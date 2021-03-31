This Resort Will Fly You Home on a Free Private Jet if You Test Positive for COVID-19

The Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, has officially won the one-up game for COVID-19 quarantine care amenities. After the CDC announced all entries into the U.S. would require a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel, several hotels in popular U.S. vacation hotspots began offering free on-site rapid testing—and even free rooms for 14 days for any guests who test positive.

Well, Baha Mar has upped the ante by offering guests with positive tests a free flight home. And we’re not talking Delta, American, or Southwest; we’re talking via private jet.

“As the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, Baha Mar is raising the bar again by taking the unprecedented step to be the first and only resort to provide courtesy private jet service back to the US or a free stay for guests who test positive for COVID-19 prior to departure from the resort,” the resort said on its website.

To travelers who are excited to gamble their health with the hopes of scoring a free ride on a private jet—don’t bet it all on black just yet. Baha Mar—a complex made up of three separate hotels, including Rosewood, SLS, and Grand Hyatt—likely offers their Travel With Confidence program because they have, well, enough confidence that guests will never have to use it. Before there’s even any mention of a free private jet, the hotel mentions that, along with the Bahamas, it has “enacted some of the world’s most robust COVID-19 testing protocols” to keep the resort as iron-clad from virus-spread as possible.

To even get into the Bahamas, travelers must jump through several hoops. Travelers must apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa before arrival. The Travel Health Visa requires proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the previous five days, proof of travel insurance covering COVID-19, and a fee dependent on the length of stay. Once you’re at the resort, as part of their Commitment to Wellbeing Initiative, Baha Mar will also provide free rapid antigen testing on arrival and within three days of departure.

If you manage to test positive for COVID-19 during your stay, Baha Mar will provide you with some suite quarantine quarters, plus a $150 daily dining credit, for up to 14 days. If you quite literally decide to jet before your 14-day quarantine period is over, they’ll fly you—and any immediate family traveling with you—back to the United States.

Non-U.S. travelers will not be offered a seat on the jet—instead, the resort will help them book a commercial flight home at their expense—but they will get to take advantage of the 14-day suite-and-meal deal. (Some fine print: the Travel With Confidence program is not offered to anyone who has traveled to any other hotel or destination between leaving their home and arriving at Baha Mar. In other words, Baha Mar has to be the first and only place you’ve traveled to from home.)

Keep in mind that while there are currently no travel bans between the Bahamas and the United States, the CDC continues to urge travelers to avoid all non-essential travel as COVID-19 numbers begin to rise again.