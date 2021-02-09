Live the English High Life in This Colorful New London Hotel

View Map Beaverbrook Town House Address 115-116 Sloane Street , London SW1X 9PJ , UK Get directions Phone +44 20 3988 6611 Web Visit website

A vacation to the U.K. countryside is hard to replicate, especially in London, but the new Beaverbrook Town House is bringing a touch of the countryside to the heart of Chelsea.

Opened on Sept. 1, Beaverbrook Town House joins its sister hotel, the Beaverbrook in Surrey, a 470-acre estate owned by press baron and wartime MP Lord Beaverbrook. The hotel recalls Lord Beaverbrook’s colorful life in London and his Fleet Street residence, where he hosted illustrious friends like Ian Fleming, Winston Churchill, Rudyard Kipling, Elizabeth Taylor, and Laurence Olivier.

Beaverbrook Town House occupies two revamped Georgian townhouses spanning 15,000 square feet on Sloane Street, originally commissioned by Charles Sloane Cadogan, 1st Earl Cadogan, at the end of the 18th century. The hotel is run in partnership with Cadogan, stewards of more than 90 acres in Chelsea and Knightsbridge, and overlooks the lush Cadogan Gardens across the street.

Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

Courtesy of Beaverbrook Town House

London-based designer Nicola Harding and Beaverbrook’s creative director Sir Frank Lowe conceived of the 14 vibrant and colorful theatrical suites dotted with antiques and vintage toys, each styled and named after iconic British theaters. The duo was inspired by Lord Beaverbrook’s legendary tastes and fondness for London’s theaters, Art Deco design, and Japanese culture. Rooms have four-poster or half-tester beds, antique bureaus and bedside tables, oak floors covered in seagrass carpets or bespoke rugs by Harding, and opulent, theatre-style curtains decorated with velvet geometric trims. Ensuite bathrooms have glossy tiles, Art Deco-inspired lighting, and lacquered mirror frames in jewel-box hues. Minibars are stocked with guests’ preferred treats, help-yourself whisky decanters, and tea stations.

The hotel also has a cozy library brimming with London-centric volumes; a formal garden with Japanese touches like lacquered planters, brass accents, bonsai trees, and flora picked for its lush blossom and autumnal foliage; and a Japanese restaurant called Fuji Grill and Omakase Sushi Bar, inspired by Lord Beaverbrook’s love of contemporary Japanese cuisine.

The restaurant serves sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, alongside signature Beaverbrook dishes like charcoal wagyu with juniper miso. Dressed in soft shades of green, the Fuji Grill showcases an impressive collection of 19th-century woodblock prints depicting the eponymous Mount Fuji by the Japanese Masters Hokusai and Hiroshige. The elegant bar has lacquered walls, burnt-umber, and berry-bright stained glass, and raspberry-pink fitted seating. Tables are decorated with new and vintage matchbox covers sourced from Japan.

Just like Lord Beaverbrook’s lucky guests of old, guests of Beaverbrook Town House will benefit from exclusive access to the city’s cultural scene. Instead of formal staff, personal assistants share savvy local recommendations and help guests get coveted reservations and bookings around town. Other perks include private shopping experiences along posh Sloane Street, in-room massage and beauty treatments, fitness classes at nearby KXU, and personal training sessions in the peace and privacy of Cadogan Place Gardens.

Rooms start at $475 per night. For more information or to book a stay, visit the Beaverbrook Town House website.