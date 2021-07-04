Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
In the same way that travelers have adapted to new habits and patterns, Away has too. The New York City brand known for creating stunning luggage sets over the past six years just launched an equally sleek and sensible line of travel accessories to outfit travelers on any type of journey. Convenience, comfort, security, and protection are top of mind for designers.
Away’s style is timeless: Muted colors, minimalist designs, and seamless silhouettes are featured in its suitcases and carry-ons, handbags, totes, backpacks, wallets, and other types of travel organizers. World-renowned tennis pro-Serena Williams even partnered with the brand to create a pet carrier and packing cubes. Away is also super intentional about travel-friendly designs, like 360-degree spinner wheels, tons of pockets, durable fabrics, expandable accordion-like interiors, and lightweight materials. The new set of essentials are just as stylish and thoughtful.
The five-piece collection includes face masks, compression socks, travel blankets, sleep masks, and neck pillows—everything you need for an enjoyable travel experience, whether you’re going somewhere near or far. The line is available now on Away’s website.
Here’s a quick look at all of the new pieces.
Our Top Picks
The Face Mask
For at least the foreseeable future, face masks are a must. The new Away mask features soft nylon and elastane fabric with adjustable ear loops that stay taught but don’t tug. It comes with two disposable filters, an ear loop extender, and an antimicrobial pouch for sanitary storage. Choose between the classic colors of navy or black and sizes S/M or L/XL.
The Compression Socks
Socks are an underrated luxury. This pair—made of organic cotton, Coolmax polyester, lycra, and nylon—features anti-odor and quick-dry technology, making them perfect for travelers on the go. They fall just below the knee so the mapped compression areas and minimal seams do wonders for the calves, ankles, and toes, even during the longest travel days.
The Travel Blanket
Well-seasoned travelers know the importance of a lightweight and packable travel blanket. Weighing just one pound, this one easily folds up and stows away into a carry-on but unfurls to keep you warm and comfy in airports or cars. Thoughtful touches include a kangaroo pocket and a foot pocket, as well as snaps that connect to another travel blanket and the compatible neck pillow.
The Travel Neck Pillow
For light and deep sleepers alike, the Travel Neck Pillow is there for you. The interior is made from a foam pillow core and quilted padding so it’s supportive, and the polyester blend fabric is soft against your cheek. Elastic adjustments dial in comfort. It rolls up into the size of a grapefruit and packs into its own included carrying case.
The Sleep Mask
Whether you need to sleep or just block out fluorescent lights and overstimulation, consider the simple yet effective Sleep Mask. The thick band—stretching from mid-forehead over your nose—provides excellent coverage, while thermoregulation keeps you from overheating and an antimicrobial finish prevents germs. A small hidden pocket is perfect for storing earplugs or headphones.