The Caribbean is famous for its turquoise water and white sand beaches, and you can indeed discover variations of this pastel seascape all across the West Indies. But if you’re looking for the most gorgeous, pristine beaches in the world, then look no further than the Turks and Caicos archipelago. Turks and Caicos' stunning beaches stand out from all the rest—in the tropics and beyond. The island’s unique limestone foundation results in this vivid juxtaposition of aquamarine water and pink sand (composed of seashells and hard corals). From the coastal cliffs of Middle Caicos to the sea walls of Grand Turk, here is your guide to the 12 best beaches in Turks and Caicos.

Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales

Grace Bay in Providenciales is not only the most famous beach in Turks and Caicos, but it's ranked as one of the best beaches in the world. When you daydream about Turks and Caicos, it's probably the vast shoreline of Grace Bay that you're envisioning in your mind's eye. Part of Princess Alexandra National Park, Grace Bay's shoreline is lined with luxury resorts and bustling oceanside restaurants, providing visitors endless opportunities for dining al fresco.

02 of 12 Leeward Beach, Providenciales Orietta Gaspari / Getty Journey east from Grace Bay to experience the peaceful (and picturesque) tranquility of Leeward Beach. Though adjacent to Grace Bay, this oasis in northeast Providenciales feels far away from the sun-seeking crowds frequenting the seaside bars and hotels of Grace Bay. Plus, the sheltered channels on the eastern end of Leeward Beach are perfect for aquatic activities—guests are encouraged to spend an afternoon wakeboarding, kayaking, and stand up paddleboarding in the turquoise waters.

03 of 12 Bight Beach, Providenciales Flaviio Vallenari / Getty On the other end of Grace Bay, you'll find Bight Beach. While Leeward Beach is quite remote and harder to access, Bight Beach is centrally located and perfect for families, boasting covered picnic tables for barbecues and a seaside playground for children. These amenities—plus the spectacular seagrass snorkeling—are some of the reasons why Bight Beach is not just a favorite spot for visitors but is beloved among locals as well.

04 of 12 Long Beach, South Caicos Design Pics / Helene Cyr / Getty While Providenciales, and Grace Bay, in particular, is a hotbed for tourism in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, Long Beach in South Caicos is decidedly more low-key. In fact, the serenely elegant Sailrock Resort is the only development located along this tranquil stretch of the island’s eastern coast. (Long Beach is also known as Sailrock East Beach for this reason.) Long Beach boasts the finest, brightest white sand on the island. Visitors should walk along the coast to admire the lush vegetation that flourishes along the secluded 1.25-mile shoreline.

05 of 12 Cove Beach, South Caicos Design Pics / Helene Cyr / Getty Head across to the western coast of South Caicos to frolic in the turquoise waters of Cove Beach. Though less wild and overgrown, the island’s west coast is equally appealing for visitors—especially for active travelers interested in snorkeling and swimming off the sandy beach. Head to the Cove Restaurant and Beach Bar for some rum cocktails and fresh seafood at sunset.

Mudjin Harbor, Middle Caicos

Visit the caves, off-shore islands (such as Dragon Cay), and limestone cliffs of Mudjin Harbor in Middle Caicos. The Harbour is stunningly dramatic, with the surf breaking upon a white sand beach surrounded by scenic bluffs. Caribbean aficionados may be reminded of Stonehole Bay and Horseshoe Bay in Bermuda—and for a good reason: The Harbour was originally named for 'Bermudian Harbour,' though the pronunciation has evolved over the centuries.

Wild Cow Run Beach, Middle Caicos

Head over to Cedar Point for the best conditions on this beach in Middle Caicos, in which the water is outrageously blue, thanks to shifting sand bars and shallow channels. The route to Cedar Point can be rough, so it's best to take a 4x4, plenty of drinking water, and plan to spend a few hours.

Long Bay Beach, Providenciales

Long Bay Beach, on the island of Providenciales, is the ideal coastal getaway for adventurous travelers. It's the top spot on the islands for kiteboarding—with wind conditions that are advantageous to novices and experts alike—and provides outstanding horseback riding diversions as well. (You needn't be in Montego Bay to go horseback riding on the beach, though Jamaica certainly popularized the pastime.) Additionally, travelers can head out on a boat charter to observe La Famille Express, a shipwrecked Soviet oil rig-turned-Caribbean freighter.

Cockburn Town Beach, Grand Turk

Head to the island of Grand Turk to visit the white sand beauty of Cockburn Town Beach. Explore the history and architecture of Cockburn Town, the nation's capital, and wander down Front Street to head to the seaside. Wander amongst the sea walls and jetties that dot the shoreline, and be sure to take some time to relax at the capital's gorgeous beach. And head to the Sandbar Restaurant on Duke Street for a Sandbar burger before making your way back to your hotel at the end of the day.

Sandy Point Beach, North Caicos

The endless turquoise waters off the coast of Sandy Point Beach are a magnificent sight to behold. Located on the northwestern side of the island of North Caicos, the two-mile beach is a wonder to explore—and is ideally located near the ferry dock that transports travelers back to Providenciales. The 270-foot channel separating Parrot Cay from North Caicos (also known as Parrot Cay Channel) has filled in over the recent years, creating a wonderland of sand bars and shallows for visitors to explore. There are worse ways to spend time before your ferry home.

Sapodilla Bay Beach, Providenciales

We're finishing our list right where we started: the island of Providenciales, of course. Head to the southwestern side of the island, to the Chalk Sound region, to visit Sapodilla Bay Beach. This small beach is famous for having some of the most placid waters in all of Turks and Caicos—Sapodilla Bay is located between sheltering hills, keeping the current calm. After swimming and sunbathing, be sure to visit the historic Sapodilla Hill to observe the ancient rock carvings and great views.