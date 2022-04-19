You Can Win a Weekend Camping Trip in This Life-Size Barbie DreamCamper

Barbie certainly has no need to beef up her resume with her extensive list of talents and career accomplishments, but the global icon has gone ahead and done just that.

Last week, Barbie became a newly minted RV host when she listed her decked-out camper van on the rental site RVShare. Now, one family can win a chance to book it for the weekend camping trip of their wildest dreams.

Barbie's custom-outfitted RV is a life-size replica of the iconic Barbie DreamCamper, an original version of which was introduced in 1970 and became one of the most popular Barbie accessories of all time. Outfitted with a bright pink exterior and complete with a furnished kitchen, dinette table for four, and pop-open canopy that opens up to an expanded outdoor living room, the RV is perfect for Barbie fans who want to live out their childhood dreams or just for those who want to add a little pizazz to their next camping trip.

Courtesy of CAMP

Ready to book a stay? In partnership with RVShare and family experience company CAMP, one lucky family will win a weekend camping trip from April 29 through May 1 in the Barbie DreamCamper at Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground in San Dimas, California, just 45 minutes east of Los Angeles.

The winners will get to enjoy the campsite's sparkling swimming pools, cozy outdoor fire pits, and beachfront park and score some sweet Barbie swag, including a Barbie bike from Dynacraft, a (doll-sized) DreamCamper, and more.

The RV will come fully furnished with dinnerware, toiletries, and accessories. Families have until April 23 to enter at CAMP's website.

