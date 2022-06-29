These Are the Best and Worst Times to Hit the Road This Fourth of July Weekend

Independence Day weekend means a few things—pools, barbecues, and a good old-fashion family road trip to the house of whoever decides to host. And if there's one thing you can be sure to expect, it's the inevitable traffic you'll hit making your way down the highway.

AAA estimates that 42 million people will be out on the road this year looking to celebrate their three-day weekend. With airport cancellations and delays becoming increasingly frequent as air travel ramps up, AAA also predicts heavier traffic than usual.

So, when is the best time to hit the road? Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst for transportation data company INRIX, told USA Today that the earlier you leave, the better, especially since the pandemic cut the morning commute significantly.

"There are not as many people commuting into work at 7:30 or 8 a.m. So the mornings are lighter, but the midday travel is as strong or a little bit stronger," Pishue said.