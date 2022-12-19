The Best Comfortable Women’s Boots of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

The Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie is one of many comfortable boots we found. Read on to see our other top choices broken down into categories of style, use, and price.

We tested 28 different types of boots, some stylish while others were practical for hiking or rainy days. We put these boots through the wringer by wearing them on family shopping trips, weekend getaways, and even in the snow. Of those boots, we picked 12 comfortable pairs that we think you’ll like, including our overall pick, the Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie, which stood out for its stylish and versatile design, great fit, and super comfy sole.

Boots can be many things—waterproof, super warm, or exceptionally stylish. But the most important thing they should be is comfortable. Whether you want to take better care of your feet or just need a boot that doesn’t cause your feet to ache or blister after a full day of walking, we think we’ve found the right boots for you.

The Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie is our top pick for its versatile design, waterproofness, and ease of slipping on and off. The Vionic Bethany Ankle Boots are a close runner-up. And the Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot is our top budget choice.

Best Overall Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie 5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos What We Like Waterproof

Versatile design

Rubber and EVA sole

Easy to slip on and off What We Don't Like Slip-on shoes can rub on the heel if they don’t fit right The Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie has a chunky, slip-on design that makes it easy to pair with any outfit. You could wear them with a dress or tights and a sweatshirt, and they’ll still look good. Our tester found them easy to slip on and off and said they fit true to size and didn’t require any time to break in. The EVA sole made these boots comfortable from the get-go. She tested them on a getaway to Canada, which included day-long explorations of Quebec City and Montreal. The waterproof and rubber sole features of the Blondo Danika Waterproof Bootie are a bonus, especially for those who live in damp and snowy regions. While slip-on shoes are convenient to slip on and off, they could cause blisters to form along the heel if you don’t get the right fit. Sizes: 5.5 to 12 | Materials: rubber, Eva outsole, nubuck leather | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Sustainability: Not listed

Best Overall, Runner-up Vionic Women's Joy Bethany Ladies Waterproof Ankle Boot 5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Waterproof

Brown and black color options

VIO Motion Support offers arch support and reduces pain What We Don't Like It doesn’t have a lot of sizes

It takes a little time to break these in When choosing the most comfortable boots, we look for the kind of technology that the Vionic Bethany Ankle Boots have. Vionic calls it VIO Motion Support, but basically, it’s a system of arch support and contouring that helps alleviate heel pain, reduce overpronation, and align your feet with your legs. We were surprised that our tester said these boots took some time to break in around the toes, but once they did, she appreciated the VIO Motion Support and found the boots comfortable during everyday use. The bootie design is stylish, and the waterproof feature is convenient for rainy days; however, we must mention that these boots might be phasing out. We know this because the only sizes available on Amazon are 5 to 7, and the boots are not listed on the Vionic website. There’s always a chance that the Vionic Bethany Ankle boots could come back on the market (maybe with some updates), so we’ll keep our fingers crossed. Sizes: 5 to 7 | Materials: leather | Weight: 2.09 pounds | Sustainability: Not listed TripSavvy / Alyssa Kingham

Best Budget Asgard Chelsea Ankle Women's Waterproof Rain Boots 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Waterproof

Lightweight and flexible

Multiple color options

Easy to pull on and off

EVA foam insole for comfort What We Don't Like Not the most comfortable for all-day wear

It could be too narrow for some legs and feet Affordability isn’t the only thing the Asgard Women’s Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots have going for it. As the name implies, this is a rainboot, but they don’t necessarily look like your typical knee-high rainboot. The PVC upper comes in multiple colors, so you can go for a subtle black or burgundy color or something that pops, like yellow. An elastic goring makes it easy to slip on these boots that reach a few inches above the ankle. The elastic is supposed to tighten the top of the boot enough to prevent water from entering the shoe, but it could be a bit narrow and too tight, depending on your leg type. The Asgard is lightweight and super flexible, and though our tester found the toe box to be roomy, they mentioned the boot might be a little narrow for some. While she could wear the boots for about three hours straight, her feet began to ache and feel sore soon after. While outfitted with an EVA foam insole, it doesn’t look thick enough to offer full-day comfort. Sizes: 4 or 5 to 12 | Materials: EVA foam insole, elastic, rubber sole, PVC. | Weight: 1.92 pounds | Sustainability: Not listed TripSavvy / Elizabeth Theriot

Best Style Marc Fisher Ltd. Yale Chelsea Boot 4.9 Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Nordstrom View On Zappos What We Like Super stylish

Multiple color options

Day-long comfort

Easy to slip on and off What We Don't Like Too narrow for some

Suede options might not do well in rainy weather There is no doubt that the Marc Fisher Ltd. Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Boots are super stylish. They're made of soft leather, a short heel, and have a pointy design that will look fetching with any outfit. The boots come in smooth black leather, brown crocodile leather, tan, dark brown, or indigo suede. Some even have a small metal detail on the point of the boot. You don't have to worry about laces or zippers as these shoes slide on and off. Our tester received lots of compliments while wearing these boots, but that's not what made the Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Boots a standout. She could wear these all day long without any soreness, aches, or blisters. We liked that she didn't see creases or cracks in the uppers during her testing. Although our tester said they were true to fit, we can't overlook that these are very narrow shoes and might not suit all types of feet. The tester found the shoe's opening to be a bit wide for her taste, but perhaps it will also fit those with wider ankles or calves. Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: leather/suede, calf hair, synthetic fabric | Weight: Not listed | Sustainability: Not listed

Best Classic Blundstone BL558 Classic 550 Chelsea Boot 4.5 Zappos View On Backcountry.com View On Zappos What We Like Water-resistant

Premium leather boots

Multiple color options

Great shock absorption

Additional padding in the footbed What We Don't Like Pricey

It takes some time to break in

You’ll likely need to size up Our tester said it best when they described the Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot as a mix between “edgy and outdoorsy.” The premium leather gives them a stylish edge for dinner in New York City, while the waterproof feature and thick lug soles ensure you can wear them on a ski trip in a mountain town like Boulder. These boots don’t come cheap, but they are well-made and durable, so they’ll likely last you a long time. We love that they come in multiple color options like black, navy, redwood, and more. Blundstone suggests going up a size when ordering the Classic 550, especially if you have a wider foot. Our tester noted that the leather across the top of the foot needed a few days to break in, but beyond that, they had no trouble wearing these boots around town for a full day. This doesn’t surprise us, considering that the boots have removable EVA footbeds with extra padding in the heel. And with the Shock Protection System, these boots are designed to disperse shock and reduce stress on your skeleton, which can go a long way in comfort. Sizes: 6 to 10.5 | Materials: leather, EVA, elastic, polyurethane. | Weight: 2 pounds, 6 ounces | Sustainability: Not listed TripSavvy / Susan Brickell

Best for the Office Eileen Fisher Purl Sock Bootie 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Eileenfisher.com What We Like Short heel

Lightweight

Super stretchy to fit all foot types What We Don't Like Pricey

Not a great choice for super cold or rainy days It’s frustrating when the boots you like are too tight around the top of the foot or take days to break in. You don’t have to worry about that with the Eileen Fisher Purl Sock Bootie because the upper is a stretchy knit material that fits like a sock and features 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. In fact, our tester didn’t wear socks with these boots and had no issues with pain, rubbing, or blisters. While you can’t wear these boots on super cold or rainy days, they’re a good choice most any other time. The low heel shouldn’t be too much trouble, and the slight padding in the toe, heel, and arch should offer some comfort as you go from home to work and even for an after-work drink with co-workers. Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: stretchy knit, leather lining | Weight: Not listed | Sustainability: Stretch knit made from recycled plastic bottles, leather/suede lining finished at an LWG Gold-rated tannery

Best Combat Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boot 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom What We Like Multiple color options

Platform boot gives you a few inches of height

Side zipper for easy access and laces to tighten

Rubber outsole and premium leather upper What We Don’t Like Only one half size available

It takes a while to break in the leather When you think of combat boots, Dr. Martens definitely comes to mind. Our favorite is the Jadon 8-Eye Boot. This unisex boot is available in multiple colors and gives you almost an additional two inches of height. Although it has the typical Doc laces, the zipper on the side makes them easier to get on and off. Our tester was already a fan of Dr. Martens, but she did note that these boots take a while to break in. She pointed out that the leather upper was stiff and bothersome when she first put on the boots, but once that leather softened up, the boots molded to her feet and became comfortable. (She suggests wearing gel silicon ankle socks to quicken the break-in process). Take notice that Docs aren’t generally available in half sizes. For some reason, the “Black Polished Smooth” version of the Jadon 8-Eye Boot is available in an 8.5 on Amazon. Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: Not listed | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Sustainability: Not listed TripSavvy / Alessandra Amodio

Best Shearling UGG Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot 4.9 Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Nordstrom View On Zappos What We Like Sheepskin lining

Multiple color options

Very comfortable

Treated to repel light amounts of water What We Don't Like No half sizes

Not a good choice for wet weather There is no doubt that in the early 2000s, UGG boots “had a moment.” They were super comfy, lined with sheepskin, and looked good with sweats and casual outfits. Call us nostalgic, but if you’re looking for comfortable shearling boots, the UGG Classic II Shearling Lined Short Boot is the best choice. These UGGs come in multiple color options and will repel light amounts of water, so you don’t have to worry too much about water stains. These aren’t boots for rainy days, but they’ll keep your feet warm and free of pain. Plus, you don’t have to worry about breaking them in. The only big note that our tester gave had to do with the size. Unfortunately, UGGs don’t come in half sizes. The brand suggests those who wear half sizes should order the next size down, but for our tester, that made the shoe slightly tight, and they wished they’d gone up a size instead. Sizes: 5 to 12 | Materials: Leather upper, genuine shearling lining, synthetic sole | Weight: Not listed | Sustainability: Not listed TripSavvy / Ivy Ford

Best Hiking Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Backcountry.com What We Like Lightweight

Waterproof

Wide sizes available

Rubber outsoles provide a good grip

Supper cushioned insole for all-day wear What We Don't Like May need to order a half-size larger The Columbia Newton Ridge Mountain Boots have a design that is more like a high-top shoe than a boot, but who cares about the semantics when the footwear is so comfortable. A rubber outsole filled with thick Techlite EVA treats your feet well throughout the entire hike, while the waterproof feature allows you to walk through a stream and exit with your feet completely dry. Our tester went on four hikes in Santa Monica with these boots and found them incredibly comfortable and much lighter than a pair of Merrell hiking boots she’d used before. She ordered the size she usually wears and didn’t have any issues, but we’ve looked through the reviews and would offer a different take. Many reviewers noted that the boots ran small and suggested ordering half a size larger. This isn’t a bad idea, especially if you plan on wearing thick socks. Otherwise, you may need to order these boots in a wide size—which is available—as the additional width could be the better fit. Sizes: 5 to 12, with wide options | Materials: leather, rubber, metal hardware, Techlite EVA | Weight: 1.06 pounds | Sustainability: Not listed

TripSavvy / Ivy Ford

Best Rainboots Kamik Heidi Boots 4.5 Zappos View On Dick's View On Zappos View On Dsw.com What We Like Waterproof

Three color options

Soles offer a good grip on wet surfaces

100 percent recyclable, vegan, and latex-free What We Don't Like No half sizes

It could be too narrow in the calf region The Kamik Heidi Rain Boots are the best choice if you're looking for classic rain boots. They come in three color options (though the blue jean color may soon be phased out), are completely waterproof, and the soles have excellent gripping capabilities. Bonus: these boots are 100 percent latex-free, vegan, and recyclable. Our tester claimed these boots were comfortable, but they didn't provide much information on how long they wore them. While we assumed that these rain boots wouldn't do well against the cold, our tester said they kept her feet "kind of warm." After reading a few reviews on the Zappos website, we're inclined to warn that these rain boots may be too narrow in the calf region for some. Sizes: 6 to 11 | Materials: phthalate-free synthetic rubber upper | Weight: 2 pounds, 8 ounces | Sustainability: 100 percent recyclable and vegan boot

Best Low-Profile Rainboots Muck Boots Women's Muck Originals 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Low profile

Rubber sole

Completely waterproof

The footbed has memory foam and is designed to manage odors What We Don't Like No half sizes When testing out the Muck Boot Women’s Originals Ankle Boots, our tester didn’t shy away from the “muck” part of the name. In fact, she wore them to work 12-hour shifts at an equestrian competition. She stepped in puddles, mud, dirt, and other unmentionable materials, and her feet remained dry and clean. After each day of testing, she rinsed them off with a hose, and they looked brand new. The rubber sole offers excellent traction, and the low profile removes the issue that tall rainboots have—they don’t fit everyone’s calf size. Our tester pointed out that these boots didn’t require any break-in period and were pretty comfortable. The memory foam footbed, with odor control, likely makes them easy to wear over many hours. Take note that these boots do not come in half sizes. It’s a little difficult to say whether to order a size up or down, as we’ve seen mixed feedback from reviewers. Just know that the toe box is roomy, and this shoe isn’t particularly narrow. Sizes: 5 to 11 | Materials: Neoprene, rubber, PU footbed with a layer of memory foam | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Sustainability: Not listed