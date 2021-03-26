Baja Club, Grupo Habita's Newest Mexican Hotel, Is Entirely Swoonworthy

View Map Baja Club Address Paseo Alvaro Obregon 265 , Zona Comercial , 23006 La Paz , B.C.S. , Mexico Get directions Phone +52 55 5280 1813 Web Visit website

On March 15, the Grupo Habita brand, known for its swoon-worthy design hotels across Mexico (and one in Chicago), opened the doors to its 14th hotel, Baja Club. A member of Design Hotels, the new 32-room hotel is situated in La Paz, on Mexico’s West Coast in Baja California.

“After a road trip in the south of the peninsula, we chose La Paz because it felt like a perfect match for our brand,” said Carlos Couturier, Grupo Habita's founder and managing partner. “Pristine beaches, untouched landscape, historic sites, but mainly, a unique community where the original spirit of Baja has been preserved.”

Grupo Habita was inspired by the coastline and the legendary Sea of Cortés in transforming the classic mission-style hacienda from 1910 for the modern-day guest. They brought on architecture and design firms Max von Werz Arquitectos and Jaune Architecture to blend old and new (a modern white and wood four-story extension was added) through a nautical-tinged design.

“The old family house gives the identity to this project. The original owners were pearl cultivators in the late 19th century,” says Couturier. “The house breathes tradition, it is a historic landmark. We kept its essence and the modern elements are all hidden.”

César Béjar

César Béjar

César Béjar

César Béjar

Taking cues from Mexico’s rich tradition of colors, textures, and craftsmanship, interior spaces are highlighted by the same green and red tones seen in Mexican earthenware and woven materials. Nods to the building's historic origins come in the form of a massive double door main entrance with original ironmongery, tall ironwork windows, exposed wood beams, tiled bathrooms, and striking red terrazzo floors, with all materials and furniture sourced in Mexico.

Outside, the rooms frame a central courtyard, creating clusters of peaceful patios and gardens with plenty of greenery. Grupo Habita worked with local artisans to ensure the surrounding environment was preserved by using bioclimatic design. They restored an original pergola to protect the native vegetation and installed an outdoor kitchen to encourage guests to interact with the extensive greenery and enjoy the sea air.

Also on-site is a full-service spa with a steam room and sauna, a chic pool that plays off the exposed brick with sand and striped loungers, a rooftop bar, and a restaurant inspired by Greek flavors. The hotel is directly across from the recently renovated and expanded Malecon (beachfront walk) and the sparkling sea.

“As the newest member of the Habita family, Baja Club has been received with lots of joy,” says Couturier. “It fits in perfectly with the rest of our properties, the cherry on the pie.”

Room rates start at $240 a night, including breakfast. To book, visit Baja Club's website.