The 10 Best Yoga Retreats in Bali

If you're planning a yoga retreat in Bali it can be hard to know where to look, especially if you're new to yoga. Fortunately, the list below covers the best yoga retreats in Bali and should help make the decision-making process a bit easier.

Why Bali, and specifically the town of Ubud, became a global meeting point for yoga enthusiasts is anyone's guess, though the nearly perfect weather, low cost of living, and majority Hindu population could be contributing factors. Today, there are thousands of permanent yoga retreats in the country, which usually include lodging, meals, and daily yoga classes. Some retreats are quick three-day commitments you could add on to a longer trip, while some retreats can last for weeks, culminating in advanced yoga teaching certifications.

Stunningly beautiful and shockingly affordable, Bali is dwarfed in size by Indonesia's larger islands like Sumatra and Java but is actually the most-visited island in the country. While many travelers are drawn to the island's wildlife, beaches, and laid-back pace of life, hundreds of thousands are drawn by something else: yoga.

01 of 10 ULU Yoga Aerial Yoga Retreat Courtesy of ULU Yoga Aerial yoga may sound frightening, especially if you have a fear of heights, but it's actually one of the healthiest types of yoga for building flexibility and protecting sore joints. Aerial yogis use a silk hammock to assist in positions and movement, and you can study it in depth in ULU Yoga's six-night aerial yoga retreat. It includes five days of yoga, pre-class and in-person instruction, dorm lodging, and a vegan breakfast each morning. You can also choose your own lodging nearby if you'd rather stay in more lux digs. Courses are in Ubud or Uluwatu.

02 of 10 Udara Bali Yoga, Detox & Spa Retreat Courtesy of Udara Bali View Map Address Jl. Pura Kramat , Cemagi, Kec. Mengwi , Seseh , Bali 80251 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 361 9067555 Web Visit website Interested in a less structured yoga retreat in Bali? Then consider a retreat at Udara Bali, which offers a build-your-own retreat option. Every day, you'll have unlimited access to yoga ranging from Vinyasa flow to water yoga, as well as a daily 60-minute massage, full meals plus a tea service at the on-site organic cafe, and access to a spa with a steam room, jacuzzi, and plunge pools. You can do as little or as much yoga as you'd like in the ocean-view shala, making it an excellent retreat for anyone not quite ready to commit to full-time study.



03 of 10 Om Ham Retreat and Resort One-Day Yoga Retreat Courtesy of Om Ham Retreat and Resort View Map Address Jalan Tirta Tawar No.Road, Banjar Junjungan, Kec. Tegallalang , Kabupaten Gianyar , Bali 80571 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 361 9000352 Web Visit website Short on time? Head to Ubud, the unofficial yoga capital of Bali, for a one-day retreat at Omham Retreat and Resort. The retreat was founded by Master Yogi Ketut Arsana, an Ubud native who pioneered Kundalini Tantra yoga. Like in Kundalini yoga, classes here focus on awakening your inner energy with the goal of becoming more enlightened, or at least learning to move your focus beyond your physical being. There's a heavy focus on movement and emotion. The one-day retreat includes the chance to try Kundalini Tantra yoga classes, plus a healthy lunch and access to the hotel pools.



04 of 10 Blue Karma Yoga and Culinary Retreat Courtesy of Blue Karma Seminyak View Map Address Gg. Bima No.2 , Seminyak, Kuta , Kabupaten Badung , Bali 80361 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 361 737898 Web Visit website Ubud may be the center of Bali's yoga culture, but it's not on the beach. So if you want your wellness with a side of sun and sand try the four-day food and yoga retreat at Blue Karma Wellness in Seminyak, a beach town near Bali's international airport. Retreats include yoga classes, a food tour in Ubud, a cooking class, classes on how to make herbal remedies, a high-end sampling dinner, and more. You also get complimentary shuttle service to the beach and accommodation in a hip Balinese suite. Blue Karma also runs meditation, silent, and Ayurvedic retreats.



05 of 10 Samyama Meditation Center Yoga and Meditation Retreat Courtesy of Samyama Meditation Center View Map Address Br.Kumbuh, Jl. Cempaka , MAS, Kecamatan Ubud , Kabupaten Gianyar , Bali 80571 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 812-3812-456 Web Visit website Three days may not seem like a long time for a yoga retreat, but it can be if you're really putting in the effort to work on self-development. That's the goal with the three-day meditation and yoga retreat at Samyama Meditation Center. In addition to yoga classes and guided meditation, you'll attend classes to learn about meditation: the history of it, techniques to be successful at it, and an intro to the science of meditation. You don't need any meditation experience, and the retreat also includes two vegan meals a day plus accommodations. To take it a step further, consider booking the dark meditation retreat, where you'll eat, sleep, practice, and meditate silently in the dark for three days.

06 of 10 Pelan Pelan Bali Surf and Yoga Retreat Courtesy of Pelan Pelan Bali Surf and Yoga Retreat View Map Address Banjar Batan Tanjung, Cemagi, Mengwi, Badung Canggu, Cemagi, Kec. Mengwi , Kabupaten Badung , Bali 80361 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 812-9421-9481 Web Visit website Scuba divers and snorkelers usually prefer Bali's calm east coast, but on the west coast, reliable waves and warm water draw surfers from around the world. If you want to spend your time in Bali focused on more than just yoga, sign up for the seven-day surf and yoga retreat at Pelan Pelan Bali in Canggu. The package includes lodging, five surf classes and a board rental, daily breakfast and lunch, yoga and meditation classes, trips to local spiritual sites, and three Balinese massages. All levels are welcome, even if you've never set foot on a surfboard.

07 of 10 Bliss Sanctuary for Women Yoga Retreat Courtesy of Bliss Sanctuary for Women If a trip to Bali just won't be complete without soaking in an outdoor spa tub filled with flowers, consider the yoga retreat at Bliss Sanctuary, a women-only wellness retreat. They offer dozens of packages, but the yoga retreat specifically includes unlimited yoga and spa treatments, sightseeing trips, a personal scheduler/yoga consultant, and lodging in a suite at one of their three stunning properties across the island (oh, and that flower bath, of course.)



08 of 10 Balitrees Retreat Traditional Yoga Homestay Courtesy of Balitrees Retreats View Map Address Megati, Sedandan, Tabanan , Tabanan Regency , Bali 82162 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 813-3890-8565 Web Visit website To experience what a yoga retreat in Bali was like before it became popular with travelers, stay at Balitrees, a very traditional homestay. While there, you'll practice Yoga Watukaru, a style developed in Bali in the 600s A.D. Yoga Watukaru has a strong focus on chakra, mediation, and flowing between poses, rather than holding them. Balitrees is in the tiny town of Sesandan and all retreats include lodging at the homestay, traditional Balinese meals in a group setting, unlimited Watukaru yoga, and community-run cultural activities like tours to waterfalls and visits to a butterfly garden. It's also very affordable, as far as Bali yoga retreats go.

09 of 10 Santhika Retreat Center Couples' Retreat Courtesy of Santhika Retreat Center View Map Address Kaliasem, Banjar , Buleleng Regency , Bali 81152 , Indonesia Get directions Phone +62 857-9260-7168 Web Visit website Traveling with a partner? Book Santhika Retreat Center's seven-day "Art to be Together" yoga retreat and take advantage of a schedule meant to bring you closer physically and spiritually. The retreat includes lodging, couples yoga classes, a spa session for two, all meals, an extensive Balinese massage course, and couples' excursions like a private night snorkel and swim with dolphins. You can even take part in a Balinese wedding ceremony while there if you're so inclined.

