These Are the World’s Best Beach Bars

So, whether you plan to sip your beach drinks from the water or a cozy cabana, there’s something to love about each and every one of our top beach bar picks—from poolside hoja santa cocktails on the Yucatán Peninsula to sipping and lounging on a sprawling terrace overlooking the Aegean, this elite list of beach (and beach-adjacent) bars is the ultimate guide for those who seek out a good hidden pocket of warm-weather luxury, drink in hand.

Not all beach bars are created equal. Like a great cocktail, balance is key in the overall experience, and very few waterfront bars across the world exist in that sweet spot between crowd, service, aesthetic, and food and drink offerings. Of course, every destination has its own personality and quirks, and while the weather isn’t quite as customizable as your piña colada’s rum float, a flawless hotel, club, or bar team is bound to make your visit as enjoyable as possible regardless of any curveballs from Mother Nature.

01 of 10 Zapote Bar Courtesy of Rosewood View Map Address Carretera Federal, Cancún Km 298 , Solidaridad , 77710 Playa del Carmen , Q.R. , Mexico Get directions Phone +52 984 875 8000 Web Visit website Brand-new to luxury resort Rosewood Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Zapote Bar is unlike any other resort cocktail concept you’ve ever encountered. By day, Zapote serves a stunning breakfast and lunch spread (with brunch on the weekends), all inspired by Mayan culture and overseen by award-winning chef Juan Pablo Loza, with craft beer, wine, and exceptional house cocktails available throughout. The bar, which is located by one of the hotel’s many pools, is perhaps the best-kept nightlife secret in the area, and an impeccably-designed one at that (the minimalist earth-toned interior is extremely photogenic). While Zapote Bar is closer to a set of pools than it is the beach, you can easily make your way to the sands below, where the team at beachside restaurant and bar Aquí Me Quedo serves up Caribbean-style seafood dishes and cocktails from a vintage food truck.

02 of 10 Dr. Mai Tai’s Courtesy of Four Seasons View Map Address 92-1001 Olani St , Kapolei , HI 96707 , USA Get directions Phone +1 808-679-0079 Web Visit website Given the medicinal origins of many spirits and alcoholic elixirs, the term “just what the doctor ordered” isn’t so far off in the world of cocktails. At the Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina in Hawaii, Dr. Mai Tai’s swim-up bar embraces the term wholeheartedly, serving prescription rum cocktails from an adorable retrofitted open-air truck tucked between the resort’s infinity pool and the beach. Whether you’re sipping your Mai Tai (there are five variations on offer) from the pool or the ocean, you’ll have a prime view of the breathtaking Waianae mountains, which is healing in itself.

03 of 10 Maison F.P. Journé Courtesy of Maison F.P. Journé View Map Address Epic Hotel , 270 Biscayne Blvd Way , Miami , FL 33131 , USA Get directions Phone +1 305-993-4747 Web Visit website Hidden inside the lobby of the Kimpton EPIC in Miami, Maison F.P. Journé is a horophile’s dream—particularly for those who appreciate a glass of something special alongside a riverfront watch shopping experience. While getting into the river is not recommended, there’s no shortage of views or people-watching from the boutique’s terrace, which is perched right above the water. Maison F.P. Journé is equal parts refined cocktail bar and high-end watch shop, a unique format, especially when combined with the hotel’s proximity to the water. The bar inside Maison F.P. Journé is primarily focused on spirits and wines (and can create bespoke cocktails upon request), but if you’re seeking something more summery, simply head up to the Area 31 pool bar on the 16th floor.

04 of 10 Tanjong Beach Club Courtesy of Tanjong Beach Club View Map Address 120 Tanjong Beach Walk , Singapore 098942 Get directions Phone +65 6270 1355 Web Visit website Sentosa is an island off the southern coast of Singapore’s main island, and it’s also home to one of the country’s most talked-about beach clubs, Tanjong. While Santosa is generally known as being a somewhat expensive place, Tanjong Beach Club is actually one of the more accessible beach clubs on this list—anyone can make a reservation to enjoy the space and its amenities, with booking options ranging from beach daybeds and poolside daybeds to the restaurant’s sunny dining room or a picnic table on the beach. Pro tip: order the Tanjong Spritz, a vanilla- and lemon-kissed Aperol Spritz riff; or, if you’re not imbibing, go for one of the healthy smoothies.

05 of 10 Yeast Side Courtesy of Filario View Map Address Loc, Località Bagnana, 96 , 22025 Lezzeno CO , Italy Get directions Phone +39 031 914035 Web Visit website Lake Como is perhaps best known for its beautiful historic hotels and restaurants dotting the shoreline of Bellagio, an area known as “the pearl of Lake Como.” But grandeur comes in more forms than one—ultra-minimalist boutique hotel Filario in the lakeside town of Lezzeno (just a short drive from Bellagio) combines stark contemporary design and Italian elegance in a quiet, unassuming setting slightly off the beaten path. Alfresco bar Yeast Side, located between the pool and the beach, serves world-class drinks and pizza—in other words, the perfect place to top up your Aperol spritz (an aperitivo classic) or to try a new world cocktail like the 47 Views, made with gin, Italian bergamot liqueur, chinotto, cherry, bergamot gel, and black lemon and rose pepper syrup.

06 of 10 Beach House Bar & Grill Courtesy of Montauk Beach House View Map Address 55 S Elmwood Ave , Montauk , NY 11954 , USA Get directions Phone +1 631-668-2112 Web Visit website If you’ve ever been to Montauk, you know exactly why it’s lovingly referred to as “the end of the world”—not only is it the easternmost point in all of New York State, but time seems to simply stop once you’re there. There are plenty of classic Montauk experiences to be had, but if you’re looking for an all-in-one beachfront stay, the Montauk Beach House has it all (and is proudly LGBTQ-friendly, at that). The outdoor Beach House Bar & Grill serves up a smart selection of classic and house cocktails alongside both light and hearty all-day dishes by the pool; if you’re planning for a beach day, simply order to-go and walk the short distance from the hotel to the shore.

07 of 10 Irina's Courtesy of Hammock Cove View Map Address St. Phillip's North Willikies St. Philip, Antigua and Barbuda Get directions Phone +1 800-858-4618 Web Visit website There are few things better than an ice-cold rum cocktail in the sunshine in the Caribbean, but somehow Irina’s at Hammock Cove in Antigua seems to step up even the simplest orders. The copper and hardwood bar, handcrafted by local artisans, is the centerpiece of the open-air Great House, which is perched right above a series of cascading infinity pools leading down to the pristine beach below. Here, you can order breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner to accompany your drink of choice, or you can head to one of the property’s four other bars for a change of scenery (none of which are far from a pool or stretch of beach).

08 of 10 Isola Beach Club Courtesy of Blue Palace Resort & Spa View Map Address Epar.Od. Agiou Nikolaou - Vrouchas , Ag. Nikolaos 720 53 , Greece Get directions Soak up all that the Mediterranean offers here at luxury resort Blue Palace Elounda’s Isola Beach Club in Crete. It’s an all-day (and all-night) affair at this boho-chic seaside gathering place, where beachy international fare and refreshing drinks are served to your sunbed from morning to evening; once the sun begins to set on Tuesdays, the scene livens with a DJ and a roaring bonfire. If your visit coincides with a Wednesday, you can catch an alfresco movie beneath the stars thanks to the hotel’s Therino Cinema concept, craft cocktails in hand.

09 of 10 Caribe Hilton Courtesy of Caribe Hilton View Map Address 1 Calle San Gerónimo , San Juan , 00901 , Puerto Rico Get directions Phone +1 787-721-0303 Web Visit website Calling all fans of a good piña colada: if you haven’t visited the drink’s birthplace, you’re seriously missing out. The Caribe Hilton in San Juan, Puerto Rico, lays claim to the world-famous classic cocktail, which you can sip by any one of the hotel’s three oceanfront pools (or on the beach itself). Swim up to the main pool bar to order a cold one, or visit Caribar and Caribar Terrace to sip while you take in the panoramic views of the Atlantic. There’s no wrong choice here.