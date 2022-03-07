Bali Just Dropped Mandates Requiring Quarantine Upon Arrival—Here's What to Know

It's the first of many steps the island is taking to revive tourism

By
Astrid Taran
Astrid Taran
Astrid Taran
Senior Editor, Special Projects
Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016.
TripSavvy's editorial guidelines
Updated on 03/07/22
Bali

Michele Falzone / Getty Images

It's been almost two years since many international visitors have been able to set foot in Bali. Now, as the country begins to ramp up efforts to revive tourism, Indonesian officials announced they will lift Bali's strict quarantine requirement for foreign visitors starting today, March 7.

Previously, visitors who landed in Bali were required to quarantine for three days in a hotel at their own expense. Under the new rules, travelers will only need to self-isolate for a few hours until they receive a negative result from a rapid PCR test taken at the airport on arrival. All travelers will need to show proof of booked accommodations for a minimum of four nights and proof of vaccination.

The new addendum will not apply to those who test positive upon arrival. Those travelers will be required to isolate in a hotel until a follow-up test on the third day, which is why proof of four nights' worth of accommodations is required.

Visitors from 23 countries, including the U.S., can now receive a visa on arrival if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 before departure, in addition to being tested upon arrival. The news comes as many international airlines resumed flights to the island recently, including daily service from Singapore and routes from Australia.

"In line with President Joko Widodo's directive, starting March 7, 2022, there will be no quarantine for international travelers who are fully vaccinated," Deputy Tourism Minister Angela Tanoesoedibjo said on Monday.

Government officials stated that the removal of quarantine measures would be expanded across the country if case numbers continued to improve.

Article Sources
TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.

  1. Reuters. "Bali Welcomes First Foreign Tourists After COVID Quarantine Rules Lifted." March 7, 2022.

  2. Yahoo! News. "Quarantine Lifted for Visitors to Bali." March 7, 2022.

  3. Lonely Planet. "Bali Will End Costly Quarantine Rule for Travelers on March 14." March 5, 2022.

  4. The Financial Review. "Bali Back in Business With Visas on Arrival and No Quarantine." March 7, 2022.

  5. The Financial Review. "Bali Back in Business With Visas on Arrival and No Quarantine." March 7, 2022.

  6. 7 News Australia. "Hassle Free Travel to Bali Resumes for Australians as Visas On Arrival Back, Quarantine Scrapped." March 7, 2022.

  7. Reuters. "Bali Welcomes First Foreign Tourists After COVID Quarantine Rules Lifted." March 7, 2022.

Was this page helpful?