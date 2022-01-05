The Best Cold Weather Running Gear of 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Running in the cold can be downright miserable. Numb hands, cold and wet feet, and howling wind can lead the most ambitious runners to question their daily run—or cause them to retreat to the treadmill. At the same time, there’s something special about going for a run in arctic-like temperatures. After finishing, there’s a sense of accomplishment and an oddly refreshing feeling—the more horrible the conditions, the greater the satisfaction. However, there is a fine line between enjoying, or at least having a hint of enjoyment, in cold, wintery runs and cursing your way through them. Having the right cold-weather running gear and knowing how to use it is essential for surviving the long winter months. I’ve been running and coaching for over 25 years, and I can’t tell you how many people don’t know how to dress appropriately for cold-weather running. This means wearing the correct fabric in the right weather conditions and not over or underdressing, which is not an easy task by any means. Not to worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best cold-weather running gear you can buy to keep your hands toasty, feet dry and warm, and a smile on your face even through the worst winter conditions.