visit website The Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, are full of dive bars—a few that operated as speakeasies during prohibition, some that popped up in neighborhoods to create spaces for gathering, and a couple that is known for something bizarre like melting cheese inside the burger patty rather than putting it on top (Matt’s Bar). Neumanns Bar stands out not only for its history of being Minnesota’s oldest bar (1887) but also because it has large live frogs in the bar’s window—seriously. Daily specials, live music, and a friendly atmosphere are just the cherry on top of this bar-cake.

24 of 50 Mississippi: The Mermaid Dive Bar The Mermaid Dive Bar View Map Address 709 Howard Ave , Biloxi , MS 39530 , USA Get directions Phone +1 228-207-2878 Web Visit website In downtown Biloxi, a cultural melting pot near the Gulf of Mexico, sits The Mermaid Dive Bar, where there are women (and sometimes mermen) dressed up in mermaid costumes perched on the bar. Folks line up to take photos with the mermaids, a big draw for patrons. Burgers, Thai food, nachos, wings, seafood, and salads are on the menu if you get hungry.

25 of 50 Missouri: The Hideaway

The Hideaway View Map Address 5900 Arsenal St , St. Louis , MO 63139-2637 , USA Get directions Phone +1 314-645-8822 Web Visit website Out of hundreds of Yelp reviews, The Hideaway in St. Louis, established in 1954, has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars. This is the type of place where you don’t have to dress up or make a big effort just to grab a pint at the bar. Each week there’s live music, trivia, and karaoke to entertain imbibers. There’s not a food menu available, but you can order pizza from TJ’s, a local eatery. And, if you like to sing along with a piano player, this is just the spot for you.

26 of 50 Montana: Haufbrau House Haufbrau House View Map Address 22 S 8th Ave , Bozeman , MT 59715-4445 , USA Get directions Phone +1 406-587-4931 A small corner stage, where cowboys, hippies, farmers, and college students perform, is the shining star of Bozeman’s Haufbrau House, where anyone can sign up for an open-mic spot three nights per week (the other nights also have live music). Sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs are on the menu, as well as a great lineup of beers on tap. This watering hole, a hidden gem, is truly a dive, where regulars hang out and spin a yarn or carve up the wooden tables with their initials and graffiti.

27 of 50 Nebraska: Zoo Bar Tom Joyce. The Legendary Zoo Bar View Map Address 136 N 14th St , Lincoln , NE 68508-3801 , USA Get directions Phone +1 402-435-8754 Web Visit website For a taste of Lincoln’s vibrant live music scene, look no further than Zoo Bar. Many blues stars have performed here like Buddy Guy, Bo Diddly, and Otis Rush, and live albums have often been recorded in the club. This downtown bar welcomes people from all walks of life, all adult age groups, and you can expect to see a crowd within its narrow walls.

28 of 50 Nevada: Hogs & Heifers Hogs & Heifers View Map Address 201 N 3rd St Suite 130 , Las Vegas , NV 89101 , USA Get directions Phone +1 702-676-1457 Web Visit website A carbon copy of the one in New York City, Las Vegas’ Hogs & Heifers is a rowdy dive bar that is a bit obnoxious but an experience that many are looking for when visiting the city. If you want great tattoo-clad people watching, wild patrons that arrived via motorcycle, and loud bartenders and staff, then this is the place for you. Fun fact: this bar gives back to the community in big ways through financial donations and fundraising for local charities.

29 of 50 New Hampshire: Mc Garvey’s McGarveys Foods & Spirits View Map Address 1097 Elm St , Manchester , NH 03101 , USA Get directions Phone +1 603-627-2721 Web Visit website Manchester’s most popular dive bar, Mc Garvey’s Food & Spirits, also known as McGarvey’s Saloon, is a come-as-you-are neighborhood bar, welcoming to all—although the patrons skew younger. Play a round of pool, sing karaoke, dance, and gulp a seasonal beer. Arrive early and enjoy daily happy hour specials and nosh on typical bar food.

30 of 50 New Jersey: Tom’s Tavern Tom’s Tavern View Map Address 85 Asbury Rd , Farmingdale , NJ 07727-3515 , USA Get directions Phone +1 732-938-9060 Tom’s Tavern is everything you want a dive bar to be. It’s a bit sketchy looking from the outside, with chipped paint on an old white house with large advertisements affixed to the sides and blocking the windows. Motorcycles line the front driveway. You can order sloppy joes and coleslaw or Italian sausage or beef stroganoff or tacos or meatloaf—it really depends on the chef’s daily decision. Bike night is every night, and you can expect to be entertained by live music or tunes piped in from the old jukebox.

31 of 50 New Mexico: Bar Uno Courtesy of Bar Uno View Map Address 108 2nd St SW , Albuquerque , NM 87102-3302 , USA Get directions Web Visit website Whether you want to sit at the bar and watch the big game, enjoy live music, or have a pizza with your beer, Albuquerque has plenty of dive bars to fit your demand. For cocktails, craft beers, and a friendly atmosphere in Albuquerque, pop in the tiny Bar Uno, where good things come in small packages. Named after a dog recently passed on, Uno, this community pub is perfect for couples or small groups of friends who want a cozy environment.

32 of 50 New York: McSorley’s Old Ale House McSorley’s Old Ale House View Map Address 15 E 7th St , New York , NY 10003 , USA Get directions Web Visit website Established in 1854, McSorley’s Old Ale House is a neighborhood staple in New York City. Billed as the Irish working man’s saloon, “Be Good or Be Gone” has long been the ethos of this pub. After being sued, the bar finally allowed women to drink at its bar in 1970, but a women’s restroom wasn’t installed until 1986. Step back in time, where there are sawdust floors, aged newspaper articles affixed to the walls, and stories of famous patrons like Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and Teddy Roosevelt.

33 of 50 North Carolina: The Backstreet Pub The Backstreet Pub View Map Address 124 Middle Ln , Beaufort , NC 28516 , USA Get directions Phone +1 252-728-7108 What was once a bakery in 1881, Beaufort’s Backstreet Pub has walls covered in sailing memorabilia and a large shaded outdoor beer garden, where you can hear live music and relax with friends at a picnic table. A lineup of fun events and happenings draws patrons to this resident bar each night. Come for a fun community experience where you can sample beers and meet the ragtag crowd.

34 of 50 North Dakota: Bismarck Tavern Bismarck Tavern View Map Address 522 Broadway N , Fargo , ND 58102-4417 , USA Get directions Phone +1 701-235-6607 Web Visit website Located on the northern end of downtown Fargo, Bismarck Tavern is a local hangout with bar games, beers on tap, live music, and something called a “meat raffle.” A large yellow lightbulb-studded neon sign hangs out front. It’s easy to lose track of time while you’re deep inside this pub, making new friends at the bar over a game of blackjack, darts, pool, or pinball. One of the oldest bars in town, Bismarck Tavern opened its doors in 1937. Daily drink specials make a long night out affordable at this cozy local hangout.

35 of 50 Ohio: Harbor Inn

Harbor Inn View Map Address 1219 Main Ave , Cleveland , OH 44113-2311 , USA Get directions Phone +1 216-241-3232 Web Visit website With bragging rights as the oldest continually operating bar in Cleveland (est. 1895), Harbor Inn, located on the West Bank of the Flats, is near and dear to the heart of locals. An old, ragged blue and white wooden sign, with the bar’s name, points you in the right direction. Visit for trivia night, arcade games, Irish whisky tastings, or themed dance nights. With lots of beers to choose from, you’re sure to find just the right nip to wet your whistle at this landmark watering hole.

36 of 50 Oklahoma: Edna’s Edna’s View Map Address 5137 Classen Cir , Oklahoma City , OK 73118-4416 , USA Get directions Phone +1 405-840-3339 Web Visit website One of the best dive bars in Oklahoma City is Edna’s, where the “lunchbox cocktail,” made with Coors Light, orange juice, and amaretto, served in a frosted mug, was first created. Staple a dollar to the wall, order fried pickles, and shoot pool in this classic dive bar, a fan favorite. There’s an outdoor fenced-in patio as well as a second-story balcony. It’s easy to lose track of time while enjoying yourself at Edna’s.

37 of 50 Oregon: The Alleyway Bar Bartek K. The Alleyway Bar View Map Address 2415 NE Alberta St , Portland , OR 97211-6342 , USA Get directions Phone +1 503-287-7760 For something different, belly up to Portland’s The Alleyway Bar, where you can play pinball machines, pop in the photo booth, and order vegan or vegetarian pub fare—garden burgers, tofu bites, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and salads. Relax on the partially covered outdoor patio or listen to loud punk music inside. The colorful corrugated metal exterior is a great spot for snapping a photo.

38 of 50 Pennsylvania: Dirty Franks Dirty Franks View Map Address 347 S 13th St , Philadelphia , PA 19107 , USA Get directions Phone +1 215-732-5010 Web Visit website The late Anthony Bourdain once visited Dirty Franks when he was filming in Philadelphia. The bar, luckily, has stayed the same, even though it became TV famous for a spell. Cash only, unpretentious, and full of eccentric locals, Dirty Franks is a down-home bar with cheap beer and a long-standing history that dates back to prohibition. See local art at the Off the Wall Gallery, located onsite, and learn about the artists. Try a Dirty Franks IPA and strike up a conversation with whomever is sitting next to you at the bar.

39 of 50 Rhode Island: Captain Seaweed’s Captain Seaweed’s View Map Address 162 Ives St , Providence , RI 02906 , USA Get directions Phone +1 401-421-0309 Web Visit website If you’re one to revel in the official “Talk Like a Pirate” day, then you’ll want to visit the pirate-themed Captain Seaweed’s in Providence. This quirky Fox Point nautically-themed dive bar is cheesy-yet-fun and has an awesome outdoor patio big enough for your group. Mixed drinks are cheap and plentiful, and you’ll have a good time in a joyful environment.

40 of 50 South Carolina: The Griffon The Griffon View Map Address 18 Vendue Range , Charleston , SC 29401-2114 , USA Get directions Phone +1 843-723-1700 Web Visit website Adult Harry Potter fans will love Charleston’s The Griffon, an English-style pub with a recognizable name and a decent menu, heaving with options. Burgers, sandwiches, salads, baskets of shrimp, and fish and chips pair well with one of the 16 beers on tap. Dollars bills are stapled to the walls, familiar at many diver bars, but you’ll notice two small sections of maroon walls where bills have been removed—over $12,000 was gathered to support furloughed staff.

41 of 50 South Dakota: Saloon No. 10 Saloon No. 10 View Map Address 657 Main St , Deadwood , SD 57732 , USA Get directions Phone +1 800-952-9398 Web Visit website Wild Bill Hickock was shot dead by Jack McCall while playing a poker game in 1876 at Saloon No. 10. The original building has since burnt down, but a new structure was built in its place and given the same name. In the summer months, reenactments of the murder of Hickock, holding the famous “Deadman’s Hand” of black Aces and 8’s and the 9 of diamonds, takes place in Deadwood. Other wild west characters frequented the bar: Calamity Jane, Buffalo Bill Cody, Doc Holiday, and Wyatt Earp.

42 of 50 Tennessee: Bobcat Bar & Grill Bobcat Bar & Grill View Map Address 4730 Poplar Ave # 6 , Memphis , TN 38117-4447 , USA Get directions Phone +1 901-685-2933 Web Visit website Five women bartenders lead the charge at Memphis’s Bobcat Bar & Grill on the east side of town, where drink specials are offered each Sunday. Watch the game, shoot pool, play shuffleboard, and try your hand at darts. This is a classic pizza and beer-type place where people of all ages celebrate sports in tight quarters.

43 of 50 Texas: La Carafe La Carafe View Map Address 813 Congress St , Houston , TX 77002-1708 , USA Get directions Phone +1 713-229-9399 Web Visit website Located inside Houston’s oldest structure and listed on the National Register for Historic Places, La Carafe is a must-visit location. Even with sky-high modern buildings going up around it, this one has stayed a two-story building since it was built in 1847. Old Market Square doesn’t look very old—La Carafe is one of the last remaining long-standing constructions. The clientele here is a bit coarse, which makes the experience all the more curious. Go with an open mind and really soak in the history and ambiance.

44 of 50 Utah: Beehive Pub Beehive Pub View Map Address 128 S Main St , Salt Lake City , UT 84101 , USA Get directions Phone +1 801-364-4268 Web Visit website Utah has some of the most restrictive liquor laws in the country, controlled by state-run liquor store outlets. Mixed drinks and wine may only be ordered with food, and you can’t order more than one person would drink (no ordering a bottle of wine, for example, with only one person present), and only between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. The Beehive Pub is one of Salt Lake City’s best casual bars. Sample over 200 beers from around the globe and keep your beer chilled on the upstairs frosted bar. You’re likely to meet some interesting locals here—don’t be afraid to strike up a conversation about the state’s big five national parks or ask what there is to do in Salt Lake City.

45 of 50 Vermont: The Other Place Luke Awtry Photograhy, The Other Place View Map Address 469 E 300 S , Salt Lake City , UT 84111 , USA Get directions Phone +1 801-521-6567 Web Visit website Burlington’s The Other Place is casual and cool with a laid-back weekend-drinking vibe. Order a bargain-basement pitcher of beer and sit at the wooden bar facing the street, with a large open garage door for people watching. Located near the University of Vermont, this is a classic neighborhood bar frequented by locals and young 20-somethings. Bring a date here or go with friends for a fun night out.

46 of 50 Virginia: Lynnhaven Pub Lynnhaven Pub View Map Address 2236 W Great Neck Rd , Virginia Beach , VA 23451-1506 , USA Get directions Phone +1 757-481-9720 Web Visit website Near First Landing State Park and Virginia Beach, Lynnhaven Pub is a tiny community hangout known for a selection of cold bottled and canned beers, bar bites, and a casual, no-frills atmosphere. There’s one pool table in the back, situated by a garage door that can open for fresh air. This place is perfect for a quick beer or nightcap before moving on to somewhere else.

47 of 50 Washington: New Luck Toy New Luck Toy View Map Address 5905 California Ave SW , Seattle , WA 98136-1611 , USA Get directions Web Visit website A full menu of Chinese food, karaoke, and bar drinks brings Seattle residents to this local hub regularly. Order a frozen cocktail served in a fun Tiki glass; play a game of SkeeBall or pinball; and marvel at the ceiling full of red lanterns at New Luck Toy. While much nicer than your average dingy dive bar and certainly more romantic, this bar and restaurant should be on your must-visit list.

48 of 50 West Virginia: Babe's of Carytown Babes of Carytown View Map Address 3166 W Cary St , Richmond , VA 23221 , USA Get directions Phone +1 804-355-9330 Web Visit website LGBTQ-owned and operated, Babe's of Carytown has so much going on it’s hard to list it all. There are three bars, a beach volleyball court, pool tables, a dance floor, and an alfresco patio for relaxing. Come for the dynamic drag shows, happening every Thursday, live music, karaoke, and a full menu of noshes.

49 of 50 Wisconsin: Caribou Tavern The Caribou Tavern View Map Address 703 E Johnson St , Madison , WI 53703-1532 , USA Get directions Phone +1 608-257-5993 Web Visit website There are many contenders for the best dive bar in Madison, Wisconsin’s capital city. The Caribou Tavern, located near Lake Mendota on Johnson Street, serves up burgers, hot dogs, jalapeño chili poppers, and, of course, cheese curds. This is a low-key, completely casual dive bar, situated in the heart of a college town that loves to drink affordable beer. Catering to folks from different backgrounds and ages in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, The Caribou is a place where regulars line the bar each weekend.