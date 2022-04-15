Baymont Hotels Is Giving Away Free Stays in Exchange for Pet Travel Tips

If you're a seasoned pro at traveling with a pet, you may be able to use that experience to win a complimentary weekend hotel stay. The hotel brand Baymont by Wyndham is looking for some tried and true pet travel tips as a part of an upcoming travel planner designed for people traveling with their pets for the first time.

According to the ASPCA, one in five American households got a pet during the first 15 months of the pandemic. Now, many of these pet owners are taking their first trip traveling with their pets. "At Baymont, we want to make travel easy, especially when our furry friends are involved … This initiative builds on those efforts, helping ensure our guests—the two or four-legged kind—have a great trip, even before they arrive," said David Unger, brand leader and vice president of operation at Baymont by Wyndham, speaking on the pet travel guide.

Baymont will choose the 10 best tips to feature in the guide alongside photos of each pet. Selected winners will receive 60,000 Wyndham Rewards points, equal to a two-night stay, and a free one-year Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership. (Earning the Diamond level usually requires spending 24 nights at a Wyndham hotel.) Perks of the membership include free Wi-Fi, flexible check-in and check-out times, and suite upgrades.

To enter the giveaway, submit your best travel tip (in 100 words or less) and a headshot and travel-themed photo of your dog to baymonttraveltips@wyndham.com before 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 11. The winners will be chosen on June 7, 2022.

With a portfolio of 300 pet-friendly hotels across North America, you and your furry friend can enjoy a free stay.