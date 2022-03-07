Bali Just Dropped Mandates Requiring Quarantine Upon Arrival—Here's What to Know

It's been almost two years since many international visitors have been able to set foot in Bali. Now, as the country begins to ramp up efforts to revive tourism, Indonesian officials announced they will lift Bali's strict quarantine requirement for foreign visitors starting today, March 7.

Previously, visitors who landed in Bali were required to quarantine for three days in a hotel at their own expense. Under the new rules, travelers will only need to self-isolate for a few hours until they receive a negative result from a rapid PCR test taken at the airport on arrival. All travelers will need to show proof of booked accommodations for a minimum of four nights and proof of vaccination.

The new addendum will not apply to those who test positive upon arrival. Those travelers will be required to isolate in a hotel until a follow-up test on the third day, which is why proof of four nights' worth of accommodations is required.



Visitors from 23 countries, including the U.S., can now receive a visa on arrival if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 before departure, in addition to being tested upon arrival. The news comes as many international airlines resumed flights to the island recently, including daily service from Singapore and routes from Australia.

"In line with President Joko Widodo's directive, starting March 7, 2022, there will be no quarantine for international travelers who are fully vaccinated," Deputy Tourism Minister Angela Tanoesoedibjo said on Monday.

Government officials stated that the removal of quarantine measures would be expanded across the country if case numbers continued to improve.

