Here's an Exclusive Look at Bali's Newest Villa Resort

Bali has long been a bucket-list destination for travelers, and the island's newest opening has us packing our bags. The five-star luxury Bali Nusa Dua Terrace, opening today, Nov. 10, is the latest addition to Marriott's portfolio.

These new luxury villas are perched on a hilltop with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean while being mere minutes away from several cultural sites, a gorgeous beach, and the Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The vacation club property comprises 88 luxury villas available for both short-term stays and Vacation Club owners. Villas are available in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, and each comes with an eat-in kitchen, a furnished 180-square-foot terrace, and a plunge pool. The nearly 1,700-square-foot three-bedroom villas can sleep up to 10 people and boast two terraces and four plunge pools.

Genius Loci, a Jakarta-based interior designer, crafted the look of the villas, which was heavily inspired by Balinese culture. The mix of bright colors and loud patterns reference the clothes worn during the Galungan Celebration, where Indonesians wear colorful and texturally diverse designs with gold accents. Each villa also has great views of the lush landscape surrounding the property.

As a vacation rental, Bali Nusa Dua Terrace doesn't have its own dedicated amenities, instead sharing a lobby and amenities with the five-star Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort—but you won't want for amenities here.

A spa offers a "holistic Balinese healing experience," while other amenities include a complimentary kids' club and four themed pools. The resort boasts a lobby bar, pool bar, and a restaurant with live cooking demonstrations serving local and international cuisines for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. By the end of the year, there will be two more restaurants to enjoy: Lion X, where you can sample Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine, and Tanah Liat, a pottery studio by day, and a restaurant serving seasonal seafood and plant-based dishes by night. In early 2023, an Indonesian restaurant showcasing the region's cuisine will join the collection.

If you're already a Marriott Vacation Club member, a stay here is a no-brainer, but for your average traveler, a booking here comes with the pleasure of a full-service resort combined with the space and independence of a private condo. "When travelers are looking for more flexibility and independence in how to spend their vacation, renting a Marriott Vacation Club property is a great option," said Lani Kane-Hanan, chief development and product officer at Marriott Vacations Worldwide. While the property was designed for Vacation Club Owners, the nightly cost for renters is quite affordable considering what you get from the stay: spacious rooms, large terraces, private pools, and five-star co-located amenities.

Rates for one-bedroom villas start at $279 a night, two-bedroom villas start at $399 a night, and three-bedroom villas start at $595 a night.

