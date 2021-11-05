The Best Camping Gear Deals for May 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Let's face it, the gear you pack for a camping trip can really make or break the entire experience. And while shopping for the correct gear can often get pricey, you can still go camping on a budget and have your trip go smoothly. Luckily, big outdoors retailers like REI, Backcountry, and more often have sales on their luxe selection of outdoor gear.

“I always tell people not to get overwhelmed when looking for camping gear because there are a number of ways to find affordable things to get you outside,” says Shanti Hodges, owner of Wild Utah Tours guide company and founder of Hike it Baby.

Hodges suggests regularly scanning big retailers and keeping an eye out for when gear gets marked down. And if you haven’t already, make a list of the essential camping gear you need for your kit, and a list of some nice-to-have items, to help plan your buys.

To help you get a jumpstart, we rounded up some of the best deals on camping gear right now.