Barilla Is Giving One Couple a Trip to Italy, and It Will Involve Lots of Pasta

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Barilla is celebrating the big day by giving one lucky couple a trip to one of the most romantic destinations in the world: Italy.

Barilla's new giveaway, which coincides with the launch of Barilla's new heart-shaped pasta, will include two round-trip flights, hotels in Parma and Florence, up to three tours, and incredible food-filled (re: pasta) experiences. Given that Parma is situated in the Emilia-Romagna region, which is frequently dubbed the premier culinary destination in Italy, and Florence offers no shortage of excellent restaurants, Barilla certainly isn't exaggerating about that last promise.

While only one couple can win a trip to Italy, Barilla is also giving away multiple "Barilla Love Pasta Kits." Each kit comes complete with a 12-ounce box of Barilla's "sign of love" shapes—a limited-edition cut similar to the brand's popular Mezzi Rigatoni—along with Valentine's cards and other items that you can use to create a romantic, home-cooked meal for two.



Courtesy of Barilla

"Each pasta shape has a story. For us, reimagining our iconic Blue Box pasta line to include this charming shape is one other way pasta enthusiasts can celebrate their love for one another and their love of pasta," said Melissa Tendick, vice president of marketing for Barilla Americas, in a press release. "There is no better way to show you care than through cooking, and we're looking forward to seeing our fans create authentic, delicious Italian meals at home this Valentine's Day."

To enter, head to the official Barilla Love giveaway site, where you will be prompted to share your contact details and a 250-word essay on "how Barilla brings you closer to a loved one." You must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident to be considered. Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 1, so you'll want to be quick. Buona fortuna!

