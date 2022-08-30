BeachBound Wants to Give You a Vacation Every Year for the Next 20 Years

It's National Beach Day, and in honor of fun, sun, and relaxation, BeachBound, the online booking platform specializing in beach vacation packages, is gearing up to give one lucky winner the most amazing prize—a vacation every year for the next 20 years. Yes, you read that right.

The grand prize winner will be able to choose a vacation every year from over 70 different BeachBound-offered destinations, including tourist hotspots like the Caribbean and French Polynesia. Or, if yearly vacations aren't of interest, the winner could also choose a one-time payment of $17,500.

"What better way to celebrate National Beach Day than with a brand that specializes in serving up dream sun, sand, and sea getaways," said Michael Lowery, the senior vice president and general manager of consumer businesses at ALG Vacations, parent company of BeachBound. "The urge to travel has never been stronger than it is now, so naturally, BeachBound leaped at the chance to reward beach lovers with the ultimate National Beach Day offer supplying one lucky winner with an amazing opportunity to get away every year for the next 20 years."

To enter this sweepstake, you must be a resident of the United States and 18 years of age or older. Entries can be submitted from today, Aug. 30, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 30. The winner will be announced on or around Oct. 3. You can enter on the BeachBound sweepstakes website.