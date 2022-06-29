Travel News Travel Tips These Are the Best and Worst Times to Hit the Road This Fourth of July Weekend Plan your road trip accordingly to beat heavy traffic By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 06/29/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Jung Getty / Getty Images Independence Day weekend means a few things—pools, barbecues, and a good old-fashion family road trip to the house of whoever decides to host. And if there's one thing you can be sure to expect, it's the inevitable traffic you'll hit making your way down the highway. AAA estimates that 42 million people will be out on the road this year looking to celebrate their three-day weekend. With airport cancellations and delays becoming increasingly frequent as air travel ramps up, AAA also predicts heavier traffic than usual. So, when is the best time to hit the road? Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst for transportation data company INRIX, told USA Today that the earlier you leave, the better, especially since the pandemic cut the morning commute significantly. "There are not as many people commuting into work at 7:30 or 8 a.m. So the mornings are lighter, but the midday travel is as strong or a little bit stronger," Pishue said. The Best and Worst Times to Travel Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thursday, June 30 2-8 p.m. Before 7 a.m.; after 8 p.m. Friday, July 1 12-9 p.m. Before 10 a.m.; after 9p.m. Saturday, July 2 2-4 p.m. Before 12 p.m.; after 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3 Minimal congestion all day Monday, July 4 Minimal congestion all day Midday is the absolute worst time to travel, not only due to traffic but also due to a rise in car accidents and concern about heat safety on the road, Pishue added. INRIX also predicts that certain cities will be hit worse than others when it comes to midday traffic, like New York, which is expected to have a 142 percent peak travel time increase. Worst Corridors and Times to Travel City Worst Corridor Worst Day Worst Time Peak Travel Time Increase Atlanta I-85 South, Clairmont Road to MLK Jr. Drive Thursday 2:30-4:30 p.m. 134% Boston I-93 South, Purchase Street to MA-24 Thursday 2-4 p.m. 103% Chicago I-290 West, Morgan Street to Wolf Road Friday 2:45-4:45 p.m. 100% Detroit I-696 West, MI-10 to I-275 Thursday 3:30-5:30 p.m. 67% Houston I-69 North, I-610 to I-10 Friday 3:30-5:30 p.m. 92% Los Angeles I-5 South, Colorado Street to Florence Avenue Friday 4:15-6:15 p.m. 123% New York Belt Parkway West, Cohancy Street to I-278 Saturday 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 142% San Francisco I-80 West, Maritime Street to San Pablo Dam Road Thursday 5:45-7:45 p.m. 75% Seattle I-5 South, WA-18 to WA-7 Friday 4-6 p.m. 138% Washington, D.C. I-495 counterclockwise, New Hampshire Avenue to I-267 Thursday 3:15-5:15 p.m. 63% Is there a way to beat the holiday rush completely? Sure, just leave earlier than Thursday. Travel Channel host and travel expert Oneika Raymond told USA Today, "If you really want to beat the traffic, if you want to get to where you're going quicker and with less hassle, I would recommend leaving midweek if possible." Raymond also recommended filling up your gas tank earlier rather than later and monitoring prices as you travel to combat rising gas prices. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. AAA Newsroom. "From Sea to Shining Sea: AAA Predicts 47.9 Million People Will Travel This July 4th." June 21, 2022. USA Today. "July Fourth weekend travel: Here are the best and worst times to leave for your road trip." June 27, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit These Are the Best and Worst Times to Hit the Road This Holiday Season What It Was Like Riding the Rails on the Rocky Mountaineer’s New U.S. Train Route 7 Rental Car Companies to Avoid What to Do if Your Holiday Travel Doesn't Go as Planned The Best Time to Visit Miami Tips for Avoiding the Summer Crowds at National Parks Visiting Puerto Rico in Hurricane Season The Very Best Time to Visit Disney World Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? The Best Time to Visit Maine Planning a Road Trip: The Complete Guide How to Enjoy the Best of Dublin in Just Two Days How to Safely Rent a Car in Bali, Indonesia How to Travel from Madrid to Barcelona by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane How to Get to (and Around) Lake Tahoe Getting Around Chiang Mai: Guide to Public Transportation By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies