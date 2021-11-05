The Best Camping Gear Deals for May 2021

Let's face it, the gear you pack for a camping trip can really make or break the entire experience. And while shopping for the correct gear can often get pricey, you can still go camping on a budget and have your trip go smoothly. Luckily, big outdoors retailers like REI, Backcountry, and more often have sales on their luxe selection of outdoor gear.

“I always tell people not to get overwhelmed when looking for camping gear because there are a number of ways to find affordable things to get you outside,” says Shanti Hodges, owner of Wild Utah Tours guide company and founder of Hike it Baby.

Hodges suggests regularly scanning big retailers and keeping an eye out for when gear gets marked down. And if you haven’t already, make a list of the essential camping gear you need for your kit, and a list of some nice-to-have items, to help plan your buys.

To help you get a jumpstart, we rounded up some of the best deals on camping gear right now.

Mountain Summit Gear Self-Inflating 2.5 Camp Pad

Mountain Summit Gear Self-Inflating 2.5 Camp Pad

Courtesy of REI

Normally $95, Now $70

Get a good night’s sleep with this self-inflating sleeping pad. It provides 2.5 inches of cushion between you and the ground and a high level of insulation, so you’ll stay warm overnight. Plus, it has a handy carrying bag and elastic straps that make it easy to transport.

Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler

Courtesy of REI

Normally $30, Now $18

I’ve sipped many fireside glasses of red wine out of this wine tumbler, and I highly recommend it. It keeps your drink at just the right temp, thanks to the double-wall stainless steel construction and an insulated, snugly fitting lid.

GSI Outdoors JavaDrip Coffee Maker

Courtesy of REI

Normally $33, Now $23

This convenient all-in-one pour-over coffee maker, filter, and carafe make it so simple to brew a fresh cup of coffee at the campsite. When you’re done, the silicone drip cone collapses and nests neatly into the carafe for storage.

Igloo Mission Cooler

Courtesy of REI

Normally $250, Now $187

A great cooler is an absolute car-camping essential. This hard side 124-quart cooler is a great option since it keeps contents cold for up to eight days and ice frozen for up to four (even in 90-degree temps!). Plus, it has a sturdy lock to keep all your contents secure.

Nomadix Festival Blanket

Nomadix Festival Blanket

Courtesy of REI

Normally $70, Now $52

This lightweight blanket packs down small for easy transport. One side is soft, while the other is made of water-resistant material that wipes clean easily after it’s been on the ground. Plus, it's made out of recycled plastic and is super durable, meaning it can withstand all your trips, car rides, and campsite meals.

Core 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent

Courtesy of Amazon

Normally $250, Now $222

This spacious tent is our favorite for festivals. It’s easy to set up and big enough to comfortably sleep up to nine people. It even has a room divider so you can split it into two separate spaces, and can hold up two queen-sized air mattresses.

Mace Brand Bear Attack Survival Spray

 Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

Normally $45, Now $31

If you’re camping in bear country, bear spray is a must. This one empties in six seconds, can spray up to 35 feet, and comes with a lightweight holster.

Polar Bear Coolers Solar Bear Series Soft Cooler

Courtesy of Amazon

Normally $140, Now $130

The durability of this cooler makes it our top pick for soft-sided backpack coolers. It keeps ice for up to 24 hours and has a food-grade coated nylon interior. Bonus points for handles on the top that make it easy to carry if you’d rather tote it around instead.

TOURIT Insulated Cooler Backpack

TOURIT Insulated Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon

Normally $40, Now $34

Weighing in at just 1.1 pounds, this backpack is big enough to hold 28 cans, yet still feels lightweight. Padding in the shoulder straps and back makes it comfortable, even when you’re carrying a full load. It's also water-resistant, so you won't need to fret if an accidental spill occurs.

Columbia Women’s Switchback III Jacket

Courtesy of Columbia

Normally $60, Now $40

Columbia makes stellar rain jackets—and this shell is one of my favorites to pack on a camping trip. It’s lightweight and packs right into its own pocket, making it the ultimate space-saver.

Hideaway Haven Unlined Beanie

Courtesy of Columbia

Normally $25, Now $13

Even during the summer, it can get cold sitting out around the campfire at night. This cozy knit beanie is the perfect antidote to keep your head and ears warm.

Klymit Traverse Hammock

Courtesy of REI

Normally $60, Now $45

I highly recommend setting up a hammock at your campsite so you can take an afternoon nap and enjoy the sounds of nature around you. This one packs down small, holds up to 400 pounds, and comes with everything you need including tree straps and carabiners.

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp

Normally $40, Now $28

I swear by my Black Diamond headlamp. This model is light and compact and features multiple brightness levels and modes, including red night-vision and strobe.

WolfWise Easy Pop Up Beach Tent

Courtesy of Amazon

Normally $100, Now $80

This lightweight pop-up tent weighs in at just 4.2 pounds and comes with a carrying case—making it super easy to bring along to the campground. It’s also spacious enough for three to four people and is UPF 50+ and water-resistant.

Coleman Beach Shade

Courtesy of Walmart

Normally $66, Now $52

Need a little break from the sun? This beach tent takes only 5 minutes to set up and comes with sandbag compartments and stakes to secure it in place.

Outdoor Tech Kodiak Plus Ultra Power Bank

Courtesy of REI

Normally $77, Now $50

This waterproof portable power bank is a camping trip must. It has enough juice to fully charge phones at least four times and can charge other small electronics up to nine times to their full battery.

Stanley Adventure Switchback Travel Mug

Stanley Adventure Switchback Travel Mug

Courtesy of REI

Normally $25, Now $19

Keep your beverage piping hot for up to 7 hours, cold for up to 9, or iced for up to 1.5 days in this durable stainless steel thermos. It's also BPA-free and fits into most cup holders.

Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set

Courtesy of Backcountry

Normally $60, Now $45

These sturdy pans have a non-stick surface and heat-resistant handles, making camp cooking a breeze. When you’re done, they nest into each other for compact storage.

