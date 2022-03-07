TripSavvy Travel News Bali Just Dropped Mandates Requiring Quarantine Upon Arrival—Here's What to Know It's the first of many steps the island is taking to revive tourism By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 03/07/22 Share Pin Email Michele Falzone / Getty Images It's been almost two years since many international visitors have been able to set foot in Bali. Now, as the country begins to ramp up efforts to revive tourism, Indonesian officials announced they will lift Bali's strict quarantine requirement for foreign visitors starting today, March 7. Previously, visitors who landed in Bali were required to quarantine for three days in a hotel at their own expense. Under the new rules, travelers will only need to self-isolate for a few hours until they receive a negative result from a rapid PCR test taken at the airport on arrival. All travelers will need to show proof of booked accommodations for a minimum of four nights and proof of vaccination. The new addendum will not apply to those who test positive upon arrival. Those travelers will be required to isolate in a hotel until a follow-up test on the third day, which is why proof of four nights' worth of accommodations is required.Visitors from 23 countries, including the U.S., can now receive a visa on arrival if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 before departure, in addition to being tested upon arrival. The news comes as many international airlines resumed flights to the island recently, including daily service from Singapore and routes from Australia. "In line with President Joko Widodo's directive, starting March 7, 2022, there will be no quarantine for international travelers who are fully vaccinated," Deputy Tourism Minister Angela Tanoesoedibjo said on Monday. Government officials stated that the removal of quarantine measures would be expanded across the country if case numbers continued to improve. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Reuters. "Bali Welcomes First Foreign Tourists After COVID Quarantine Rules Lifted." March 7, 2022. Yahoo! News. "Quarantine Lifted for Visitors to Bali." March 7, 2022. Lonely Planet. "Bali Will End Costly Quarantine Rule for Travelers on March 14." March 5, 2022. The Financial Review. "Bali Back in Business With Visas on Arrival and No Quarantine." March 7, 2022. The Financial Review. "Bali Back in Business With Visas on Arrival and No Quarantine." March 7, 2022. 7 News Australia. "Hassle Free Travel to Bali Resumes for Australians as Visas On Arrival Back, Quarantine Scrapped." March 7, 2022. Reuters. "Bali Welcomes First Foreign Tourists After COVID Quarantine Rules Lifted." March 7, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Travel to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific: A Reopening Timeline by Country Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Hop Across the Pond for Less With JetBlue's Latest Flash Sale Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State I Just Spent 4 Days in Barbados—Here's How the Country Is Keeping People Safe Australia Will Reopen Its Borders to Vaccinated Tourists on Feb. 21 Thailand’s Maya Bay, Made Famous by 'The Beach,' Is Reopening After 3 Years Air France Announces 200 New Direct Routes as France Drops Testing Requirements Hawaii's Entry Requirements Just Changed. Here's What You Need to Know