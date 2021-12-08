The 9 Best Back-to-School Sales of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

As long days grow shorter and summer gives way to fall, there’s one date that’s on the mind of every student and parent: the first day of school. Even if you're not a student or parent, fall is a sign of a fresh start, a turnover of seasons, and a great time to re-stock on the gear you need for upcoming trips.

Emotions fluctuate between extreme dread and unbearable excitement at the start of a new season—it’s always a bummer when summer comes to a close, especially if you’ve been traveling as a family or on vacation in Hawaii, but hanging with classmates, exploring academic passions, playing sports again, and traveling are all silver linings.

We’ve pulled this guide together to reduce the stress of back-to-school shopping, and show you how everyone can benefit from these deals—whether you're a student or not.

When Do Back-to-School Sales Start in 2021?

You'll likely start to see these in July, and ramp up in August. "Consumers are expected to spend record amounts—nearly $850 per family—on back-to-school items this year. For those shopping for K-12 students, our survey shows an increase in spending in every category, particularly with electronics and clothing," says Katherine Cullen, NRF’s Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights. Of course, school supplies aren’t the only items you’ll find on sale: keep an eye out for sales on luggage, backpacks, shoes, sunglasses, and more.

Sales can extend a month or so in either direction but cluster heavily in late July, August, and early September—which makes sense as some schools kick-off as early as July or as late as post-Labor Day.

How Long Do Back-to-School Sales Last?

Back-to-school sales vary in length, so it pays to do your homework. Some sales only last for a weekend, while others extend more than a month. While there is a ton of variability, we’d say anywhere between a week and a month is typical.

Does Best Buy Offer Student Discounts?

If you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, or pair of headphones, Best Buy has some steep student discounts this time of year. The deals are always changing—so it's a smart move to keep checking.

What Back-to-School Sales Can I Shop Now?

You’d be surprised just how many stores offer back-to-school sales. From luggage providers to sunglasses giants and tech shops, here are our favorite back-to-school sales. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll continue to update it throughout the month—and into Labor Day weekend.