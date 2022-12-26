The Best After-Christmas Deals on Travel Products

Some of the best deals of the year happen the day after Christmas. We've found some excellent travel-related gear sales and deals for you to take advantage of some deep discounts. Check out the list below, which includes some of our favorite items currently on sale, ranging from large suitcases to packing cubes to squeezable bottles and fanny packs. And be sure to come back and check this page often, as we'll be updating it daily after the holiday.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Madison Square Hardside 2-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally: $250, Now: $152 in Emerald and Rose Gold This hardside spinner set from Kenneth Cole is on deep discount. The set features a 20-inch carry-on and 28-inch checked suitcase, each with eight multi-directional spinning wheels. These expandable suitcases have two extra inches of space, if necessary. And they have multiple pockets for more organization.

Bagsmart 6-Piece Packing Cube Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally: $40, Now: $34 This six-piece packing cube set from Bagsmart includes one large, two medium, and two small packing cubes and a shoe bag. These breathable and durable bags feature a cotton and linen blend. They come in eight different stylish patterns.

Juicy Couture Vivian 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally: $900, Now: $324 The Vivian 3-piece spinner luggage set features 20-, 25-, and 29-inch hardside suitcases. Each suitcase features eight multi-directional wheels, lined interiors, and an extra lifting handle. A polycarbonate shell makes these suitcases lightweight and durable.

Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow Cinch Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $35, Now: $26 in select colors A travel pillow is such an underrated item. It can double as a pillow for a plane or car and a camping or backpacking pillow. And this travel pillow from Therm-a-Rest is excellent. Available in three different sizes, the polyester pillow features 60 percent recycled materials, making it comfy and easier on the planet.

Dakine Concourse 65L Hardside Suitcase Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $325, Now: $164 in black Dakine's Concourse hardshell suitcase is perfect for long weekends to a week or more of travel. It features a durable shell, 360-degree spinning wheels, dividers for clean and dirty clothes, and TSA-approved locks to keep your items secure.

100% Hudson Sunglasses Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $130, Now: $78 The 100% Hudson Sunglasses have a classic style, durable and lightweight polycarbonate lenses, a rugged frame, and pads at the nose and temple to keep the glasses secure on your face. Pick from a few different colors currently on discount.

Osprey Transporter Roll Top 25L Pack Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $130, Now: $98 in black/orange camo Osprey's Transporter Roll Top bag is perfect for carrying on a plane, bike commuting to the office, or anything in-between. It features Osprey's AirScape mesh back panel for boosted breathability and comfort. And it has TPU-coated nylon for extra durability and water resistance.

Rockland Paris Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Normally: $300, Now: $160 This three-piece hardside luggage set from Rockland features 20, 24, and 28-inch rolling suitcases. Each suitcase features a lightweight and durable ABS material, telescoping poles, and multi-directional spinner wheels.

Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $74, Now: $44 We love a packable blanket for travel, camping, and backpacking. Stoic's Basecamp Bivy Quilt works for all of those activities. It features synthetic insulation and a water-repellent finish. We like the double size as it works well for two people or individuals looking for a larger blanket.

Mystery Ranch Mission Stuffel 45L Bag Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $99, Now: $79 Mystery Ranch is one of our favorite luggage and backpack brands. This 45-liter pack features removable shoulder straps and multiple handles for different carrying options. It has some rugged materials and, when not in use, packs down into its own internal boot compartment.

KAVU Rope Sling Bag REI Buy on REI Normally: $55, Now: $38 to $41, depending on the color Love a good sling bag? So do we. This top-rated one from KAVU features two vertical zip compartments, two key or cell phone pockets, and a padded back. It features 100 percent durable cotton canvas.

Thule Spira Weekender 37L Bag Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $200, Now: $100 Thule's Spira Weekender Bag is an excellent option for weekend trips or daily use. It features rugged, water-repellent material, a quick-access pocket, and leather handles. We like the metal feet, which enable the bag to sit on its own.

Evoc Travel Case Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $30, Now: $18 Designed as a bike-focused travel case, we like this product from Evoc for all sorts of travel. It features 600D polyester and a zippered closure. It has mesh organizers, card slots, and a pen strap to help boost organization.

Db Essential Travel Organizer Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $139, Now: $57 Db's Essential Travel Organizer features a fleece lining and organizational pockets galore to boost your in-flight organization and access to your items. It also features two grab handles, hook clips to attach to your other luggage, and a synthetic leather construction.

Patagonia Refugio 26L Daypack - Women's Backcountry Buy on Backcountry.com Normally: $99, Now: $69 Patagonia's Refugio pack is a classic. It's excellent for commuting, day trips and hikes, and as a carry-on backpack. Patagonia uses its Airflow mesh back for coolness while hiking, has stretchy side pockets for water bottles, and multiple pockets for organization.