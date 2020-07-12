Away’s New Gift Sets are Perfect for Beauty-Obsessed Travelers

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

﻿When it comes to luggage, Away is undoubtedly at the head of the cool kid’s game. Although the pandemic is continuing to slam businesses and impact travel, the trendy luggage brand released another product and it’s perfect for the traveler who’s obsessed with beauty or who wants to pack light for a road trip or flexcation.

Their new Mini Gift Sets were just released in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. and include trial size versions of popular beauty products, housed in Away’s Mini, a seven inch polycarbonate shell carrying case. The sets range from $75 to $95 and include products like face masks, serums, and even biodegradable glitter.

There’s the Bliss Set, the most expensive one in the bunch, which has beauty goodies like a Bolden moisturizer, foot soak, and—of course—some hand sanitizer.

The Boost Set, which comes in a navy blue case, features the aforementioned glitter (perfect for travel selfies?), as well as an SPF mist, face mask, and latte blend packets that can be added to water, milk, or coffee.

And rounding out the three in a hunter green case is the Adventure Set. This is definitely for the person who has wanderlust but never leaves home without slathering their body in SPF for their outdoor exploring. The beauty goodies include a lip balm, sunscreen stick, top-rated Alder New York serum, and even a cute enamel pin.

Even after the pint-size beauty products have been used, the Mini case (which normally retails for $45) comes in handy. The interior has a mesh and elastic band to keep small items, such as memory cards, charger, IDs, and other travel essentials secure. There’s also a D-ring, making it easy to attach the case to a keychain.

The three newly released sets join the Travel Wellness Kit, which Away released in August. As the name might suggest, it’s everything you’d need in this pandemic era. The case includes a reusable mask with filters, wipes, disposable soap sheets, and hand sanitizer.

While many luggage makers have struggled in light of the Covid pandemic, Away continues to launch new products. This year they’ve debuted a laptop bag and even a $225 pet carrier. Let's wait and see what they release next.