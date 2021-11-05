Travel News Tech & Gear The Best Camping Gear Deals for May 2021 Shop tents, sleeping bags, coolers, and more for less Written by Amy Marturana Updated 05/11/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Getty Images Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Let's face it, the gear you pack for a camping trip can really make or break the entire experience. And while shopping for the correct gear can often get pricey, you can still go camping on a budget and have your trip go smoothly. Luckily, big outdoors retailers like REI, Backcountry, and more often have sales on their luxe selection of outdoor gear. “I always tell people not to get overwhelmed when looking for camping gear because there are a number of ways to find affordable things to get you outside,” says Shanti Hodges, owner of Wild Utah Tours guide company and founder of Hike it Baby. Hodges suggests regularly scanning big retailers and keeping an eye out for when gear gets marked down. And if you haven’t already, make a list of the essential camping gear you need for your kit, and a list of some nice-to-have items, to help plan your buys. To help you get a jumpstart, we rounded up some of the best deals on camping gear right now. Our Top Picks 01 of 18 Mountain Summit Gear Self-Inflating 2.5 Camp Pad Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $95, Now $70 Get a good night’s sleep with this self-inflating sleeping pad. It provides 2.5 inches of cushion between you and the ground and a high level of insulation, so you’ll stay warm overnight. Plus, it has a handy carrying bag and elastic straps that make it easy to transport. 02 of 18 Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $30, Now $18 I’ve sipped many fireside glasses of red wine out of this wine tumbler, and I highly recommend it. It keeps your drink at just the right temp, thanks to the double-wall stainless steel construction and an insulated, snugly fitting lid. 03 of 18 GSI Outdoors JavaDrip Coffee Maker Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $33, Now $23 This convenient all-in-one pour-over coffee maker, filter, and carafe make it so simple to brew a fresh cup of coffee at the campsite. When you’re done, the silicone drip cone collapses and nests neatly into the carafe for storage. 04 of 18 Igloo Mission Cooler (124 qts) Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $250, Now $187 A great cooler is an absolute car-camping essential. This hard side 124-quart cooler is a great option since it keeps contents cold for up to eight days and ice frozen for up to four (even in 90-degree temps!). Plus, it has a sturdy lock to keep all your contents secure. The 8 Best Coolers for Camping Continue to 5 of 18 below. 05 of 18 Nomadix Festival Blanket Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $70, Now $52 This lightweight blanket packs down small for easy transport. One side is soft, while the other is made of water-resistant material that wipes clean easily after it’s been on the ground. Plus, it's made out of recycled plastic and is super durable, meaning it can withstand all your trips, car rides, and campsite meals. 06 of 18 Core 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $250, Now $222 This spacious tent is our favorite for festivals. It’s easy to set up and big enough to comfortably sleep up to nine people. It even has a room divider so you can split it into two separate spaces, and can hold up two queen-sized air mattresses. The 10 Best Tents for Hiking and Camping 07 of 18 Mace Brand Bear Attack Survival Spray Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods Buy on Amazon Normally $45, Now $31 If you’re camping in bear country, bear spray is a must. This one empties in six seconds, can spray up to 35 feet, and comes with a lightweight holster. The 7 Best Bear Sprays of 2021, According to a Wildlife Biologist 08 of 18 Polar Bear Coolers Soft Cooler Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $140, Now $130 The durability of this cooler makes it our top pick for soft-sided backpack coolers. It keeps ice for up to 24 hours and has a food-grade coated nylon interior. Bonus points for handles on the top that make it easy to carry if you’d rather tote it around instead. The 9 Best Backpack Coolers of 2021 Continue to 9 of 18 below. 09 of 18 TOURIT Insulated Cooler Backpack Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $40, Now $34 Weighing in at just 1.1 pounds, this backpack is big enough to hold 28 cans, yet still feels lightweight. Padding in the shoulder straps and back makes it comfortable, even when you’re carrying a full load. It's also water-resistant, so you won't need to fret if an accidental spill occurs. The 9 Best Backpack Coolers of 2021 10 of 18 Columbia Women’s Switchback III Jacket Courtesy of Columbia Buy on Columbia.com Normally $60, Now $40 Columbia makes stellar rain jackets—and this shell is one of my favorites to pack on a camping trip. It’s lightweight and packs right into its own pocket, making it the ultimate space-saver. 11 of 18 Hideaway Haven Unlined Beanie Courtesy of Columbia Buy on Columbia.com Normally $25, Now $13 Even during the summer, it can get cold sitting out around the campfire at night. This cozy knit beanie is the perfect antidote to keep your head and ears warm. 12 of 18 Klymit Traverse Hammock Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $60, Now $45 I highly recommend setting up a hammock at your campsite so you can take an afternoon nap and enjoy the sounds of nature around you. This one packs down small, holds up to 400 pounds, and comes with everything you need including tree straps and carabiners. Continue to 13 of 18 below. 13 of 18 Black Diamond Spot Headlamp Buy on Backcountry.com Normally $40, Now $28 I swear by my Black Diamond headlamp. This model is light and compact and features multiple brightness levels and modes, including red night-vision and strobe. 14 of 18 WolfWise Easy Pop Up Beach Tent Courtesy of Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally $100, Now $80 This lightweight pop-up tent weighs in at just 4.2 pounds and comes with a carrying case—making it super easy to bring along to the campground. It’s also spacious enough for three to four people and is UPF 50+ and water-resistant. The 8 Best Beach Tents of 2021 15 of 18 Coleman Beach Shade Courtesy of Walmart Buy on Walmart Normally $66, Now $52 Need a little break from the sun? This beach tent takes only 5 minutes to set up and comes with sandbag compartments and stakes to secure it in place. 16 of 18 Outdoor Tech Kodiak Plus Ultra Power Bank Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $77, Now $50 This waterproof portable power bank is a camping trip must. It has enough juice to fully charge phones at least four times and can charge other small electronics up to nine times to their full battery. Continue to 17 of 18 below. 17 of 18 Stanley Adventure Switchback Travel Mug Courtesy of REI Buy on REI Normally $25, Now $19 Keep your beverage piping hot for up to 7 hours, cold for up to 9, or iced for up to 1.5 days in this durable stainless steel thermos. It's also BPA-free and fits into most cup holders. The 9 Best Insulated Tumblers of 2021 18 of 18 Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set Courtesy of Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally $60, Now $45 These sturdy pans have a non-stick surface and heat-resistant handles, making camp cooking a breeze. When you're done, they nest into each other for compact storage. The 10 Best Backpacking Cookware Sets of 2021 