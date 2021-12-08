Travel News Tech & Gear The 9 Best Back-to-School Sales of 2021 You don't have to be a student to find great travel deals Written by Drew Zieff Instagram Drew Zieff is a writer specializing in the great outdoors and great outdoor gear. He writes about home and lawn products for Dotdash and has tapped his gear expertise to write for publications like Popular Mechanics and Outside Magazine. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Drew Zieff Updated 08/12/21 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. TripSavvy / Chloe Jeong As long days grow shorter and summer gives way to fall, there’s one date that’s on the mind of every student and parent: the first day of school. Even if you're not a student or parent, fall is a sign of a fresh start, a turnover of seasons, and a great time to re-stock on the gear you need for upcoming trips. Emotions fluctuate between extreme dread and unbearable excitement at the start of a new season—it’s always a bummer when summer comes to a close, especially if you’ve been traveling as a family or on vacation in Hawaii, but hanging with classmates, exploring academic passions, playing sports again, and traveling are all silver linings. We’ve pulled this guide together to reduce the stress of back-to-school shopping, and show you how everyone can benefit from these deals—whether you're a student or not. When Do Back-to-School Sales Start in 2021? You'll likely start to see these in July, and ramp up in August. "Consumers are expected to spend record amounts—nearly $850 per family—on back-to-school items this year. For those shopping for K-12 students, our survey shows an increase in spending in every category, particularly with electronics and clothing," says Katherine Cullen, NRF’s Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights. Of course, school supplies aren’t the only items you’ll find on sale: keep an eye out for sales on luggage, backpacks, shoes, sunglasses, and more. Sales can extend a month or so in either direction but cluster heavily in late July, August, and early September—which makes sense as some schools kick-off as early as July or as late as post-Labor Day. How Long Do Back-to-School Sales Last? Back-to-school sales vary in length, so it pays to do your homework. Some sales only last for a weekend, while others extend more than a month. While there is a ton of variability, we’d say anywhere between a week and a month is typical. Does Best Buy Offer Student Discounts? If you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, or pair of headphones, Best Buy has some steep student discounts this time of year. The deals are always changing—so it's a smart move to keep checking. What Back-to-School Sales Can I Shop Now? You’d be surprised just how many stores offer back-to-school sales. From luggage providers to sunglasses giants and tech shops, here are our favorite back-to-school sales. Be sure to bookmark this page as we'll continue to update it throughout the month—and into Labor Day weekend. The Container Store Courtesy of The Container Store Buy on The Container Store A messy study or office space can make it difficult to find inspiration for your next trip. Stay organized and knock 20 percent off when you shop at The Container Store and buy three customer-favorite items from July 21 to August 24. Bed Bath & Beyond Courtesy of Bed, Bath & Beyond Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond From luggage sets to toiletry cases and all you need to fill them, Bed Bath & Beyond has it all. Sign up for a College Savings Pass through September 30 and get 20 percent off every purchase. Plus, get free shipping on anything over $39. The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2021 Gravity Blankets Courtesy of Gravity Buy on Gravityblankets.com If you’ve been waiting for a deal on a weighted blanket, Gravity Blankets is offering all-time discounts for a limited time only. Save $60 on a two-pack pillow set, buy a cooling weighted blanket and get a cooling sleep mask for 50 percent off, or buy a discounted ice hybrid mattress and receive a classic weighted blanket and cooling mask for free. Don’t sleep on this deal—it’s only live until September 1. The 11 Best Travel Blankets of 2021 Adidas Courtesy of Adidas Buy on Adidas.com The athleisure and sports powerhouse has some of the best on-the-go travel bags and most comfortable airplane outfits. Save up to 30 percent off on Adidas with code SAVEMORE from August 5 to August 10—a perfect deal for student-athletes. The 9 Best Travel Leggings of 2021 Zappos Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Zappos Kids grow out of shoes like nobody’s business. Buy three or more eligible kids’ items and save 20 percent at checkout from July 19 to September 6. The 10 Best Shoes for Disney in 2021 Saatva Courtesy of Saatva Buy on Saatva Give yourself your best rest ever with a new mattress from Saatva. The mattress mavens are offering 10 percent off orders worth $1,000 to $2,000 and 15 percent off orders worth $2,000+ from August 17 to August 19. And then, up to $450 off from August 20 to August 23. Macy’s Courtesy of Macy's Buy on Macy's From duffles to sneakers to hiking apparel, Macy's offers a variety of options. Save an extra 20 percent off on sale and clearance items from August 13 to August 15, and then again from August 18 to August 22. Tack on an extra 30 percent off discount plus 15 percent off beauty sale from August 27 to August 29. The 10 Best Men’s Hiking Boots of 2021 Oakley Courtesy Oakley Buy on Oakley.com Save a whopping 50 percent off on prescription lenses and get free shipping from Oakley through September 9. You read that right—or did you? Looks like you might need a new prescription after all. The 15 Best Sunglasses of 2021, According to Optometrists Nike Courtesy of Nike Buy on Nike.com On the hunt for everyday apparel and athletic essentials? Bulls-eye. Save up to 40 percent off on top picks at Nike.com. Looking for more sales? 