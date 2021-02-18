15 Best Day Trips from New York City

Everyone knows New York City is the greatest city in the world, but for those of us that live here, it’s a city that also needs to be escaped from. The noise, grit, crowds, and constant movement make the city exhausting after a while, and New Yorkers need their getaways just like anyone else. Thankfully, NYC is in a prime position on the East Coast, nestled among forests, mountains, beaches, farms, and other towns and smaller cities in the surrounding areas. Leaving NYC for the calmer locales of Upstate New York, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania is super easy—in fact, you can do it in just a day. These short trips can satisfy the desires of nature lovers, art fans, culture hounds, foodies, and more.

01 of 15 Storm King Art Center Wendy Stone/Getty Images Just an hour’s drive north from Manhattan, Storm King Art Center has 500 acres dotted with large-scale, modern sculptural art. The massive sculpture park makes an ideal daylong getaway, where visitors can spend hours strolling among the art. The site’s rolling hills, lush forests, gurgling streams, and verdant meadows are home to sculptures by artists including Andy Goldsworthy, Louise Bourgeois, Sol LeWitt, and Alexander Calder. Some works are even built directly into the landscape, like Maya Lin’s undulating “Wavefield.” After you’ve had your art fill, head to the nearby town of Cornwall and have a late lunch on Main Street at Farmhouse Market or Prima Pizza.

02 of 15 Bear Mountain State Park ctraixaxu/Getty Images Bear Mountain State Park is jam-packed with activities, and it’s just an hour away from Midtown Manhattan, so it’s perfect for a day trip adventure, whether you’re going solo, with friends, or your family. Most people know that the park has miles of hiking trails, but if you’re not a hiker, or are looking to try something new there, there is so much more to discover. You can check out the charming and educational Trailside Museums and Zoo, walk across the picturesque Bear Mountain Bridge for stunning views, take a ride on the carousel, rent paddleboats on Hessian Lake, and go swimming in the pool in summer or ice-skating in winter. And when you’re ready to refuel, have brunch or lunch at Restaurant 1915, or for grab-and-go items, try the Hiker’s Cafe, both at the Bear Mountain Inn.

03 of 15 Beacon, New York Barry Winiker/Getty Images New York’s Hudson Valley is bursting with charming Main Streets, nature havens, and fascinating museums, but rarely does one town offer all three—and at less than two hours away by train (or 1.5 hours by car) from Manhattan. A stop on the Hudson Line of MetroNorth, Beacon makes a textbook-perfect day trip. When you get off the train, cross the street from the station to the waterfront and take in the mighty Hudson River from the Pete and Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park or Long Dock Park. Then, head to the Dia: Beacon, a lauded modern art museum that focuses on large-scale installations and features the work of artists like Richard Serra, Robert Smithson, Dan Flavin, and Agnes Martin. For lunch, cafes like Beacon Falls Café, Beacon Pantry, and Café Amarcord are all good options. Once you’re energized, head to Beacon Mountain (there’s a shuttle bus from the train station if you don’t have a car) for a moderate hike with great views. If you’re not ready to go back to the city just yet, have a cocktail at Wonderbar and catch an indie flick at the restored Beacon Theater, now called Story Screen, next door.

08 of 15 Cold Spring, New York neoellis/Getty Images Clocking in at around an hour outside the city, Cold Spring is a favorite day excursion from the city, thanks to its accessibility by train, great hiking and kayaking, and charming Main Street. Hikers make their way to Breakneck Ridge for sweeping Hudson Valley views. And while the name shouldn’t scare you, this hike does feature a steep scramble, so be prepared. Otherwise, get your steps in on Main Street, stopping at Instagram-worthy shops like Poor George, Old Souls, Cold Spring General Store, and Cold Spring Apothecary. If you prefer to be on the water, rent a kayak or canoe and head out on the Hudson River to visit the historic and impressive Bannerman Castle on its own island. When hunger strikes, hit up Hudson Hil’s or Cold Spring Depot for classic pub fare.

10 of 15 Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, New York Michael Orso/Getty Images These twin Westchester towns are just 25 miles from NYC, ideal for a day trip, and MetroNorth will take you there if you don’t have a car. In Tarrytown, you can visit Sunnyside, the restored home of Washington Irving, the author of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," and the 67-acre estate of Lyndhurst Mansion dating back to 1838. You can then take the train one more stop to Sleepy Hollow Philipse Manor Station and visit the famed Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, which houses the remains of Irving along with Andrew Carnegie, Walter Chrysler, Elizabeth Arden, and Leona Helmsley. The circa-1838 Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse is worth a stop, and Philipsburg Manor is devoted to showcasing the African slave experience at this mill from 1750. Check the schedule and stop by the TaSH Farmers Market if it's open, or make a reservation at Top Chef Dale Talde’s Goosefeather in an 1840s era mansion. Not surprisingly, Sleepy Hollow is a popular place to visit on or around Halloween, so if you can make it to the town’s famous Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze event, which runs from early September through Halloween night, you’re in for a spooky treat. And keep your eyes peeled for the Headless Horseman; he tends to just show up out of nowhere.

11 of 15 Princeton, New Jersey helen89/Getty Images Home to the famed university, the town of Princeton is an idyllic New Jersey destination a little over an hour from New York. Strolling the gorgeous Princeton University campus is a worthy pursuit, especially for Gothic and Georgian architecture fans. You can sign up for a guided tour, or just explore on your own. Make a day of it by exploring the area around Palmer Square, where there’s a mix of chains and independent restaurants and shops, like home goods store Homestead and the longtime favorite of music fans, Princeton Record Exchange. If school is in session, follow students to PJ’s Pancake House or Hoagie Heaven for casual eats, or nab some wood-fired pizza at Nomad. Save room for the inventive ice cream flavors at the Bent Spoon. In the fall, make a pit stop at Terhune Orchards for pick-your-own apples and more.

14 of 15 Mountain Creek, New Jersey Chad Riley/Getty Images A skiing day trip is perfect for a winter day, and many mountains are easily accessible from the city. While Hunter Mountain is often overcrowded, there are plenty of other nearby resorts to choose from. Located in Vernon Township, Mountain Creek is the closest ski resort to NYC. With a 1,040-foot vertical rise, 167 skiable acres across four peaks, and eight lifts to ferry skiers up the mountain, Mountain Creek will easily occupy any skier for a day. And while there may not always be a ton of natural snowfall, the resort makes its own snow all season, ensuring good conditions. Not a skier? There’s also snow tubing and fat biking. Oh, and don’t count out the summer for a visit: warm weather transforms the mountain into a bike park, and there’s also golf and ropes courses, zip-lining, and a mountain coaster, plus there’s a nearby water park.