Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

In the same way that travelers have adapted to new habits and patterns, Away has too. The New York City brand known for creating stunning luggage sets over the past six years just launched an equally sleek and sensible line of travel accessories to outfit travelers on any type of journey. Convenience, comfort, security, and protection are top of mind for designers.

Away’s style is timeless: Muted colors, minimalist designs, and seamless silhouettes are featured in its suitcases and carry-ons, handbags, totes, backpacks, wallets, and other types of travel organizers. World-renowned tennis pro-Serena Williams even partnered with the brand to create a pet carrier and packing cubes. Away is also super intentional about travel-friendly designs, like 360-degree spinner wheels, tons of pockets, durable fabrics, expandable accordion-like interiors, and lightweight materials. The new set of essentials are just as stylish and thoughtful.

The five-piece collection includes face masks, compression socks, travel blankets, sleep masks, and neck pillows—everything you need for an enjoyable travel experience, whether you’re going somewhere near or far. The line is available now on Away’s website.

Here’s a quick look at all of the new pieces.